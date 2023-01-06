ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN

La Vergne police officers fired

There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a...
LA VERGNE, TN
Deadline

Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Mark Capps Shot Dead By Nashville SWAT In Domestic Violence Confrontation

Mark Capps, a 54-year-old veteran Nashville producer and recording engineer, was killed by police in Nashville Thursday afternoon in a domestic violence confrontation. Nashville police said Capps was killed by a SWAT team member after he brandished a gun in his doorway. Earlier, he was allegedly holding his wife and adult stepdaughter at gunpoint in the house. Capps was a cowinner of the Grammy for Best Polka Album in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008. His family was well-known on the Nashville music scene, including Musicians Hall of Fame member Jimmy Capps. Mark Capps shooting came just two days after his brother died,...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

15-Year Old Kayden Lynn Watkins--Missing Since Dec. 29

(MURFREESBORO) The mother of a 15-year old girl told police that her daughter has not been seen since Dec. 29, 2022. Kayden Lynn Watkins has an extensive history of running away. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and white shoes. Kayden is known to frequent the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Woman’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department recovered a body spotted floating in Percy Priest Lake on Sunday morning. Fire crews recovered a woman’s body after the report just after 10 a.m. Police said there was no evidence of trauma or foul play. The victim has...
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Prisoner Found in Jail with Cocaine and Fentanyl Hidden in Rectum

A prisoner at the jail was found last week with cocaine and fentanyl hidden in his rectum. 22-year-old Caleb Ryan Warrick of Lebanon is charged with possession of a schedule II drug (cocaine), possession of a schedule II drug (fentanyl) and bringing contraband into a penal institution. His bond is $60,000 and he will make a court appearance January 5.
LEBANON, TN

