49ers’ John Lynch expects Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell to play vs. Cardinals, provides updates on Dre Greenlaw, Christian McCaffrey

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
49ers Notebook: J.J. Watt thanks 49ers fans after farewell ovation; No-life Nick Bosa; Brock Purdy - Rookie of the Year? 49ers fan falls from stands onto the field
Sunday was a happy day at Levi's Stadium, as fans got to enjoy a 38-13 49ers victory over the Arizona Cardinals to close the regular season. Fans even let their joy carry over to one of the opposing players, who got a send-off he'll never forget. We talk about that...
49ers Notebook: Bosa, Niners “have a good idea” how to beat Seahawks; McCaffrey trade sent a message; Seattle’s improvement
The San Francisco 49ers are facing the Seattle Seahawks for the third time this season and only the second time in playoff history. The advantage of facing an opponent multiple times is that you know what to expect. The 49ers believe that rematches typically come down to which team executes better.
49ers’ Adam Peters turns down Titans, Cardinals interview requests
The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals formally requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters for their general manager vacancies. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Peters has turned both teams down. "While Peters has great respect for those organizations, his focus is on supporting the...
FOX31 Denver
Search for Denver Broncos’ next head coach expands
While looking for their fifth coach in eight years, the Denver Broncos have extended their search to seven candidates.
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE George Kittle ride hot offense to career statistical highs
The San Francisco 49ers have been rolling on offense as of late, and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle have been two of the biggest beneficiaries. The 49ers have scored 33 or more points in six of their last eight games after doing so just twice over the first nine games of the season. Five of those games have come since rookie Brock Purdy became the team's quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo sustained an ankle injury against the Miami Dolphins on December 4. Aiyuk and Kittle have seemingly found chemistry with Purdy, as Aiyuk finished the season with 18 catches for 241 yards and one touchdown over the final three games while Kittle finished with 18 catches for 265 yards and seven touchdowns over the final four games. Aiyuk's strong finish pushed him over 1,000 yards for the first time in his NFL career (78 catches, 1,015 yards, eight touchdowns), while Kittle notched a career high in touchdowns (11) to go with 60 catches for 765 yards.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 18 win vs. Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, just one injury from the...
Kyle Shanahan previews 49ers-Seahawks Wild Card Round matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters as the team prepares for its Wild Card Round matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Good morning guys. Injuries, [QB] Jimmy Garoppolo will not practice....
Recap: 49ers wrap up regular season in style with lopsided 38-13 win over Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers will be heading into the postseason on a high note after pulling away from the Arizona Cardinals for a 38-13 blowout victory at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. The 49ers gave up a touchdown on the opening possession but quickly took back the lead on the next...
