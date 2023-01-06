Read full article on original website
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida Boys Basketball Defeats Rye 53-23
The Spartans get a victory over Rye tonight defeating the Thunderbolts 53-23. Highlights tonight are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Coach Christensen gave his thoughts on the Spartans dominate victory tonight over the Thunderbolts.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Wednesday, January 11th Weather
Snow showers continue over the mountains and will taper off in the early morning hours Thursday. Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches will be possible along the Divide. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 41. Look for a low of 17. The San Luis Valley will see...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Buena Vista Girls Fall to St Mary’s 45-34
The Lady Demons suffer their first loss of the season falling to the Lady Pirates 45-34. Tonight's highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Head Coach Robert Crowther gave his thoughts after the first loss of the season.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Buena Vista Boys Basketball Defeats St. Mary’s 80-65
The Demons defeat the St. Mary's Pirates for the first time since 2017 winning 80-65. Tonight's highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware.
kiowacountyindependent.com
Tragedy Strikes Again for Southeastern Colorado
Many in the region woke Sunday morning to news that yet another sports and life mentor had been taken far too soon. Just last week we were shocked to hear of the untimely passing of longtime area coach and athletic director Erik Melgoza after an accident at his home in Alamosa, Colorado. Now there are unconfirmed reports that Darrian Adame who is known for his awesome athletic skills, sense of humor, and love for all, was allegedly killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs which he managed.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Monday, January 9th Weather
Mostly sunny and breezy to begin the week. Winds will be out of northwest at 15 to 20 mph. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 47. Look for an overnight low of 29. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 41, a low of 21.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center Membership and Access Pass Price Increase
The Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center Membership and Access Pass prices will increase by 10%, effective February 6, 2023. Every year, city-wide, we evaluate and update our fees or they remain the same depending on the need. Individual daily entry fees to the Aquatic Center increased 30% in 2022 to account for 10 years of stagnant pricing. Memberships and Access Passes were only raised 10% in 2022 because it was determined that these are targeted to the local community. This year is the second in a three-year plan to raise the rates to the appropriate 30% increase from 2021.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Lake County Searching for Parks & Rec Director
Lake County is now accepting applications for the new position of Parks, Recreation and Open Space Director. This position will be responsible for overseeing the budget, programming, planning, and administrative work necessary to provide community recreation programs, facilities and open spaces to the Lake County community. Applicants should email their...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
City of Salida Has Questions About Affordable Housing
The City of Salida has launched a community survey asking residents questions about affordable housing and changing Salida’s form of government from a Statutory Rule system to a Home Rule system. The City says that council members and staff want to know your opinion, and your responses will help...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Chaffee County Community Foundation has Opened the Spring Grant Cycle
The Chaffee County Community Foundation has opened the Spring Grant Cycle for the City of Salida and Town of Buena Vista. The Foundation has partnered with Salida and Buena Vista to administer over $131,000 in competitive grant funding, which is available to nonprofit organizations serving these two communities. More information...
KKTV
Air Force Academy cadet passes away while on his way to class
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An Air Force Academy football player passed away while on his way to class recently. The Academy shared the following statement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon:. “With heavy hearts we share the loss of a cadet. C3C Hunter Brown died Monday after suffering a medical emergency...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Leo Gregory Tanner
Leo Gregory Tanner was born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida on January 7th, 2023, at 6:14 pm. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 20 inches long. Leo’s parents are Angela and Adam Tanner of Salida. Grandparents are Frank and Rachel DeLeo of Poncha...
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County January 5, 2023 Edition
Jeremy Todd Rowland, date of birth January 9, 1980 of Gunnison, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – take money not won. Bond was $1,600. Alexander Delvin Kenoyer, date of birth August 7, 1986 of Colorado Springs, Colorado...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Fremont County Sheriff Warning Public About a Police Impersonator
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a police impersonator who recently stopped a driver on Colorado 115. The suspect is described as a young, white man between 20 and 30 years old with reddish hair styled in a mullet. His has a thin mustache and was wearing a backward ball cap, sunglasses, a ballistic vest over a long-sleeved gray shirt and dark pants. The suspect’s vehicle is a gray Dodge Charger with red and blue lights on the visor.
Colorado city ranked 'worst place to raise a family' in United States
A recent data analysis released by Schoolaroo sought to determine which American cities were among the best places to raise a family. Considering factors falling into seven categories – safety, health, finance, education, recreation, quality of life, and home atmosphere – the website compared 151 American cities, assigning an overall rank to each.
KKTV
Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in multiple local homeless camps are being evicted and those camps are being demolished. As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full of homeless camps. This is in the southeast corner of Colorado Springs. Anyone living there had to leave or face the possibility of getting arrested by deputies this morning.
Colorado spot dubbed 'bucket list' place to drink on international list
According to Wine Enthusiast, one of the top 'bucket list' spots to consume an alcoholic beverage worldwide is located in Colorado. Their list sought to highlight some of the most unique places to drink around the globe, giving nods to spots for their theatrical presentation, the history of the destination, and even the 'longest bar.'
