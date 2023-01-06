ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police searching for suspects in road rage shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for suspects in a road rage shooting. It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the 7-11 at 1050 Missouri Avenue. A man told police at the scene that he was the victim of a road rage incident. He said he was traveling northbound on South Freeway near the intersection of Morningside Drive and suspect's vehicle, a dark sedan, was also traveling northbound. Police say there was a possible non-contact traffic incident between the two vehicles. One of the suspects produced a firearm and discharged it, striking the victim once in the head.The suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition. 
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Escaped inmate arrested in Dallas after carjacking and police chase

DALLAS - A two-time escaped inmate is back in custody after a police chase in Dallas. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call from the Texas Department of Public Safety Monday afternoon about a suspect in a stolen Porsche. A DPS helicopter was following the car....
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth delays vote on extending teen curfew

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth City Council will wait to decide whether to extend a curfew for people under 17 years old. Members decided on a temporary extension so the curfew wouldn’t expire on Saturday. Currently, children in Fort Worth must be with an adult if they’re...
FORT WORTH, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Police shoot, kill man holding machete on Fort Worth front porch

Two Fort Worth police officers on Saturday fired upon a man holding a machete, killing him on the front porch of a house, authorities said. Robert Bradshaw, 37, died at the house in the 3500 block of Wedgworth Road South, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect wanted for shooting 5 at Dallas apartment complex

DALLAS - Police identified a man wanted for a shooting in far north Dallas Friday morning that killed three people and injured two others. Dallas police are looking for 25-year-old Evin Geovanny Mata-Guzman. He allegedly shot five people in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the Central Expressway...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Information wanted in connection to deadly Dallas shooting

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) has started investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday. Police are looking for anyone with information to come forward. According to DPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Peru Street on Jan. 10. When they got there,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington pedestrian fatality: 67-year-old killed crossing W. Pioneer Parkway

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a car as he tried to cross W. Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. Officers found him lying unresponsive on the side of the road the evening of Jan. 9. Investigators said the man wasn't using a designated crosswalk when he was hit. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Infiniti that struck the man stopped at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. He is not facing any criminal charges, police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified. The Arlington Police Department shared a reminder that pedestrians should always use traffic lights and designated crosswalks when crossing roadways.Cutting across a roadway is dangerous at all times of the day, but particularly when it's dark outside and visibility is reduced. 
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas auto thefts increase 12% from 2021 to 2022

Some non-violent crimes, like thefts of cars, trucks and SUVs in the city have increased significantly. There were more than 13,000 auto thefts last year, and that was a nearly 12% increase over 2021.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth renames rec center after Atatiana Jefferson

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth City Council has approved renaming a recreational center after Atatiana Jefferson. The vote came as a bit of a surprise Tuesday night. The agenda only called for a city council member to propose changing the name of the Hillside Community Center in Jefferson's name. But he pushed the council to vote, despite some opposition from people who live in the area.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Woman killed in head-on crash near Denton

A Denton County woman died Sunday afternoon outside Denton in a head-on crash with another vehicle. About 3 p.m., a pickup was headed west on FM 1173, between Denton and Krum, when the driver braked and veered into the eastbound lane to avoid striking stopped traffic, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The pickup crashed head-on with an eastbound SUV.
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney

Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend. According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches. McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went...
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

2 dead in crash along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police said two people were killed early Saturday morning in a crash along an access road of Interstate 30. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers were dispatched at approximately 2:26 a.m. Saturday to the westbound lanes of the West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dog accidentally starts fire at Frisco home on Christmas Day

FRISCO, Texas - A Frisco woman says her neighbor saved her house on Christmas morning after a family pet accidentally set a fire in the kitchen. Video inside the home shows the fire on Megan Black's stove. One of her two dogs had gotten past a gate and tried to get some cookies on the kitchen counter, turning on the stove. She called her neighbor who worked to put the fire out.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Investigation underway after child dies at Medical City Plano, police say

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Plano police are investigating the death of a child who was brought to a local hospital for medical treatment Sunday night.At approximately 11:26 p.m. Jan. 8, police were sent to Medical City Plano after a child died. Officials said a parent brought the child to the hospital for medical treatment; However, despite lifesaving efforts, the child passed away. Their identity has not been released at this time. The manner or cause of death is currently unknown, but police do not believe there is any danger to the public.This remains an ongoing investigation.
