Mrs. Doris Carolyn NeeSmith Braddy, age 82, of Vidalia, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at her home following an extended illness. She was born in the New Branch Community on March 19, 1940 to the late H.A. NeeSmith and Doreen James NeeSmith. After graduating from Toombs Central School in 1958, and upon the invitation of her aunt Frankie Dees, she moved to Jacksonville, Florida to find a job. Soon after, she started a career in banking with Florida National Bank and ultimately promoted to vice president of the largest bank in Florida. At the age of eighteen, she met her future husband, Bobby Braddy on one of her visits to Vidalia and they enjoyed sixty-four years of marriage. A son became their pride and joy, and to this day, he places number one in their lives. She attended First Baptist Church of Jacksonville for many years and after moving to Vidalia in 1996, was a Sunday school teacher for young people. Preceding her in death was a brother, Larry NeeSmith.

VIDALIA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO