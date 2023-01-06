Read full article on original website
Treutlen Names New Head Football Coach
Treutlen Middle High School has named William P. Collins as the new Head Football Coach for the Vikings The school system is extremely grateful for the time and work the search committee put into the process of selecting the best candidate for Treutlen County to help grow our football program. The selection committee was comprised of three community members and three school system staff. The committee unanimously nominated Coach Collins for the Head Football position in Treutlen County.
A Georgia Legend Comes Out Of Retirement For Winter Freeze Modifieds
A Georgia Racing legend is coming out of retirement to compete in the Winter Freeze XIII Savannah Car Rentals Modified Division on February 2-4 at Screven Motor Speedway. Mark Miner, formerly of Stockbridge, GA, now living in Fenton, MO will climb into a Mike Vaughn Racing #7 Vaden Chevrolet Special for a pair of $2,000-to-win $200-to-start races.
Mrs. Susan Edge Tillman
Mrs. Susan Edge Tillman, age 69, beloved wife of Jack Brunson Tillman Jr., of Statesboro passed away on Tuesday afternoon, January 10, 2023 at Memorial Health in Savannah. Born in Vidalia, she was one of four children and the only daughter born to the late John Thurman Edge and Ruby Nell Sweat Edge. She grew up in Soperton where she attended school and was a graduate of Treutlen County High School, Class of 1971. During and after high school, Susan worked at Sweat’s Bar-B- Que in Soperton. She began a long career with Civil Service in 1978 when she worked for a short time at Warner Robins Air Force Base. She quickly transitioned to the Veteran’s Administration in Dublin where she retired as a Supervisory Budget Analyst in 2010, after thirty two years of total service. In 2012 she married Jack B. Tillman Jr., of Statesboro, where she has been a resident until her passing.
Mr. Tim Galbreath, Vidalia
Mr. Tim Galbreath, age 65, of Vidalia, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his nephew’s home in Wayne County following a brief illness. He was a lifelong resident of Toombs County and was a 1976 graduate of Lyons Senior High School. Tim played various positions on the Class B State Championship Team, and he was proud that the team held future Heisman Trophy winner, George Rogers to a nominal rushing performance. He was a welder for Georgia Machine, Precision Manufacturing, Georgia Hi-Tech, and currently was working with Wal-Mart. He was a member and deacon of New Corinth Baptist Church, served on the Galbreath Cemetery Committee, and served in the Army National Guard. He was an avid Toombs County and Georgia football supporter, member of Toombs County Booster Club, and was on the Friday night “chain gang”. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Preceding him in death were his parents, Sam Galbreath and Nana Lue McKenzie Galbreath; and a brother, Richard Galbreath.
Toombs County Boys Basketball Comes Out on Top in 78-48 Road Victory Over Appling County
On Friday night, the Hoop Dawgs got back to region play on the road against Appling County, and the Dawgs were able to make the trip to Baxley a really good one. The first quarter was very entertaining for the fans, as both teams were able to score early and often. Mike Polke was able to get the scoring going early for the Dawgs and scored five points by himself. Jesus Quintero chipped in a couple early baskets as well. The game was fast-paced early on, and the Dawgs were able to hold on to a slim margin after the first quarter with a score of 22-19.
Essia B. Howell, Vidalia
Essia B. Howell, age 74, of Vidalia, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after a brief illness. She was a native of McComb, Mississippi and graduate of McComb High School. She briefly lived in Pennsylvania and New Orleans. She became the wife of a Marine and they lived in many places in the U.S. before moving to Vidalia in 1987. She worked as an accountant for Ingley and Associates in Vidalia for many years. She was a member of Vidalia-Lyons Moose Lodge # 1281, Women of the Moose, serving as an officer in all local capacities, and she was a member of VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lyons. Essia enjoyed South Georgia cookouts, spending time with family and friends, and cooking and taking meals to her friends. Preceding her in death was her former husband, Jay Howell; fiancé, Carl Hackney; parents, J.T. Barron and Ruth Aline Bates Barron; and two siblings, Jim and Vera.
Vidalia Native Completes Leadership Course
Sgt. Bryan Wilson, a native of Vidalia, recently earned Distinguished Honor Graduate from the U.S. Army’s Advanced Leadership Course at Fort Sill’s NCO Academy. Sgt. Wilson is an Air Defense Battle Management System NCO Operator assigned to U.S. Army Central located on Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, SC.
Mrs. Ruby Joyce Tanner, Soperton
Mrs. Ruby Joyce Tanner, age 88, beloved wife of the late Albert Sidney Tanner of Soperton passed away on Saturday evening, January 7, 2023 at her home. Born in Augusta, she was the daughter of the late Pearlie Mae Davis. She had lived in Soperton for most of her life...
Mrs. Doris Carolyn NeeSmith Braddy, Vidalia
Mrs. Doris Carolyn NeeSmith Braddy, age 82, of Vidalia, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at her home following an extended illness. She was born in the New Branch Community on March 19, 1940 to the late H.A. NeeSmith and Doreen James NeeSmith. After graduating from Toombs Central School in 1958, and upon the invitation of her aunt Frankie Dees, she moved to Jacksonville, Florida to find a job. Soon after, she started a career in banking with Florida National Bank and ultimately promoted to vice president of the largest bank in Florida. At the age of eighteen, she met her future husband, Bobby Braddy on one of her visits to Vidalia and they enjoyed sixty-four years of marriage. A son became their pride and joy, and to this day, he places number one in their lives. She attended First Baptist Church of Jacksonville for many years and after moving to Vidalia in 1996, was a Sunday school teacher for young people. Preceding her in death was a brother, Larry NeeSmith.
Mr. Thomas Davis, Vidalia
Mr. Thomas Davis, age 28, of Vidalia, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital after a brief illness. He was a Vidalia native living most of his life in Bulloch and Toombs Counties. He was a member of the Boy Scouts in his younger years and worked as a handyman. Thomas was of the Baptist faith and in his spare time he enjoyed playing video games, making art and spending time with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Davis and Elizabeth Mosley; and paternal grandfather, Alvin Davis.
Lanier’s IGA: Small town store with a big time impact
For as far back as most north Bulloch county residents can remember, there has been a grocery store in Portal, Georgia. There may be some folks still living who remember Sparks Grocery, and more may recall shopping at Mr. Hoyt Daughtry’s IGA. Since 1979, however, citizens of Portal and beyond have been getting their groceries at Lanier’s IGA, a family-owned and operated business in the heart of Portal.
Middle Georgia State opens newly-renovated nursing facility in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ga. — If you want to be a nurse, and live in or around Dublin, you're in luck. Middle Georgia State University has a brand new nursing facility, and it just opened Friday in the Emerald City. Imagine walking into a college nursing classroom and having a lifelike,...
Union Baptist Church, Wayne County
Located between the Altamaha River and Mount Pleasant, Union Baptist Church is among the oldest congregations in Wayne County. The churchyard and cemetery are beautifully maintained.
2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
Students file civil rights lawsuit against Effingham County School District
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Three Black high school students from Effingham County have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. According to the lawsuit, filed Jan. 5, two students from Effingham County High School and one student from Effingham College and Career Academy and their mothers allege “deliberate indifference to […]
Mrs. Jean Wilkes Chesser, Vidalia
Mrs. Jean Wilkes Chesser, age 91, of Vidalia, died January 9, 2023. She was born February 25, 1931 in Vidalia, GA to the late Otis and Vannie Lou Wilkes. She was a 1947 graduate of Vidalia High School. On April 15, 1950, she married the love of her life, Wade Chesser, and together they had three children. She was a proud homemaker, golf enthusiast and a member of the Ladies Golf Association and Vidalia Country Club. Mrs. Chesser was a member of the Vidalia Presbyterian Church, the Presbyterian Women’s Circle and the Garden Club. She was a talented cook and her gift was hospitality. She found great joy in entertaining, especially hosting duck suppers at Christmas and neighborhood teas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Mrs. Chesser was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Wade Thomas Chesser; parents Otis L. Wilkes and Vannie Lou Moxley Wilkes and brother Gaston James Wilkes.
Bulloch County student dies after being struck by car
A Bulloch County Schools student has died after being struck by a car Wednesday morning. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County EMS, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies and Georgia State Patrol on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 7:10 AM to the intersection of Maria Sorrell Road and Stillwater Drive to a child struck by a car.
Area Police Blotter
Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Walker, Lashunda Renia – Vidalia – Reckless conduct. Lara Montiel, Jose Luis – Vidalia - DUI/redlight violation/no drivers license/no insurance. Walker, Nechema – Vidalia – Warrant served(shoplifting) Toombs County Sheriff’s Office reports the following arrests. Collins, Ethan...
Three Georgia Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Deputy Involved Shooting on Bird Road in Statesboro, Suspect Deceased
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Statesboro, GA. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Saturday, January 7, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No deputies were injured in this incident. Preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, January...
