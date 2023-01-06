Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit teen charged for shooting, killing a 15-year-old boy at hotel
DETROIT – A teenage boy has been charged with the shooting and killing of a 15-year-old boy at a hotel in Detroit. Officials say that on Dec. 31 at 3:30 a.m., Detroit police were called to a hotel on Southfield Freeway in Detroit in response to a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, the 15-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to his chest and was pronounced dead. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office wrote in a news release that the teenage suspect allegedly fired a handgun into a hotel room multiple times, which is where the 15-year-old victim was.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Unlawfully operating’ nightclub shut down by Detroit police after nearby shooting
DETROIT – An “unlawfully operating” nightclub on Detroit’s west side was shut down by police following a shooting investigation. Detroit police said Tuesday, Jan. 10, that they shut down a bar/nightclub on Tireman Avenue between Joy Road and Livernois. They discovered the establishment was “operating without a proper business license,” officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Rhyan Hendrix-Burton was last seen at 8 p.m. Wednesday (July 27) in the 23000 block of Pembroke Avenue in Detroit. She left her residence without permission and failed to return home. Hendrix-Burton’s mother said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 detained for questioning in fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person has been detained for questioning after a fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 10) in the 16500 block of Prevost Street. The area was blocked off, and police did not give much information. This is a breaking news story,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County woman accused of murdering ex-boyfriend during argument at her home, police say
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County woman is accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend during an argument at her home, officials said. The shooting happened around 9:50 a.m. Nov. 18 at a home in Bruce Township, according to authorities. Police said Tyisha Keshawn Wadlington, 35, got into an argument...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lane dispute leads to driver trying to force victim off Wayne County freeway, firing gunshots
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A dispute over a lane caused one driver to try to force another off of a Wayne County freeway before eventually firing gunshots at the other car, police said. The shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) at northbound M-39 and eastbound I-96. Officials...
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old facing 5 felonies for fleeing cops in Macomb County while driving stolen car, police say
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy from Macomb County is facing five felony charges after fleeing police in a stolen car and being in possession of an unregistered gun, police said. Michigan State Police troopers said they saw the driver of a Kia speeding at 11:40 p.m. Monday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Marijuana grow operation revealed when car crashes into Detroit building
DETROIT – A marijuana grow operation was revealed Tuesday after a car crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side. At about 4:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a vehicle crashed into the side of an auto body shop on Gratiot Avenue at Hazelridge Street, near East McNichols Road. The crash significantly damaged the building’s exterior, creating a large hole.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan father told missing 4-year-old girl’s mom she would never see daughter again, police say
MARYSVILLE, Mich. – The father of a missing 4-year-old Michigan girl recently told the girl’s mother that she would never see her daughter again, officials said. Police from Marysville and Port Huron are searching for Lilliana Louise Nardini, a 4-year-old Marysville girl. She was last known to be with her non-custodial father, Erik Nardini, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Business shut down after hair spray explosion severely injures 14-year-old girl on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Tanajah Johnson, 14, was seriously hurt while getting her hair done at a Detroit hair salon. Local 4 has learned that the hair stylist was running a salon out of a clothing store on the city’s west side. The hairstylist placed a can of hair spray...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police K-9 catches suspect wanted for robbery in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Three men were arrested following a high-speed chase in Washtenaw County. It began Sunday (Jan. 8) night around 8:45 p.m. when police noticed a car going 90 mph near Pleasant Lake Road. Officers say the suspect vehicle reached speeds of nearly 100 mph during the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 16-year-old boy who failed to come home after a New Year’s Day party
DETROIT – Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who didn’t return home after attending a party on New Year’s Day. According to Detroit police, Darrell McCray was last seen at 9 p.m. on the 18900 block of Schoenherr Street. His mother told police that she is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
14-year-old girl seriously injured after can of hair spray exploded in her face in Detroit
DETROIT – A 14-year-old girl is in the hospital following a freak accident and explosion at a Detroit hair salon. Tanajah Johnson suffered severe injuries because of a hair spray can left too close to a curling iron heater. Local 4 learned more about her injuries and what her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Custom $10K wheelchair stolen from Oak Park 6-year-old found, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. – Oak Park police have confirmed that a wheelchair stolen from a 6-year-old boy’s home has been returned. Local 4 spoke to the Oak Park Police who confirmed that the custom $10,000 wheelchair that had been stolen from a 6-year-old boy with nine disabilities was dropped off at the police department Sunday night.
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old from Macomb County arrested after speeding in stolen car
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy from Macomb County was arrested after police said they saw him speeding in a stolen car while he was on probation for a weapons charge. Michigan State Police troopers said they saw the driver of a Kia speeding at 11:40 p.m. Monday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
String of fires is under investigation after two markets went up in flames on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A string of fires remain under investigation after fires broke out at two markets on Detroit’s east side over the weekend. One witness said he watched as one of the markets he believed was firebombed. The first liquor store burned early Sunday (Jan. 8), and right...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing for 8 years: Man living in Canada last seen in Detroit with luggage
DETROIT – A 20-year-old man living in Canada was last seen in Detroit eight years ago and is still missing. Binyam Admassu Mamo was last seen on Jan. 12, 2015, on Detroit’s west side. Mamo is originally from Ethiopia and was living in Ottawa, Ontario. Mamo would be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor man still missing 45 years after family last saw him
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year marks 45 years since a 21-year-old man vanished in Ann Arbor. Jeffrey Lee Stinnett, also known as “Jeff,” was last seen by his mother on Jan. 15, 1978. He was not reported missing until April 19, 1978. Someone he lived with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 arrested for running drug operation out of St. Clair County motel, police say
MARYSVILLE, Mich. – Three men have been arrested in connection with a drug operation at a St. Clair County motel after officials found meth, ecstasy, and loaded guns during a search. Members of the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search around 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at...
