Columbia County, GA

WRDW-TV

Accident causes lane closures on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident on Mike Padgett Highway near Alden Drive has caused lane closures Wednesday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:46 a.m. There have been reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. As of 9 a.m.,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies search for missing homeless man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are searching for a homeless man on Wednesday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Jesus Quintanilla, 62, has been missing since Jan. 4. Quintanilla is described to be 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds,...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Man wanted after December stabbing in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is wanted in Richmond County after stabbing a male victim on Deans Bridge Road in December. Hassan Hopgood, 36, is wanted in connection with the aggravated assault that occurred Dec. 30 at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Milledgeville Road. Hopgood is described...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Kitchen fire in Gloverville causes seniors to relocate for a night

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire caused several residents of senior housing complex to relocate for the night at the Red Cross. According to authorities, sometime before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, a fire was reported at the housing complex at 456 Lawana Drive in Gloverville. According to dispatchers, the fire...
GLOVERVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

2 more suspects sought in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two more suspects in an October murder at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

CCSO: 6-year-old on go-kart involved in accident with school bus

UPDATE, 01/10/2023, 5:10 P.M. – The Columbia County School District has released an official statement. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the bus driver was not at fault. Investigators say that the 6-year-old, who is not a student of the Columbia County School District, was operating a motorized toy car, and it collided with […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Man sentenced after setting fire to Augusta apartment building

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The year’s first jury trial in Richmond County ended with a guilty verdict in a 2020 arson case. A jury took 30 minutes to find Charles Bragg, 52, guilty of arson in the first degree after a two-day trial, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Gordon Highway reopened following crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway working a traffic accident with injury.  The westbound lanes of Gordon Highway are shut down, and anyone traveling in this area is asked to use an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Body found on Boggy Gut Rd. in Aiken identified

AIKEN, Sc. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an investigation dating back to July of 2022. On July 28th, a body was found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Rd off of Williston Rd. After DNA testing, that victim has now been identified as 33-year-old Freddie Powell III of Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner's Office has ruled Powell's cause of death as a homicide.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County crashes kill 3 people in 3 days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax, but there’s a silver lining

AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Graniteville woman dies in Gordon Hwy. crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Graniteville woman is dead following a crash on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway on Sunday. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, 43-year-old Sabrina Molina was transported to Doctors Hospital where she was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled. Westbound lanes of Gordon Highway […]
GRANITEVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Even with fuel tax restored, Ga. gas will be a bargain

AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Rabid bobcat found outside Louisville, authorities warn

LOUSIVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bobcat in Jefferson County tested positive for rabies, authorities said Wednesday. The Jefferson County Health Department was contacted to report an animal encounter on Eden Church Road near Highway 17 outside of Louisville. After an initial investigation, Jefferson County Health Department informed the residence at...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Raided church accused in multimillion-dollar VA scheme

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere in the U.S.
AUGUSTA, GA

