Redondo Beach, CA

Black Keys, Black Crowes, Gwen Stefani Lead 2023 BeachLife Festival

By Daniel Kreps
 3 days ago
The Black Keys , the Black Crowes and Gwen Stefani have been enlisted to headline the 2023 BeachLife Festival , hitting Redondo Beach, California on May 5 to 7.

John Fogerty (performing the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival), Pixies, Tegan & Sara, Modest Mouse, Noah Cyrus, Mavis Staples, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Shaed, the Head and the Heart and many more will also take part when the fest returns to its beach setting.

In addition to Orange County’s own Stefani, the BeachLife Festival brings home a bevy of SoCal acts like Sugar Ray, Circle Jerks’ Xander Schloss, Social Distortion’s Jonny 2 Bags, the Airborne Toxic Event, Aly & AJ, and Sublime With Rome, who will perform the 1992 album 40oz. to Freedom in its entirety.

The BeachLife Festival was founded in 2019 by local Allen Sanford and Rob Lissner. Last year’s fest featured headliners Weezer, the Smashing Pumpkins, and Steve Miller Band.

“It’s surreal to our family that BeachLife continues to grow in the music and surf community, and we are so excited to release this lineup — what we believe is a perfect curation to a weekend at the beach,” Sanford said in a statement. “These artists, along with our beautiful Pacific Ocean as the backdrop, and the sand and salt in our face, will make for another unforgettable weekend at BeachLife.”

Other acts set to play the 2023 fest include Band of Horses, the Wailers, Trampled by Turtles, CAAMP, Iration, Gym Class Heroes’ Travis McCoy, LP and more.

Tickets for the 2023 BeachLife Festival — either single-day or weekend-long passes — are available now at the fest’s official website .

