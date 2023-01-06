Read full article on original website
Accident causes lane closures on Mike Padgett Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident on Mike Padgett Highway near Alden Drive has caused lane closures Wednesday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:46 a.m. There have been reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. As of 9 a.m.,...
Richmond County deputies search for missing homeless man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are searching for a homeless man on Wednesday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Jesus Quintanilla, 62, has been missing since Jan. 4. Quintanilla is described to be 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds,...
6-year-old riding go kart in Georgia neighborhood run over by school bus
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old is recovering after a collision with a school bus, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the boy was driving the go kart in his neighborhood when he mistakenly put the kart in reverse. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Man wanted after December stabbing in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is wanted in Richmond County after stabbing a male victim on Deans Bridge Road in December. Hassan Hopgood, 36, is wanted in connection with the aggravated assault that occurred Dec. 30 at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Milledgeville Road. Hopgood is described...
Kitchen fire in Gloverville causes seniors to relocate for a night
GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire caused several residents of senior housing complex to relocate for the night at the Red Cross. According to authorities, sometime before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, a fire was reported at the housing complex at 456 Lawana Drive in Gloverville. According to dispatchers, the fire...
2 more suspects sought in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two more suspects in an October murder at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
CCSO: 6-year-old on go-kart involved in accident with school bus
UPDATE, 01/10/2023, 5:10 P.M. – The Columbia County School District has released an official statement. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the bus driver was not at fault. Investigators say that the 6-year-old, who is not a student of the Columbia County School District, was operating a motorized toy car, and it collided with […]
Man sentenced after setting fire to Augusta apartment building
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The year’s first jury trial in Richmond County ended with a guilty verdict in a 2020 arson case. A jury took 30 minutes to find Charles Bragg, 52, guilty of arson in the first degree after a two-day trial, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
Gordon Highway reopened following crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway working a traffic accident with injury. The westbound lanes of Gordon Highway are shut down, and anyone traveling in this area is asked to use an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.
Body found on Boggy Gut Rd. in Aiken identified
AIKEN, Sc. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an investigation dating back to July of 2022. On July 28th, a body was found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Rd off of Williston Rd. After DNA testing, that victim has now been identified as 33-year-old Freddie Powell III of Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner's Office has ruled Powell's cause of death as a homicide.
Columbia County suspect fleeing Edgefield County police arrested in Richmond County
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man has been arrested in Richmond County after fleeing Edgefield County police according to authorities. According to authorities, Richard X. Deas was traveling with his female companion down Highway en route to Columbia County after traveling for the weekend. Authorities say a domestic argument began as the […]
Richmond County crashes kill 3 people in 3 days
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax, but there’s a silver lining
This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. Passengers make quick changes after flights delayed, canceled. Updated: 5 hours ago. Augusta Regional Airport suffered...
Graniteville woman dies in Gordon Hwy. crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Graniteville woman is dead following a crash on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway on Sunday. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, 43-year-old Sabrina Molina was transported to Doctors Hospital where she was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled. Westbound lanes of Gordon Highway […]
Even with fuel tax restored, Ga. gas will be a bargain
Augusta Regional Airport suffered some minor effects from a computer outage that disrupted air service across the country. Augusta leaders visit Atlanta to discuss economic growth. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Garnett Johnson and Augusta Commission members went to Atlanta for the "Eggs and Issues Breakfast." Augusta leaders travel to...
ID released for Aiken County killing victim whose body was found burned
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the name of a homicide victim whose body was found in a burned vehicle. The body was found around 10 a.m. July 28 in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road, approximately a mile off Williston Road.
Blackville Healing Springs bringing in people from hours away
BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you need water, you can just swing by the store and buy a bottle or two. But for some in the CSRA, they drive more than an hour to go grab healing water. People bring bags full of jugs. “Because it’s coming straight from the...
Rabid bobcat found outside Louisville, authorities warn
LOUSIVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bobcat in Jefferson County tested positive for rabies, authorities said Wednesday. The Jefferson County Health Department was contacted to report an animal encounter on Eden Church Road near Highway 17 outside of Louisville. After an initial investigation, Jefferson County Health Department informed the residence at...
Raided church accused in multimillion-dollar VA scheme
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere in the U.S.
Columbia County boy has long road to recovery after being attacked by three Pit bulls
We’d like to warn you that some images in the video may be disturbing- view discretion is advised. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Justin Gilstrap, an 11-year-old Columbia County boy remains in the hospital after he was attacked by three dogs last week. “No child should have to be afraid to ride a bike in their […]
