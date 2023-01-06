Read full article on original website
Vote National Mississippi River Museum With Target Circle; It Could Be Worth $15K!
According to a press release the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium has been selected as one of five nonprofit organizations for the first cycle of the Target Circle Partnership Program for 2023, a one-time opportunity for Target Circle members to vote for the River Museum and earn a share of a $15,000 donation from Target.
superhits106.com
Non-Profits Receive Large Donation of Chicken
Several area nonprofits got an unexpected surprise last week after a packaging malfunction left a local businessman with more than 1,000 pounds of chicken to donate right away. NEY Trucking owner Marvin Ney said his company was transporting a truckload of chicken from southern Alabama to Waterloo when a bag broke, leading the receiver to turn down the order even though the meat was still good. The chicken company told Ney that it would be too expensive to bring it back, repackage and refreeze it so they instead gave him the green light to donate the meat to organizations of his choice. Minus the couple of pounds he took home for dinner, Ney said the chicken was donated to area nonprofits, including Dubuque Rescue Mission, Dubuque Dream Center and the local Salvation Army. In total, he estimated it was between 1,000 and 1,500 pounds of food.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Dubuque coffee shop plans second site; ED bar closes; Garnavillo child care center expands
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Garnavillo, Iowa, and East Dubuque,...
cbs2iowa.com
Dubuque Health Department looking for cat involved in biting incident on Sunday
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is looking for information about a cat involved in a biting incident. A cat bit a man on Sunday, January 8th after 5 pm in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. The cat escaped the owner's...
Vote for Dubuque’s Mississippi Riverwalk as One of the Best in National Poll
At the start of every year, USA Today asks readers to participate in their "10Best Readers' Choice Awards." The USA Today staff asks readers and avid travelers to vote for the top 20 nominees in various areas: food, lodging, destinations, travel gear, outdoor activities, etc. To give you an idea...
Family Fun At Sundown Mountain Resort; Beginners Always Welcome!
My job often affords me unique experiences. Whether its judging at Bacon-fest, perusing the wares at Brewfest, introducing and hanging with my favorite bands, or going to any number of awesome local events, charities, and fund raisers. This weekend was no different as I turned back the clock, and dawned skis for the first time in 13+ years at Sundown Mountain Resort.
KCRG.com
Ingredion strike crosses six-month mark
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson looks at a foggy night ahead, hopefully leading into a sunnier end to the weekend. The Cedar Rapids Roughriders held their annual Guns and Hoses Game tonight against the Madison Capitols. Man arrested in Dubuque, charged with sex crimes against minor. Updated: 8...
Iowa’s Eating Disorders Awareness Week Announced; Local Resources Available
The Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa (EDCI) has announced they will be offering a plethora of programming and events during the Eating Disorders Awareness Week (EDAW), which will be running from February 24th - March 5th, 2023. For those unaware, EDAW is a national event in which organizations from around...
Holy Family Announces New Resurrection Principal For 23-24 School Year
According to a press release, Holy Family Catholic Schools is pleased to announce the promotion of Resurrection Elementary fourth-grade teacher Sara Weires as the school’s next principal beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. Weires holds a Master of Arts in Education with PK–12 Principal/Supervisor of Special Education from Viterbo...
Dubuque Offering Additional Jule Bus Routes Free To Commuters
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, Dubuque’s public transportation system, the Jule, will add new routes to its fixed-route services starting January 9th. The City is piloting these new routes in an effort to remove transportation barriers for Dubuque’s workforce, with the routes being free...
superhits106.com
Woman Sentenced For Participating in Large Fight
A woman was sentenced to probation for her role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three women were slashed by a knife. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of assault. Hall was among five people arrested in connection with a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main in Dubuque. Dubuque residents 21 year old Ciane Dominguez, 20 year old Jashonna Vaughn, 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter, and 32 year old Cartrice Carpenter were also arrested on a charge of participation in a riot in connection with the incident. Dominguez since has pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 60 days in jail for that conviction and violating her probation. The other three women have pleaded not guilty.
Dubuque Leisure Services Hosting Job Fair for Seasonal Positions
According to a press release from the city of Dubuque, our local Leisure Services Department will host a job fair with on-site interviews for 2023 summer and seasonal positions on Thursday, January 5th, from 3 to 6:30pm at the Bunker Hill Clubhouse, located at 2200 Bunker Hill Road. This event is open to the public and no appointments are necessary. All skill and experience levels are welcome. Jobs are available for ages 15 and up.
Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Galena
GALENA, Ill — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle collision in Galena late Monday night, according to a Jo Daviess County media release. Around 11:02 p.m., authorities responded to U.S. Route 20 W just west of William Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found three vehicles involved in the crash.
KCRG.com
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape in custody
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County for escape is not in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Sarah Aurand, 41, was wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery.
Did You Catch a Glimpse of the Wolf Moon Over Dubuque?
2023 brings us a whopping 13 chances to catch a glimpse of a full moon, with the first having occurred on Friday, January 6th. If you found yourself out and about last Friday night, you might've seen the first full moon of the year: the Wolf Moon. A credit to...
Names Released: Head-On Collision Kills 2, Injures 2 In Galena; Juvenile Driver Involved
Monday night (1/9) just after 11pm, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on US 20 West, about a tenth-mile west of William Drive, in Galena. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that an eastbound 2011 Chevy Cobalt driven by 18-year-old Mallory E...
Head-On Collision Kills 2, Injures 2 In Galena
According to a police report from the Jo Davies County Sheriff's Office, two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer Monday night (1/9) in Galena. The names of those involved have not been released yet. At approximately 11:02pm on...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
Details released in fatal three car accident
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has released details as well as the names of the individuals involved in a three-vehicle crash that left two people dead near Galena on January 9. Deputies were notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on U.S. Route 20 W about 1/10th of a mile west of William […]
103.3 WJOD
