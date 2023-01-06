Quarter of Greene County facilities inspected cited for food temp problems this past week

Of the 32 routine inspections this week, nine facilities were cited for not being able to keep their food either hot or cold enough. All but two either corrected the problem during the inspection or had fixed it before re-inspection.

Macaroni and cheese, hot dogs, lettuce and cheese were among the many items inspectors found at hazardous temperatures. Food not kept at the correct temperatures can foster growth of bacteria that can make people sick, often without any obvious physical indicators like taste, smell or appearance, according to the United States Department of Agriculture .

Food inspections take place one to three times a year, depending on the type of food served, the population served, difficulty of food preparation and past history. Restaurants preparing food from raw ingredients are inspected more often "than convenience stores that serve only non-potentially hazardous foods, such as popcorn and soda," according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department .

Issues found during inspection fall into either priority or non-priority violations. Priority violations impact the safety of the food, such as cross contamination between raw and ready-to-eat food, improper food temperature and poor personal hygiene and employee health. Multiple priority violations can lead to an establishment being shut down. Non-priority violations alone do not directly affect food safety, such as dirty floors, sticky tabletops or outside trash cans not being covered.

Here are more of the food inspections from this past week:

Break Time No. 3171 , 1545 Republic St., Springfield. Dec. 30 routine inspection – Result: active. Two priority violations found: 1. Observed open case grab-and-go cooler holding potentially hazardous foods — sandwiches — at 43 to 44 degrees Fahrenheit on bottom three shelves. Unit adjusted; manager agrees to check and move product if adjustment does not drop temperature below 41 degrees on all shelves and call maintenance if needed. 2. Observed roller grill facing North holding hot dogs and tornados at 115 to 130 degrees. Unit placed on "cooking" setting and items cooked to over 135 degrees. Discussed making it clear with placards that read "still cooking" up front in front of all items on roller grill. Education given on using sanitized probe thermometer frequently to make sure temperatures are met. Corrected on-site. One non-priority violation: Observed doughnuts and pastries available for consumer self-serve not labeled with either the manufacturer's label provided with the food or a card, sign or other method of notification that includes information required under 3-602.11B of the Mo Food Code (including source of each major food allergen; for example on pecan pastries).

Break Time No. 3171 , 1545 Republic St., Springfield. Jan. 4 re-inspection – Result: active. Violations corrected: Open grab-and-go cooler now below 41 degrees as required; items on both roller grills above 135 degrees as required and common name of items in pastry/donut case and ingredients/allergens are posted on case. No violations noted at time of inspection.

Chihuahua Bakery , 3747 W. Chestnut Expressway, Springfield. Jan. 4 routine inspection – Result: active. One priority violation: Observed that an empty spray bottle from peroxide cleaner was filled with water and being used on food items. Immediately removed bottle from service. One non-priority violation: Observed the ceiling and wall near ceiling vent was not clean.

Domino's Pizza , 538 S. National Ave., Springfield. Dec. 29 routine inspection – Result: active. No priority violations. One non-priority violation: Observed handles of coolers, etc. were not clean.

Fast-N-Friendly No. 9 , 427 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Dec. 29 routine inspection – Result: permitted with re-inspection. Discussed requirement to date opened packages of ready-to-eat foods. One priority violation: Observed two spray bottles of chemicals stored next to buns. Corrected at time of inspection by relocating chemicals. Three non-priority violations: Observed foods held on time control are marked to indicate discard time; observed no test strips for sanitizer; observed heavy dust build-up on fan covers in walk-in cooler.

Firehouse Subs , 401 S. Kimbrough Ave., Springfield. Jan. 4 routine inspection – Result: active. Discussed labeling packaging of foods not easily identifiable. Three priority violations: 1. Observed diced chicken at 46 degrees, caramelized onion at 56 degrees, macaroni and cheese at 54 degrees, pastrami at 48 degrees, roast beef at 52 degrees and air at 54 degrees in the three-door prep cooler. Employee stated that repair person had left within the house. All items were on ice while cooler was repaired. Discussed all foods cold held must be maintained at 41 degrees or below. Items had been out since 10:30 a.m. Items placed on time as a control to be discarded at 2:30 p.m. Final air temperature of cooler was 41 degrees. Foods were voluntarily discarded at 2:30 during inspection. 2. Observed cut tomato labelled for discard date of 1/13/22. This is past the seven day date marking requirement. Item was prepped today and relabeled appropriately. 3. Observed employee use register with gloved hands then change gloves and handle meat for sandwich without washing hands. Employee discarded gloves and washed hands before returning to work. Education provided. No non-priority violations.

Fujisan Sushi Bar (Sam's) , 3660 E. Sunshine St., Springfield. Jan. 4 routine inspection – Result: active. One priority violation: Observed mayonnaise hot sauce held at temperatures above 41 degrees. Corrected at time of inspection. One non-priority violation: Observed hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP) plan does not reflect process in use at this time. Fish changed from salmon to trout was not noted in the HACCP plan and new digital logging system not reflected in HACCP plan.

Genesis Health Clubs of Springfield South , 1249 E. Battlefield Road, Springfield. Dec. 29 routine inspection – Result: active. No priority violations. One non-priority violation: Observed no test strips for sanitizer.

Great American Cookie Co Kiosk , 2825 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Dec. 29 routine inspection – Result: permitted with reinspection. No priority violations. One non-priority violation: Observed hand sink at kiosk not operating in good repair.

I Love Tacos Taqueria Food Truck , 430 N. Broadview Place, Springfield. Jan. 4 routine inspection – Result: Suspend, public. When I arrived there was no hot or cold water. He showed me a pump that had been frozen and broke. They were starting to prep food. I explained without any water that they could not open and suspended their food permit at 10:02 a.m. One priority violation: Observed no water operational in mobile unit, so food permit was suspended. No non-priority violations.

I Love Tacos Taqueria Food Truck , 430 N. Broadview Place, Springfield. Jan. 4 re-inspection – Result: active. Hot and cold water were operational at this time. Reissued food permit at 12:48 p.m. No violations noted at time of inspection.

Jersey Mike's Subs , 1008 Battlefield Road, Springfield. Dec. 29 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted at time of inspection.

Jump Stop 24 M , 2101 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Dec. 29 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted at time of inspection.

Kum & Go No. 473 , 620 N. National Ave., Springfield. Dec. 29 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted at time of inspection.

Kum & Go No. 474 , 2930 S. National Ave., Springfield. Dec. 29 routine inspection – Result: permitted with re-inspection. One priority violation: Observed food held at temperatures below 135 degrees on roller cooker. No non-priority violations.

Lolli & Pops , 2825 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Dec. 29 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted at time of inspection.

Lucky Star Chinese Restaurant , 200 E. Boone St., Ash Grove. Jan. 5 re-inspection – Result: permitted with re-inspection. A re-inspection will be made on or after Jan. 17 to check for compliance. If issues are not significantly better, facility may be closed for non-compliance. Two priority violations: 1. Observed blade on can opener and area around it was not clean. 2. Observed numerous mouse droppings on the floor of kitchen and dry storage area, on pop in a box and on shelving. Must clean up areas and take actions to minimize mice (may need a pest control company's help). If mouse dropping situation is not significantly better on next visit, facility may be closed. Three non-priority violations: 1. Observed hole in wall beside soda storage rack, which must be filled in so mice can't enter facility there. 2. Observed floors in kitchen and waitress area as well as the restrooms were not clean, and a large metal sink in kitchen has significant build-up. These must be cleaned to minimize food sources for pests. 3. Observed ceiling leaking near women's restroom.

Mama G's Kitchen , 2463 W. Sunshine St., Springfield. Dec. 30 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted at time of inspection.

Max Orient , 2825 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Dec. 29 routine inspection – Result: permitted with reinspection. Two priority violations: 1. Observed food worker who was cooking chicken touch the chicken on the tray with bare hands after the chicken was cooked. Chicken was voluntarily discarded. Education given immediately about not using bare hands; corrected on-site. 2. Observed garlic in oil mixture being held between 47 and 51 degrees. Garlic in oil mixture was voluntarily discarded.

Max Orient , 2825 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Jan. 4 re-inspection – Result: active. Priority violation had been corrected prior to re-inspection. They are not using garlic and oil mixture any more and cooler during re-inspection was 41 degrees. No violations noted at time of inspection.

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant , 3105 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Jan. 3 routine inspection – Result: permitted with re-inspection. One priority violation: Observed lettuce at salad table being held at 52 degrees when it should be at 41 degrees or below. Lettuce discarded. No non-priority violations.

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant , 3105 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Jan. 4 re-inspection – Result: active. At the time of the re-inspection, the salad make table was properly holding temperature. No violations noted at time of inspection.

Papa John's Pizza No. 1288 , 1037 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Dec. 29 routine inspection – Result: active. Discussed the need for a door sweep on back door. No violations noted at time of inspection.

