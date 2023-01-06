ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame 2023 signee named his states Gatorade Player of the Year

By Michael Chen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJ1m2_0k5o6X8R00

We all know that the 2023 Irish recruiting class is loaded with talent. Not just at the top but all across the board. Missouri athlete Jeremiyah Love, who could played running back and defensive back in high school will stay on the offensive side of the ball when he arrives in South Bend, had himself a massive sendoff senior season.

Love helped Christian Brothers to a state championship while rushing for 1,292 yards and scoring 22 touchdowns. He also added 370 receiving yards on 13 receptions. That effort from Love was enough for him to be named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Missouri.

He was viewed as a top 100 player in the country along with being a top 5 running back as well. Love is also a track star and that speed certainly translated over to his dominance this past year on the football field.

It might be hard for Love to get some playing time during his freshman season with Notre Dame, as they will return Audric Estime, logan diggs and potentially Chris Tyree (who has a big decision to make). Even though he might have to wait his turn, when Love gets a chance, he has home-run potential with the ball in his hands.

