The historic 1939 Rulo Bridge crossing over the Missouri River into Holt County was rebuilt and opened in 2013
The Rulo Bridge spans the Missouri River on U.S. Route 159. It crosses over from Holt County, Missouri to Richardson County, Nebraska, and the eastern boundary of Rulo.
kmaland.com
Iowa DNR set to hold winter trout stocking
(KMAland) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are preparing to release trout in several locations throughout the state this winter. That's according to Northeast Iowa's Regional Fisheries Supervisor Mike Steuck, who tells KMA News five locations will receive trout over the next two weeks, including Big Lake in Council Bluffs at 2:30 p.m. on January 20th. Steuck says they will perform the release by drilling a hole through the ice at locations that would not support them during warmer months.
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
'Come back soon': Friends raising money for Crete coach injured in crash
A community coming together for one of its coaches. "It means a lot and I think it means a lot to Aaron." Mitchell Homolka is one the people organizing a fundraiser for Aaron Mason. A former Doane University baseball player and now Crete’s Legion Baseball coach and Doane assistant coach,...
kmaland.com
Nodaway Valley (MO) girls ready for Fairfax Tournament
(Burlington Junction) -- The Nodaway Valley (MO) girls come into this week's Fairfax Tournament as one of the favorites after a 10-4 start. While the Thunder have won way more than they’ve lost this year, it's the four losses to St. Joseph Christian, North Platte, East Atchison and Savannah that stick out to head coach Mitch Barnes.
klkntv.com
Aviation company invests $65 million into project at Lincoln Airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Airport is getting new cargo facilities thanks to a large investment from an aviation company. Gov. Jim Pillen and the Lincoln Airport Authority announced Thursday that Burrell Aviation has invested $65 million into a new development at LNK. Burrell will build facilities and...
KETV.com
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce suspensions leaves mayor, businesses confused
BELLEVUE, Neb. — The president of the Bellevue chamber of commerce suspended all programming and said she's stepping down due to a tax issue that's more than a decade in the making. The chamber hadn't been operating under federal tax-exempt status since 2011. But Bellevue's mayor and some business...
WOWT
Sarpy County Museum on the move to larger facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Museum is one of the best-kept secrets in the metro, but it’s not intentional. Tucked away in a residential area, a locked gate to Offutt Air Force Base prevents thru traffic. The museum is isolated and hard to find. “We’re tucked away...
KETV.com
Omaha lawmaker drafting bill to address tenant issues, hold property owners, city accountable
LINCOLN, Neb. — It didn't take long for one Omaha lawmaker to take the problems at Legacy Crossing and try to find answers in the unicameral. Emails obtained by KETV Investigates showed the problems at Legacy Crossing date back to 2019 with a final decision to vacate on Dec. 15 and tenants told they needed to leave on Dec. 19.
WOWT
Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
kmaland.com
David Evans, 76, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. (one hour prior to the service) Memorials: Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Burial with military honors at a later...
Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball
OMAHA — About 3,500 Nebraskans dined, danced and feted the state’s new governor Saturday evening at the CHI Health Center convention hall in downtown Omaha. Gov. Jim Pillen’s inaugural ball attracted former governors and U.S. senators, including Ben Nelson and Mike Johanns. Members of Nebraska’s current congressional delegation attended, too, including U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, […] The post Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
kmaland.com
College Wrestling (1/7): 2 wins for Nebraska, Iowa State rolls past Wyoming
(KMAland) -- Nebraska won a pair of duals and Iowa State rolled to a win in Saturday's regional college wrestling action. REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/7)
kmaland.com
Nebraska bowler Martin wins US Amateur title
(Lincoln) -- University of Nebraska bowler Jillian Martin won the USA Amateur Championship on Saturday. Martin claimed the crown with a 199-170 win over Mary Orf. With the win, Martin has claimed a spot on Team USA. View the full release from Nebraska here.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: Van makes it across tracks as train hits trailer
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports an accident Jan. 5 involving a trailer pulled by a Chevrolet Express van owned by Omaha Door and Window Co and a Union Pacific Train west of Highway 75 on B Road. An accident report says the driver of...
1011now.com
Crews respond after industrial oven at Omaha manufacturing building catches fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An industrial oven caught fire and produced a large amount of smoke Saturday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a fire in a manufacturing occupancy on 43rd and Cuming Street at 5:25 a.m. Saturday. The fire started in an industrial oven...
kmaland.com
AL hires Jeffrey as head volleyball coach
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Athletic Director Jeff Novotny has announced the hiring of Alyssa Jeffrey as the school's new head volleyball coach. Jeffrey recently served as an assistant coach at Iowa Western. She helped the Reivers win a national title in 2021. Jeffrey's high-school experiences includes a...
kmaland.com
Leash law changes back on Clarinda council's agenda
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's City Council starts 2023 with a holdover issue from last year. Meeting for the first time in the new year Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Lied Public Library, the council holds the second reading of an amendment to the city's animal protection control ordinance requiring leashes on animals not on private property. Speaking at the council's last regular meeting last month, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon says the amendment clarifies language and would require animals to be on a leash when not on the owner’s premises.
WOWT
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Avid husker fan AJ Brink pictured himself and three out-of-state friends watching a Nebraska football game from a skybox. “I was under the impression the $2,000 I paid was going toward suite tickets and that money would go to charities,” Brink said. “Instead we got some $25 tickets.”
