ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

Related
superhits106.com

Non-Profits Receive Large Donation of Chicken

Several area nonprofits got an unexpected surprise last week after a packaging malfunction left a local businessman with more than 1,000 pounds of chicken to donate right away. NEY Trucking owner Marvin Ney said his company was transporting a truckload of chicken from southern Alabama to Waterloo when a bag broke, leading the receiver to turn down the order even though the meat was still good. The chicken company told Ney that it would be too expensive to bring it back, repackage and refreeze it so they instead gave him the green light to donate the meat to organizations of his choice. Minus the couple of pounds he took home for dinner, Ney said the chicken was donated to area nonprofits, including Dubuque Rescue Mission, Dubuque Dream Center and the local Salvation Army. In total, he estimated it was between 1,000 and 1,500 pounds of food.
WATERLOO, IA
103.3 WJOD

Family Fun At Sundown Mountain Resort; Beginners Always Welcome!

My job often affords me unique experiences. Whether its judging at Bacon-fest, perusing the wares at Brewfest, introducing and hanging with my favorite bands, or going to any number of awesome local events, charities, and fund raisers. This weekend was no different as I turned back the clock, and dawned skis for the first time in 13+ years at Sundown Mountain Resort.
ASBURY, IA
KCRG.com

Ingredion strike crosses six-month mark

First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson looks at a foggy night ahead, hopefully leading into a sunnier end to the weekend. The Cedar Rapids Roughriders held their annual Guns and Hoses Game tonight against the Madison Capitols. Man arrested in Dubuque, charged with sex crimes against minor. Updated: 8...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Holy Family Announces New Resurrection Principal For 23-24 School Year

According to a press release, Holy Family Catholic Schools is pleased to announce the promotion of Resurrection Elementary fourth-grade teacher Sara Weires as the school’s next principal beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. Weires holds a Master of Arts in Education with PK–12 Principal/Supervisor of Special Education from Viterbo...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Offering Additional Jule Bus Routes Free To Commuters

According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, Dubuque’s public transportation system, the Jule, will add new routes to its fixed-route services starting January 9th. The City is piloting these new routes in an effort to remove transportation barriers for Dubuque’s workforce, with the routes being free...
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Woman Sentenced For Participating in Large Fight

A woman was sentenced to probation for her role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three women were slashed by a knife. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of assault. Hall was among five people arrested in connection with a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main in Dubuque. Dubuque residents 21 year old Ciane Dominguez, 20 year old Jashonna Vaughn, 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter, and 32 year old Cartrice Carpenter were also arrested on a charge of participation in a riot in connection with the incident. Dominguez since has pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 60 days in jail for that conviction and violating her probation. The other three women have pleaded not guilty.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Leisure Services Hosting Job Fair for Seasonal Positions

According to a press release from the city of Dubuque, our local Leisure Services Department will host a job fair with on-site interviews for 2023 summer and seasonal positions on Thursday, January 5th, from 3 to 6:30pm at the Bunker Hill Clubhouse, located at 2200 Bunker Hill Road. This event is open to the public and no appointments are necessary. All skill and experience levels are welcome. Jobs are available for ages 15 and up.
DUBUQUE, IA
WQAD

Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Galena

GALENA, Ill — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle collision in Galena late Monday night, according to a Jo Daviess County media release. Around 11:02 p.m., authorities responded to U.S. Route 20 W just west of William Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found three vehicles involved in the crash.
GALENA, IL
KCRG.com

Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
ANAMOSA, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape in custody

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County for escape is not in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Sarah Aurand, 41, was wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
103.3 WJOD

Head-On Collision Kills 2, Injures 2 In Galena

According to a police report from the Jo Davies County Sheriff's Office, two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer Monday night (1/9) in Galena. The names of those involved have not been released yet. At approximately 11:02pm on...
GALENA, IL
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer

A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
MANCHESTER, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Details released in fatal three car accident

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has released details as well as the names of the individuals involved in a three-vehicle crash that left two people dead near Galena on January 9. Deputies were notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on U.S. Route 20 W about 1/10th of a mile west of William […]
GALENA, IL
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy