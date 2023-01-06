ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit teen charged for shooting, killing a 15-year-old boy at hotel

DETROIT – A teenage boy has been charged with the shooting and killing of a 15-year-old boy at a hotel in Detroit. Officials say that on Dec. 31 at 3:30 a.m., Detroit police were called to a hotel on Southfield Freeway in Detroit in response to a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, the 15-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to his chest and was pronounced dead. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office wrote in a news release that the teenage suspect allegedly fired a handgun into a hotel room multiple times, which is where the 15-year-old victim was.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘Unlawfully operating’ nightclub shut down by Detroit police after nearby shooting

DETROIT – An “unlawfully operating” nightclub on Detroit’s west side was shut down by police following a shooting investigation. Detroit police said Tuesday, Jan. 10, that they shut down a bar/nightclub on Tireman Avenue between Joy Road and Livernois. They discovered the establishment was “operating without a proper business license,” officials said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Rhyan Hendrix-Burton was last seen at 8 p.m. Wednesday (July 27) in the 23000 block of Pembroke Avenue in Detroit. She left her residence without permission and failed to return home. Hendrix-Burton’s mother said...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 detained for questioning in fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person has been detained for questioning after a fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 10) in the 16500 block of Prevost Street. The area was blocked off, and police did not give much information. This is a breaking news story,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Marijuana grow operation revealed when car crashes into Detroit building

DETROIT – A marijuana grow operation was revealed Tuesday after a car crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side. At about 4:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a vehicle crashed into the side of an auto body shop on Gratiot Avenue at Hazelridge Street, near East McNichols Road. The crash significantly damaged the building’s exterior, creating a large hole.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan father told missing 4-year-old girl’s mom she would never see daughter again, police say

MARYSVILLE, Mich. – The father of a missing 4-year-old Michigan girl recently told the girl’s mother that she would never see her daughter again, officials said. Police from Marysville and Port Huron are searching for Lilliana Louise Nardini, a 4-year-old Marysville girl. She was last known to be with her non-custodial father, Erik Nardini, according to authorities.
MARYSVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Custom $10K wheelchair stolen from Oak Park 6-year-old found, police say

OAK PARK, Mich. – Oak Park police have confirmed that a wheelchair stolen from a 6-year-old boy’s home has been returned. Local 4 spoke to the Oak Park Police who confirmed that the custom $10,000 wheelchair that had been stolen from a 6-year-old boy with nine disabilities was dropped off at the police department Sunday night.
OAK PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor man still missing 45 years after family last saw him

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year marks 45 years since a 21-year-old man vanished in Ann Arbor. Jeffrey Lee Stinnett, also known as “Jeff,” was last seen by his mother on Jan. 15, 1978. He was not reported missing until April 19, 1978. Someone he lived with...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy