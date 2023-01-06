AARP Arizona hopes Hobbs administration will do more to support older adults

Election Day for the 2022 midterm elections was on November 8th. We did not get results from the final recount until the very end of December. It was the extremely tight and consequential race for Attorney General in Arizona between Democratic winner Kris Mayes and Republican election denier Abe Hamadeh. It came down to a margin of just 280 votes, making this one of the closest elections the state has ever had and democracy was very much on the ballot. Mayes joins Ali Velshi to explain why we cannot give up on protecting democracy as we know it despite Arizona’s Democratic sweep in 2022.Jan. 7, 2023.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO