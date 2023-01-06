49ers’ John Lynch expects Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell to play vs. Cardinals, provides updates on Dre Greenlaw, Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers have been rolling on offense as of late, and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle have been two of the biggest beneficiaries. The 49ers have scored 33 or more points in six of their last eight games after doing so just twice over the first nine games of the season. Five of those games have come since rookie Brock Purdy became the team's quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo sustained an ankle injury against the Miami Dolphins on December 4. Aiyuk and Kittle have seemingly found chemistry with Purdy, as Aiyuk finished the season with 18 catches for 241 yards and one touchdown over the final three games while Kittle finished with 18 catches for 265 yards and seven touchdowns over the final four games. Aiyuk's strong finish pushed him over 1,000 yards for the first time in his NFL career (78 catches, 1,015 yards, eight touchdowns), while Kittle notched a career high in touchdowns (11) to go with 60 catches for 765 yards.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO