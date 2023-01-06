10 best yoga poses to improve flexibility, balance, and mobility, according to a certified yoga instructor

Yoga poses like the triangle or forward fold can help you improve flexibility and build strength. Tom Werner/Getty Images

Practicing yoga is a great way to improve flexibility and balance which can help you avoid injury.

Incorporating moves like the halfway split or bridge pose is a great way to promote flexibility.

Benefits of increased flexibility include better blood flow and posture, as well as improved joint health.

Increased flexibility is one of the many benefits of practicing yoga regularly because it repeatedly stretches and elongates muscle tissue.

And since it's such a low-impact form of exercise, yoga's one of the most accessible ways for folks to improve their flexibility.

Benefits of flexibility

The key benefits of being flexible include :

Improved mobility, posture, and balance — especially as we age and become more prone to fall or injury

Improved blood flow and joint health

Improved ability to perform daily activities, like carrying groceries or getting out of bed

Improved athletic performance and reduce risk of injury for highly-active people

"Avid exercisers benefit from increasing their flexibility through practicing yoga because their recovery time will be shortened and their exercises will become more dynamic," says Danielle Martucci , a certified yoga instructor who runs her own yoga practice .

Martucci adds that those experiencing any of the following symptoms may especially benefit from increased flexibility:

Frequent injuries

Muscle and bone aches

Lethargy

Pelvic pain or weakness

Lower back pain

Here are 10 yoga poses recommended by Martucci to boost your flexibility. She says to do 2-3 rounds of each pose for 30-60 seconds each round. This entire session can be done up to a few times a week, though it's important you also get adequate rest .

1. Child's pose

Child's pose is a calming stretch often used as a resting pose in yoga classes. It can help relieve upper and lower back tension.

Targets: back, hips, and thighs

How to do it:

1. Start by sitting on your knees with your legs bent underneath.

2. While keeping this seated position, extend your arms straight and plant them on the floor, palms down, as far in front of you as you can.

3. Keep your palms pressed firmly into the ground and hold this pose. You should feel a stretch in your lower back.

2. Halfway split

This stretch helps improve flexibility in the back of your legs, which makes it an especially beneficial pose for runners. It can be done either as a pre- or post-run stretch.

Targets: thighs, hamstrings, and groin

How to do it:

1. Get in a low lunge position with your left knee on the ground and your right foot placed firmly on the ground.

2. Extend your right leg so your knee is straight, foot is flexed, and heel is anchored to the floor.

3. Place your hands on either side of your right foot.

4. Keep your back flat and head lifted, and hold this pose.

3. Malasana

Malasana is a great hip opener that can help relieve tightness caused by long periods of sitting or certain injuries like hip flexor strain or a tipped pelvis.

Targets: quads, hamstrings, and glutes

How to do it:

1. Start in a wide stance and point your feet away from each other.

2. With your feet planted on the ground, begin lowering into a squat position.

3. Press your elbows into your knees to keep your hips open.

4. Keep your spine straight and chest lifted. Hold this position.

4. Triangle

Triangle pose stretches your upper and lower body. It also causes you to engage your core muscles, which can help improve balance and stability.

Targets: hamstrings, hips, groin, and shoulders

How to do it:

1. Start in a wide stance and turn your right foot outward at a 45-degree angle.

2. Bend your torso over your right foot and place your right hand on the ground.

3. Reach your left arm to the sky and gaze toward your left hand. Hold this position.

5. Extended side angle

The extended side angle pose stretches and strengthens your legs. Once you get comfortable in this pose, place your hand on the ground for a deeper stretch.

Targets : hamstrings and hips

How to do it:

1. Start in a wide stance and turn your right foot outward at a 45-degree angle.

2. Bend your right leg so your knee is directly over your right foot.

3. Rest your right elbow on your right knee and reach your left arm overhead toward the sky. Hold this pose.

6. Puppy pose

This full body stretch is a good introduction to inversions . You can make this pose more challenging by putting your elbows on blocks and bringing your hands into a prayer position over your head.

Targets : spine, shoulders, and abs

How to do it:

1. Start in a table-top position with your hands and knees placed firmly on the ground.

2. Move your hands slightly forward at about the length of one handprint.

3. Keep your hips lifted and lower your chest to the floor. Hold this pose.

7. Forward fold

Forward fold can help relieve tension on the entire backside of your body, from your spine to your feet. To modify this stretch, place each hand on the opposite elbow instead of on the floor while in the fold.

Targets: back, calves, hips, and hamstrings

How to do it:

1. Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

2. Fold your torso down over your legs.

3. Place both hands on your legs or on the floor. Hold this pose.

8. Bridge pose

This full body stretch can help you improve your posture and strengthen your hamstrings. Once you get the hang of this pose, try a wheel pose .

Targets: chest, spine, glutes, hips, and hamstrings

How to do it:

1. Lie on your back with your heels on the floor.

2. Push your hips toward the sky and keep your shoulders and feet pressed firmly into the ground. Hold for a few counts at the top of this pose.

9. Pigeon pose

Pigeon pose can help open hips and release tension in your lower body.

Targets: hips and low back

How to do it:

1. Start by sitting with your feet straight in front of you.

2. Bend your right knee so your foot is placed on your left inner thigh.

3. Rotate your left leg behind your body so it's straightened directly behind you.

4. Keep your hips aligned and your torso forward.

5. Lean forward and put your elbows on the ground. Hold this pose.

6. Repeat the same moves on the other side of your body.

Quick tip: For a deeper stretch, bend either knee and place the same foot in your hand. For instance, if you bend your left knee, place your left foot in your hand.

10. Half lord of the fishes pose

This stretch is a twist , which can help digestion and relieve lower back tension. It's also good for working your hips, thighs, shoulders, and chest.

Targets: lower back, glutes, and hamstrings

How to do it:

1. Start by sitting with your feet straight in front of you.

2. Bend your right knee and put your right foot near your seat.

3. Place your left foot near your right quad.

4. Sit up straight and lift your arms overhead toward the sky.

5. Rotate your torso to the left and keep your hips firmly grounded. Hold this pose.

6. Repeat on the other side of your body.

Best yoga accessories

Insider's takeaway

Being flexible can increase your overall quality of life by making daily activities easier and improving your joint health.

If you experience achy bones or muscles, or frequently get injured, improving your flexibility may help.

Doing yoga poses, like child's pose or the forward fold, daily for 20-30 minutes can help you become more flexible.