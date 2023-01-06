Read full article on original website
Metro police searching for gunman who shot woman during robbery
Metro police are searching for a gunman who reportedly robbed and shot at a woman near her home on Gibson Drive Saturday night in Madison.
WKRN
La Vergne police officers fired
There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a...
WSMV
THP: Missing family of three found dead off I-840 in Williamson County
FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - A missing Hickman County family of three was found deceased in a vehicle in Williamson County on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanna Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old. “I am always down here on...
MPD: Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer
Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store.
Suspect, victim in Nashville convenience store shooting both wanted by Metro police
The man who was shot Wednesday night at a Nashville convenience store had been a fugitive for months prior to the incident, and now police are also searching for the suspect in that shooting.
Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ arrested on separate charges for rape, burglary
Two people on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list were taken into custody this week on charges of rape and burglary.
‘Deeply disturbing negligence’: Attorney releases 911 call made before domestic violence shooting in Antioch
On Thursday, the attorney for Michaela Carter's family released the 911 call, where you can hear her plead for police to come back to her parent's home after they reportedly left.
Kevion Davis Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge in Nashville
January 5, 2023 – Teams of detectives are working to locate Kevion Larquez Davis, 18, who is wanted on a number of charges, including attempted murder, for Wednesday night’s shooting of another teen who was walking out of Resha’s Market at 717 25th Avenue North. The victim,...
Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Mark Capps Shot Dead By Nashville SWAT In Domestic Violence Confrontation
Mark Capps, a 54-year-old veteran Nashville producer and recording engineer, was killed by police in Nashville Thursday afternoon in a domestic violence confrontation. Nashville police said Capps was killed by a SWAT team member after he brandished a gun in his doorway. Earlier, he was allegedly holding his wife and adult stepdaughter at gunpoint in the house. Capps was a cowinner of the Grammy for Best Polka Album in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008. His family was well-known on the Nashville music scene, including Musicians Hall of Fame member Jimmy Capps. Mark Capps shooting came just two days after his brother died,...
‘Devastating’: Pastor killed in South Nashville remembered for serving
A well-loved community member is being remembered for the impact he leaves behind, while police continue searching for the shooter.
Woman shot in vehicle following argument at Midtown Nashville bar
The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of West End Avenue and 16th Avenue North.
fox17.com
'Help me Lord': Harrowing 911 call details moments leading up to Michaela Carter's death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 911 call released to the Metro Council on Thursday tracks the harrowing moments that led to a 24-year-old Nashville woman's death. Michaela Carter was shot in the chest and leg by her ex-boyfriend, James Leggett, in November 2021 after he kicked in her door. She died days later.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Nashville
The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 has died, according to Metro police.
wvlt.tv
Police searching for missing man headed for Fort Campbell Army Base
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find a missing Sevier Co. man. Officials said Elijah Oliver left his home in Sevier Co. on Wednesday to drive back to the Fort Campbell Army Base but never made it back.
wgnsradio.com
15-Year Old Kayden Lynn Watkins--Missing Since Dec. 29
(MURFREESBORO) The mother of a 15-year old girl told police that her daughter has not been seen since Dec. 29, 2022. Kayden Lynn Watkins has an extensive history of running away. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and white shoes. Kayden is known to frequent the...
WSMV
Woman’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department recovered a body spotted floating in Percy Priest Lake on Sunday morning. Fire crews recovered a woman’s body after the report just after 10 a.m. Police said there was no evidence of trauma or foul play. The victim has...
‘I was yelling, I was screaming’: Mother warns others after bottle rocket starts fire outside her La Vergne home
While parts of Middle Tennessee ban shooting fireworks, La Vergne does not, leaving one family to watch as part of their property went up in flames.
wnky.com
2 arrested after record amount of crystal methamphetamine seized in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – A record seizure of crystal methamphetamine in Warren County is no longer bound for Bowling Green after an ongoing investigation. According to the Warren County Drug Task Force, authorities developed information of a possible load of narcotics heading to Bowling Green. Detectives and the Kentucky...
Body found in Cumberland River near downtown Nashville
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the Cumberland River.
wjle.com
Prisoner Found in Jail with Cocaine and Fentanyl Hidden in Rectum
A prisoner at the jail was found last week with cocaine and fentanyl hidden in his rectum. 22-year-old Caleb Ryan Warrick of Lebanon is charged with possession of a schedule II drug (cocaine), possession of a schedule II drug (fentanyl) and bringing contraband into a penal institution. His bond is $60,000 and he will make a court appearance January 5.
