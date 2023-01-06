AARP Arizona hopes Hobbs administration will do more to support older adults

Read full article on original website
Jesus was a liberal
3d ago
Well the first thing she offered was protection for trans and homosexual people in state jobs.... when they're already protected. Please tell me she's going to do more than pander to the far left.
12
TrumpMakesMeSick
3d ago
She needs to offer protection disability people. Too many people from hospitals or companies discriminate against disabilities especially deaf people. They refuse to get a translator for deaf people.
3
kjzz.org
Vaccinations for COVID-19 and flu still recommended by Arizona Department of Health
With the coronavirus and the flu continuing to circulate, health experts in the state are reminding people about the importance of getting vaccinated against both. Booster shots remain helpful for tackling COVID-19 variants, such as Omicron, according to Dr. Kiran Raman with the Arizona Department of Health. “If folks have...
kjzz.org
Arizona Gov. Hobbs creates a bipartisan task force to review state election laws
In one of her first executive actions, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is tackling the transparency and safety around elections. She says while the process is fair and secure, it is clear that more can be done to bolster Arizona’s election laws. Hobbs will be creating a bipartisan task force...
National report shows Arizona with one of the highest rates of homelessness
A national report showed Arizona with one of the highest rates of people experiencing homelessness in 2022.
kawc.org
Arizona legislature expecting vetoes from Gov. Hobbs
PHOENIX -- The 2023 Arizona legislative session gets started on Monday with perhaps the worst-kept political secret: Republican lawmakers are going to send bills to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs even knowing ahead of time she will veto them. The frank admission by the top GOP lawmakers in both chambers came...
Gov. Katie Hobbs addresses homelessness, election security with executive orders
Governor Katie Hobbs announced Friday two new executive orders, one addressing homelessness in the state, and another intended to address election security.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names 4 cabinet members focused on economy, transportation
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday, the day following her inauguration ceremony, named four more cabinet members for tourism, transportation, commerce and administration. Sandra Watson will return to her role as president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, a position she has held since October 2012.
12news.com
'The most urgent thing we're facing in terms of education funding': Hobbs plans special session to lift spending limit on public schools
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Friday she plans to call a special session to lift a spending limit on public schools that threatens to blow up their budgets by March. "It's absolutely the most urgent thing we're facing in terms of education funding right now, and it...
'Ripe for abuse': Hobbs offered dark money VIP packages to businesses, special interests at her inauguration
PHOENIX — Thursday’s inauguration of Governor Katie Hobbs represented a new day in Arizona. It also reminded voters of an old problem: dark money. It is common for businesses and special interests to make donations to help pay for inauguration festivities in Arizona (they save taxpayers from footing the bill).
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Senate Majority Caucus Promises to Keep Republican Values at the Center of Legislation Going into New Session
The Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus (Caucus) released its 2023 Majority Plan on Thursday, outlining priorities and approaches to strengthening the state and tackling important issues. Kim Quintero, director of communications for the Caucus, told The Arizona Sun Times that the elected officials would do their best to honor the Republican values they ran on while working under newly sworn-in Gov. Katie Hobbs (D).
Teachers can earn a degree for free in Arizona
The Arizona Teachers Academy scholarship offers tuition coverage for students who agree to teach in Arizona.
KTAR.com
Here’s why eggs, groceries are more expensive in Arizona and what to do
PHOENIX — Egg prices in Arizona are rising just as grocery bills are getting more expensive, and there’s no relief in sight. The average egg price is about 50% higher now than a year ago, according to Julie Murphree, outreach director for the Arizona Farm Bureau. “Our egg...
AZFamily
GOP leaders threaten to investigate Hobbs over inaugural events donations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s new legislative session kicks off Monday, and it appears it’ll immediately put Republicans in control of the Legislature at odds with the new Democratic governor. GOP leaders are threatening to investigate Gov. Katie Hobbs to find out how much dark money she raised from special interest groups to pay for her inaugural events.
12news.com
Dark money paying for Hobbs inaugural events
Thursday’s inauguration of Governor Katie Hobbs represented a new day in Arizona. It also reminded voters of an old problem: dark money.
AZFamily
Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona customers who never canceled told they’re not insured
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Health may be one of your new year resolutions to focus on in 2023, but some people insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield told Arizona’s Family they can’t see their doctors. Imagine walking into your doctor’s office and hearing your coverage has been terminated.
This Arizona County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Arizona have the longest life expectancies.
Arizona judge delays trial in fight over education funding
A lawsuit over how much money Arizona's lawmakers allocate for school maintenance, buses, textbooks and technology won't go to trial next week.
yumadailynews.com
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Arizona
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
KTAR.com
Arizona’s News Roundup examines Biden’s new border plan, recaps state inauguration
PHOENIX — President Joe Biden this week unveiled a new plan to address the challenges of asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. He also announced plans to visit the border for the first time since he took office. Biden’s plan is based on three pillars: imposing new consequences for...
kjzz.org
A new AZ law allows people to seal their criminal case records
A new Arizona law goes into effect this year that would allow people to petition a court to seal criminal case records from public view. The law was passed in 2021 and became another opportunity at providing second chances for offenders. The latest law comes with certain requirements in order...
MSNBC
New AZ Attorney General: ‘We have to remain vigilant’ in protecting democracy
Election Day for the 2022 midterm elections was on November 8th. We did not get results from the final recount until the very end of December. It was the extremely tight and consequential race for Attorney General in Arizona between Democratic winner Kris Mayes and Republican election denier Abe Hamadeh. It came down to a margin of just 280 votes, making this one of the closest elections the state has ever had and democracy was very much on the ballot. Mayes joins Ali Velshi to explain why we cannot give up on protecting democracy as we know it despite Arizona’s Democratic sweep in 2022.Jan. 7, 2023.
