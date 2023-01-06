Read full article on original website
Related
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up 2 Months After Confirming Romance
It's over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator have broken up. On Dec. 17, Avery shared a TikTok video showing footage of themselves on a Royal Caribbean cruise. In one clip, JoJo holds up an arcade game prize, telling her, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."
JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career
Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating. In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
talentrecap.com
Kelsea Ballerini, Fletcher Star in Steamy Music Video for Song ‘Better Version’
Former The Voice guest coach Kelsea Ballerini recently teamed up with former The X Factor star Fletcher on the music video for Fletcher’s song “Better Version.” The video shows the singers in relationships that go from passionate to crumbling. Fletcher, Kelsea Ballerini Star in ‘Better Version’ Music...
talentrecap.com
Hayley Erbert Was Terrified By Her Facial Change After Car Crash With Derek Hough
Following their car accident last December, Dancing With The Stars couple Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are fortunately recovering fine. Erbert has recently opened about her injury, saying that she was shocked by the sudden change of her face shape amid her healing process. For those who may not know,...
'DWTS' pro Witney Carson says baby No. 2 is a boy
"Dancing with the Stars" pro Witney Carson announced the sex of her unborn second child with Carson McAllister.
Brandi Glanville Steps Out In Red Swimsuit After Eddie Cibrian Refutes Piper Perabo Affair Claim
Brandi Glanville appeared to be focused on being festive rather than the alleged bombshell she dropped about ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stepped out in a red bathing suit to frolic across a beach in Malibu on Monday, December 19, prior to the father-of-her-children shutting down her claims he and Piper Perabo had an affair in 2005 while he was still married to Glanville. The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star also donned a matching Santa Claus hat and a smile plastered from ear to ear as she showed off her toned bod in the...
Eddie Cibrian Breaks Silence On Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Bombshell Claim He Had Affair With 'Cave' Costar Piper Perabo
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville came forward with some explosive allegations in a new interview, claiming Yellowstone actress Piper Perabo and her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, had an affair while filming the 2005 horror-action flick The Cave.The Bravolebrity revealed why she was not a fan of the Coyote Ugly star after the movie came up in conversation, claiming that she made "friends on set" of The Cave who told her "a lot of things" after she noticed their allegedly flirty banter herself."And [Perabo] was a horrible c--- to me," she claimed to Page Six.According to Glanville, she confronted...
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home
Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
Christine Brown Confirms She’s ‘Definitely’ Not Leaving ‘Sister Wives’ After Kody Split: Sneak Peek of Her Utah Set
Sticking around! Christine Brown still plans to film episodes of Sister Wives following her split from Kody Brown. “I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives,” Christine, 50, said in a Wednesday, December 28, TikTok video. “This is in fact the set in my home. I’m so excited!” The CBrown Quest founder, who rrelocated to her native Utah […]
How Sister Wives' Janelle Brown and Meri Brown Celebrated Christmas After Kody Brown Breakups
Watch: Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT. Amid changes in the Brown family, the Sister Wives stars each shared a look into their festivities. After TLC teased Kody Brown's split from Janelle Brown and Meri Brown—both a year after his break up from Christine Brown—each star shared glimpses at how they spent their holiday with those closest to them.
‘Sister Wives’: 2 Former Tell-All Hosts Put Kody Brown in the Hot Seat and Got ‘Honest’ Answers
Many seasoned journalists moderated the final episodes for each season of TLC's 'Sister Wives.' However, only two appeared to get 'honest' answers from Kody Brown and his four wives.
TLC’s Chilli confirms she’s dating Matthew Lawrence after his divorce
see also Matthew Lawrence links up with TLC’s Chilli in Hawaii amid Cheryl Burke divorce The "Boy Meets World" alum and the "No Scrubs" singer... She found someone who isn’t a “creep.” TLC member Chilli confirmed Tuesday that she is dating Matthew Lawrence following his divorce from Cheryl Burke. Her rep told TMZ that the longtime friends’ relationship turned romantic just before Thanksgiving, and they ended up spending the holidays together in Atlanta. Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, introduced the “Boy Meets World” alum to her family over Christmas, according to the report. The “No Scrubs” singer, 51, and Lawrence, 42, also went Instagram-official on...
See Lisa Rinna Bust a Move to Cheer Up Husband Harry Hamlin After Surgery
Watch: Will Lisa Rinna Return to RHOBH Next Season? She Says... Sometimes laughter is the best medicine. Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin weren't going to let his recent shoulder surgery stop them from getting into the holiday spirit. "Day 12 after My patient's shoulder surgery," The Real Housewives...
Inside Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Bryan’s ‘Solid’ Marriage and Life in Nashville: ‘They’re Best Friends’
Write a love song about them! Luke Bryan and wife Caroline “Lina” Bryan (née Boyer) have been going strong since tying the knot in 2006. “Luke and Caroline are known as one of the most solid couples in Nashville,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “They’re so proud of the […]
tigerdroppings.com
Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper
Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
Popculture
Cheryl Burke Shades Ex Matthew Lawrence for Moving on With R&B Legend
Cheryl Burke seemingly is calling ex-husband Matthew Lawrence for moving on "fast" with TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas after the new couple confirmed their relationship less than four months after the Boy Meets World star and Dancing With the Stars alum finalized their divorce. "That was fast..." the pro dancer wrote...
Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Jokes About ‘Leftover Fame’ After Parents Kody and Christine Brown’s Split
Making the most of a tough situation. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown joked about one perk she’s experienced following her parents Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s split. “When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame,” Gwendlyn, 21, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 15, alongside a photo that showed her profile now has a blue checkmark next to her name. “Verified bitches.”
Where RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Ranks Among Every Housewife Ever
Love her or hate her, there's no doubt that Lisa Rinna was an iconic Housewife. Andy Cohen even said so himself on Instagram after the actress announced Jan. 5 that she's leaving The Real...
‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Says She Wants More Kids
Audrey Roloff once starred in 'Little People, Big World.' Now, she still maintains an online presence -- and she told her followers that she and Jeremy Roloff want more kids.
Comments / 0