Qdoba Mexican Grill , 900 E. Battlefield Road, Springfield. Jan. 3 routine inspection – Result: active. No priority violations. One non-priority violation: Observed cooling unit fan covers in walk-in cooler have debris build-up. Clean at a frequency to prevent debris build-up.

Rapid Roberts No. 127 , 1357 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Dec. 29 routine inspection – Result: permitted with re-inspection. Discussed cleaning fans more frequently and requirement to put store number of bags on ice packaged on-site. One priority violation: Observed foods held at temperatures above 41 degrees in island and walk-in cooler. One non-priority violation: Observed no thin-probed thermometer for cooks' use.

Sonic Drive-In , 411 S. Miller Road, Willard. Dec. 30 routine inspection – Result: active. The fire extinguisher near back door needs recharged — repeat issue. No priority violations. Four non-priority violations: Observed inside of ice machine was not clean; observed floors of walk-in refrigerator, by grill and deep fryers were not clean; observed three-vat sink by drive-up window is missing spigot and cold water is not operational as well; observed some boxes of frozen food items sitting on the food of the walk-in freezer.

Springfield Skateland , 5163 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield. Dec. 29 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted at time of inspection.

Starbucks Coffee No. 10078 , 2825 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Dec. 29 routine inspection – Result: active. No priority violations. One non-priority violation: Observed no hand soap at back hand sink.

Starbucks Coffee No. 13655 , 631 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Dec. 30 routine inspection – Result: active. No priority violations. One non-priority violation: Observed no soap at back area hand sink, soap dispenser was broken.

Stusquatch's Rockstar BBQ , 2463 W. Sunshine St., Springfield. Dec. 30 routine inspection – Result: active. Two priority violations: Observed butter held at 65 degrees on counter top, corrected at time of inspection by discarding food; observed foods in cooler with expired discard dates, corrected at time of inspection by discarding food. No non-priority violations.

Taco Bell No. 003485 , 3511 W. Chestnut Expressway, Springfield. Jan. 3 routine inspection – Result: active. No priority violations. Two non-priority violations: Observed soap dispenser at back hand sink is broken; quaternary ammonia sanitizer at three-vat sink was 100 parts per million.

The Drunken Monkey Bar & Grill , 1816 W. Division St., Springfield. Dec. 29 routine inspection – Result: permitted with re-inspection. They were only selling food at this time. A re-inspection will be made on or after Jan. 9 to check for compliance. One priority violation: Observed evidence of mice in cabinets in kitchen area, must clean up area and take actions to minimize mice. Three non-priority violations: Observed some raw shell eggs were on shelf above cheese and beverages, which was corrected; observed two bags of French fries being thawed at room temperature; observed kitchen range hood was not clean and one upright freezer had excessive accumulation of ice and frost.

The Wherehouse Bar , 2463 W. Sunshine St., Springfield. Dec. 30 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted at time of inspection.

Walmart Supercenter No. 444 Retail/Produce , 3315 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield. Dec. 29 routine inspection – Result: active. Two priority violations: 1. Observed produce cooler sections 11A1 holding spinach at 47 to 48 degrees (plastic containers stacked too high), bottom spinach at 41F. Four spinach containers voluntarily discarded. Vegetable trays stacked too high at 44F, trays moved to colder part of unit or walk-in cooler immediately. Romaine lettuce in sections A19 and A16 holding at 44 degrees. Manager placed work order immediately; manager agrees to provide education to staff on correct stack height in open case coolers. 2. Observed: Sections A397 to A398 holding cheese at 48 to 57 degrees; most cheese had been removed, however there was still cheddar, American, muenster, and marble cheddar located in the section that was not functioning correctly. All cheese above 45 degrees was voluntarily discarded. Manager placed a work order in immediately. No non-priority violations.

Walmart Supercenter No. 444 Retail/Produce , 3315 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield. Jan. 3 re-inspection – Result: active. Priority items corrected, all cooler sections now at 41F or below as required. No violations noted at time of inspection.

Wendy's No. 05 , 1312 W. Kearney St., Springfield. Jan. 3 routine inspection – Result: active. No priority violations. Two non-priority violations: Observed that you can see daylight along left side of back exterior door; observed in the hood system above the grill that one of the lights is not shielded and one was shielded, repeat.

Yum Yum Bowl , 706 E. Battlefield Road, Springfield. Dec. 29 routine inspection – Result: active. No priority violations. One non-priority violation: Observed chicken sitting out at room temperature not properly marked with time when using "time control."

Susan Szuch is the health and public policy reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter @szuchsm. Story idea? Email her at sszuch@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Quarter of Greene County facilities inspected cited for food temp problems this past week