ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Gov. Holcomb proposes increased spending on schools, public health

By Kristen Eskow
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pTpn_0k5o6apk00

INDIANAPOLIS – Members of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration presented his proposed two-year budget to Indiana lawmakers Thursday as the governor calls for billions of dollars in additional spending .

Gov. Holcomb is proposing $5.5 billion in new spending over the next two years across several areas, including public health, education and law enforcement.

Now he has to get state lawmakers on board with his plan to make it a reality.

Cris Johnston, director of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget, told the State Budget Committee Thursday he believes Indiana can afford to ramp up government spending while maintaining a balanced budget.

“It gives us the capacity to consider additional investments,” Johnston said.

Some of the highlights of Holcomb’s proposal: A nearly $1.2 billion increase in K-12 school tuition support , $347 million for public health and $500 million dollars for community development grants.

The governor also wants to raise starting pay for state troopers to $70,000 a year. That would be the highest starting pay for police in Indiana, according to his office.

During a news conference Wednesday, Holcomb expressed urgency about his proposed investments.

“Our agency heads have been working hard on all these items,” Holcomb said. “We think that they’re not just legitimate, we think that they’re needed.”

“If you look at the overall spending, it does seem high,” said State Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka), who chairs the State Budget Committee. “But until I break it down into the individual buckets, it’s hard to say.”

Mishler has previously urged caution regarding increased spending .

He told reporters Thursday he’s still reviewing the governor’s plan but wants to make sure the state would still have enough money in reserves.

He also wants to ensure additional funding for public health will be used wisely, he added.

“Getting a lot of discussion at home about that, how are we going to spend that,” Mishler said. “So I think we have to take a hard look at the breakdown of that money.”

Meanwhile, State Rep. Greg Porter (D-Indianapolis), who also serves on the State Budget Committee, said he likes several aspects of the governor’s plan but wishes public health and education funding went higher, especially as schools deal with increased costs from inflation.

“Even though we have that over billion dollars, what does that billion dollars really go to?” Porter said.

Holcomb’s proposed budget totals $43 billion over the next two years, according to the governor’s office.

The new legislative session begins Monday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Gov. Holcomb delivers State of the State address

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb delivered his seventh State of the State address on Tuesday. In his address, Holcomb spoke about his recently proposed $5.5 billion in new spending over the next two years across several areas, including public health, education and law enforcement. Highlights of Holcomb’s proposal also include nearly $1.2 billion in K-12 […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana Chief Justice gives annual State of the Judiciary Address

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush addressed the governor and a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly for the annual State of the Judiciary Address on Wednesday in the chamber of the Indiana House of Representatives. This year’s address is expected to focus on how the courts can help make Indiana […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana Democrats prioritizing pre-K, public health as 2023 session begins

INDIANAPOLIS – As the 2023 legislative session gets underway at the Indiana Statehouse, Democrats say they want to focus on increasing funding for public health and education and taking steps toward universal pre-K. Republicans discussed their plans for the session on Organization Day in November when lawmakers were sworn in. Democrats unveiled their priorities Monday […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois Lawmakers approve of pay raises ahead of inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers passed a law to raise several elected officials’ pay ahead of their inauguration into the new term. The legislation raises the salary of all statewide officers, agency directors, and legislators. While Pritzker does not take a salary, the new pay for governors is $205,700 yearly. The Lieutenant Governor, Comptroller and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

New IN bill: Terminally ill could choose early death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A newly introduced Indiana House bill could possibly allow terminally ill individuals to end their lives prematurely. Indiana House Bill 1011, authored by Indiana Democratic representative Matt Pierce, would give those with incurable illnesses the opportunity to request a medical professional to provide medication that the person would self-administer to bring […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban

(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special election

Democrat Aaron Rouse appeared to clinch the special election for Virginia’s 7th state Senate district on Tuesday in yet another victory for his party, which was already riding high from a better-than-expected midterm election. The race was a nail-biter, with Rouse scraping by over Republican opponent Kevin Adams with less than 1 percent of the vote, according […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTWO/WAWV

Pritzker just signed the assault weapons ban. What happens now?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law Tuesday night. Some of the law goes into effect immediately, some will not go into effect until later. Immediately Now in Illinois, it is illegal to sell or deliver any assault weapon anywhere in the state of Illinois. “Sales of assault weapons […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Texas Republican files articles of impeachment against Mayorkas

A Texas Republican has filed articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, wasting little time in the new Congress to act on a GOP priority leadership has said would come after thorough investigation. Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas) filed the paperwork for the resolution on Jan. 3, the first day of […]
TEXAS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

The glamping rental dubbed Indiana’s most unique Airbnb stay

JASONVILLE, Ind. — Name a place you want to visit, and chances are there’s a vacation rental nearby. With more than six million rentals available on Airbnb alone, it takes a lot for a listing to stand out. One Jasonville, Indiana rental is making the rounds for its rustic take on glamping. Good Housekeeping even […]
JASONVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

House Democrats file, hand-deliver ethics complaint to George Santos

A pair of House Democrats on Tuesday filed and hand-delivered to Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) a complaint urging the Ethics Committee to open an investigation into allegations the freshman congressman failed to file timely, accurate and complete financial disclosure reports. Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) and Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) filed the ethics complaint against Santos on […]
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy