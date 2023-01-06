ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Buttigieg shuts down Fox News anchor's question on traveling overseas with husband: 'Why is it any different?'

By Rebecca Corey, Yahoo News
 5 days ago
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg deftly shut down accusations raised by Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Thursday about bringing his husband on an international presidential delegation, asking why it should be “any different” than trips taken by other government officials with their spouses.

While appearing as a guest on Baier's show Thursday evening, Buttigieg was questioned over his travel arrangements and use of government jets, including an incident from last April that has been criticized by conservative media outlets in which Buttigieg's husband, Chasten, accompanied him to the Invictus Games — "a multi-national sporting event for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women" founded in 2014 by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

"You also brought your husband, Chasten, on a military aircraft to attend a sporting event in Netherlands," Baier said in a video clip of the exchange that is racking up millions of views on Twitter.

When asked if that travel was reimbursed, Buttigieg, who is also a veteran and former Navy intelligence officer, said, “Of course not.”

“I led a presidential delegation to support American wounded warriors and injured service members — the Invictus Games — as has been tradition for many years,” Buttigieg said. “I led the American delegation as one of the great honors of my time in this job, and the diplomatic protocol on a presidential delegation is that the principal is often accompanied by their spouse.”

“But here’s what I want you to understand,” he continued. “Before me, it was the Secretary of the Army under President Trump who took that trip with his wife. Before that, it was Mrs. Trump as first lady who went to the Invictus Games. Before that, Mrs. Obama did the same thing. And I guess the question on my mind is, if no one is raising questions about why Sec. Esper and his wife led that delegation, as well they should have, then why is it any different when it’s me and my husband?”

Baier responded, “Understood,” before quickly switching to the next question.

Buttigieg, who was the first openly gay man to become a major contender for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, has frequently encountered conservative media criticism related to his sexual orientation.

During Buttigieg's presidential campaign, the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said that America's "not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband." In November, Chasten Buttigieg defended his husband after Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed the transportation secretary had "lied" about being gay. And a column laden with homophobic tropes was published in the National Review shortly after the Buttigiegs became parents in 2021.

