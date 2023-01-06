Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma CityMadocOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Woman May Be Latest Victim in Steal-A-Kia TikTok ChallengeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Related
news9.com
Watch: K9 Dog Sniffs Out 2 Accused Of Shooting Into Apartment Complex
Police released new video of officers arresting two men accused of firing shots into a NW Oklahoma City apartment complex. The suspects tried hiding at the top of a drainage ditch, but K9 officer Sully sniffed them out.
KOCO
Police involved in pursuit, respond to drive-by shooting overnight in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police were busy overnight as officers were involved in a pursuit and responded to a reported drive-by shooting within a few hours. Shortly before midnight Tuesday, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop near Southeast 40th Street and Highland Park Drive. Police said the driver took off and eventually got out of the vehicle and took off running near Southeast 40th Street and Eastern Avenue.
blackchronicle.com
Man arrested for first-degree murder involved in Oklahoma City road rage incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An arrest has been made in Friday afternoon’s breaking news of a road rage fight that turned deadly. Police said Kasey Caleb McConville has been arrested involved in the shooting. Oklahoma City Police were called to a shooting at Northwest 10th and Meridian Avenue...
KOCO
Suspect on the run after deadly shooting inside home full of teenagers in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspect is still on the run after a deadly shooting inside a home full of teenagers. Neighbors said the area is peaceful. One neighbor who spoke with KOCO 5 said she never would’ve imagined something like this happening on her street because everyone is pretty close.
KOCO
Authorities find missing 19-year-old believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have found a missing 19-year-old who was believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City. Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 19-year-old who is believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City. Open the video player above to watch some...
Man Arrested, Accused Of Biting Security So Hard Chunk Was Missing From His Hand
A fight outside a metro hotel left a security guard in the hospital and a suspect behind bars. Police say Angelo Gilliam started a fight with that security guard outside of the Hilton Garden Inn on NW Expressway after he was asked to leave the hotel for trespassing. News9 obtained...
2 Arrested In Norman After Brief Pursuit
Authorities have arrested two suspects who led police on a brief chase down southbound I-35 from Oklahoma City to Norman. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two suspects led police on a chase before exiting their vehicle and fleeing on foot into a wooded area near West Robinson Street and 36th Avenue Northwest in Norman.
news9.com
High-Speed Chase Ends In Norman With 2 Suspects & Duffel Bags Full Of Drugs
New details on a high-speed chase spanning from Oklahoma City to Norman on Tuesday. It came to a white-knuckle end with two suspects in a field being held at gunpoint, along with two duffle bags full of dope, according to police. Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 were overhead...
OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
news9.com
Authorities, Community Search For Missing 4-Year-Old Girl In Caddo County
The search continues in Caddo County on Wednesday morning for a 4-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday, according to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which is assisting Cyril police and other law enforcement agencies, says Athena Brownfield disappeared from her home on West Nebraska Road and has not been seen for days.
KOCO
Police identify victim shot, killed outside Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend outside a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call and found a dead man lying in an apartment complex's parking lot along Drexel Avenue near South May and Southwest 89th Street. Police said the man appeared to have been shot to death.
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
Search continues for missing 4-year old Oklahoma girl
A search is underway for a missing Cyril girl in Caddo County. Residents and authorities are asking everyone to be on the look out.
KOCO
One suspect in custody, another outstanding after search in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One suspect is in custody and another is outstanding after a search in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, police responded to a scene near 8th Street and Meridian Avenue where two suspects had stolen a car and fled the scene. As of 2:15 p.m. Sunday, police said...
Investigation Into Suspected Money Laundering Operation In Edmond
A sophisticated suspected money laundering operation was brought down in one of the metro’s most affluent neighborhoods. In November, federal agents raided a home in Edmond’s Oak Tree neighborhood. According to documents, the house was under surveillance for more than a year. On November 8, more than a...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police search for suspect accused of shooting, killing person
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a person. On Saturday night, police responded to a scene near Interstate 44 and May Avenue where a person had been shot and was found between two cars. Police said the person was...
One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
News On 6
Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
‘Not just somebody on the street’: Family wants answers after woman found dead in alley
A family is searching for answers more than a month after their loved one was found dead in an alley near 31st and S. Western Avenue.
One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital
A woman was found in the street in southside Oklahoma City Friday night. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The post One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Comments / 0