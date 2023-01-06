DETROIT – A teenage boy has been charged with the shooting and killing of a 15-year-old boy at a hotel in Detroit. Officials say that on Dec. 31 at 3:30 a.m., Detroit police were called to a hotel on Southfield Freeway in Detroit in response to a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, the 15-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to his chest and was pronounced dead. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office wrote in a news release that the teenage suspect allegedly fired a handgun into a hotel room multiple times, which is where the 15-year-old victim was.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO