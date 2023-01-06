Read full article on original website
Creston Woman Arrested for Harassment
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 26-year-old Tiffany Jo Scott of Creston at 302 N. Pine Street for 1st Degree Harassment. Officers transported Tiffany Scott to the Union County Jail. Authorities released Scott after she posted bond.
Creston Man arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies arrested Matthew Garcia of Creston in the 100 block of W. Coolbaugh Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a revoked license. Authorities transported Garcia to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
Cass County woman arrested for Child Endangerment
(Atlantic) An Atlantic woman faces a charge of Child Endangerment. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of 42-year-old Meghan Paulsen. Paulsen was arrested Friday on warrants. She turned herself into the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on bond. In...
Clearfield Resident Waives Extradition After Arrest in Harrison County
BETHANY, MO – The Clearfield resident who was wanted in connection with a missing child from Mount Ayr late last week has waived extradition after her arrest in Harrison County. Fifty-four year old Michelle Grady was arrested after Iowa authorities issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 3-year old Fallon...
Des Moines man arrested in Adair County for Eluding
(Adair) The Adair Police Department arrested 37-year-old Trel Curtis Peterson, of Des Moines, on January 2nd for Eluding and Driving While Barred. According to the report, Peterson failed to stop when an officer initiated a traffic stop. Peterson drove eastbound on I-80 going at speeds over 100 mph and he passed a vehicle on the shoulder. Peterson exited the interstate at the 93 mm and headed south on Stuart Road, eventually stopping on 350th Street and York Avenue, blowing through multiple stop signs on gravel roads. Peterson was driving in excess of 70 mph on the gravel roads and nearly lost control multiple times. After ordering Peterson out of the vehicle, Peterson stated that he just ran because he didn’t have a license.
Red Oak man booked for meth possession
(Red Oak) -- A suspect faces a drug charge following their arrest in Red Oak Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Kenneth Allen Rhamy of Red Oak was arrested for possession of methamphetamine 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor. Authorities say Rhamy's arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop at 4th and Nuckols Street.
Winterset man accused of trying to vote twice enters not guilty plea
WINTERSET, Iowa — A Winterset manaccused of trying to vote twice in the 2022 general election has pleaded not guilty. Police say Charles Hurd voted absentee and then tried to vote on Election Day. Court records show Hurd told poll workers he hadn't voted in the election yet, so...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 27-year-old Laura Lee Lagois, of Sioux City, on Friday on a Union County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Lagois was taken to the Union County Jail where she was released after seeing the Magistrate.
Red Oak Man arrested on Drug Possession Charges
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop at 4th and Nuckols Street in Red Oak. During the investigation, deputies arrested 57-year-old Kenneth Allen Rhamy of Red Oak for Possession of Methamphetamine, 1st offense. Deputies transported Rhamy to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000.00 bond.
Red Oak Man arrested for Third Time in One Week
(Red Oak) A Red Oak man faces numerous charges following his third arrest in the same week in Montgomery County. Deputies arrested 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Red Oak at 8:24 a.m. on Saturday for two Page County Warrants, Violation of Probation on original charges of 3rd – Degree Burglary, 4th-Degree Criminal Mischief, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Additionally, Linfor took off running, leading Deputies on a short foot pursuit. Officers caught him in the 500 block of Grimes and charged him with Interference with Official Acts. Deputies transported Linfor to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $4,300.00 bond.
2 arrested in separate incidents in Montgomery County Saturday morning
(Red Oak) -- Two arrests were reported by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Jeffery Christopher Potter of Elliott was arrested in Elliott on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violation of probation. Potter was held on $2,000 bond. Additionally, 54-year-old...
One arrested on warrant in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- One person was arrested in Red Oak Wednesday. According to the Red Oak Police Department, 41-year-old Troy S. Williams was arrested on an active warrant for failure to appear. Williams was transported to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and held on $1000 bond.
Creston Police Arrest Two Men on Assault Charges
(Creston) Two Creston men face assault charges. Police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Lucas Jones at 7:01 p.m. on Tuesday at his residence for Domestic Abuse Assault, 1st Offense. Officers transported Jones to the Union County Jail. Authorities held him without bond pending an appearance in front of a magistrate. Creston Police...
Corning woman arrested on drug charges
(Adams Co) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Molly Bagby, of Corning, following a traffic stop on Highway 148 and Joshua Tree on December 30th. A probable cause search was conducted and Bagby was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bagby posted a $1,300 cash bond and was released from the Adams County Jail.
