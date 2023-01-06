Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KentuckyTed RiversKentucky State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Related
wdrb.com
Night of remembrance held for the 160 people killed in Louisville last year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville paid tribute Friday night to the 160 people killed last year. Bates Memorial Baptist Church hosted the fifth annual night of remembrance. Ministers and clergy of various faith prayed as 160 candles shined for those lost to violence. "Those survivors out there, I want you...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis says officers were called out to the 600 block of S. 42nd Street in response to the call of a shooting around 7 p.m. Saturday evening. While officers from the Second...
wdrb.com
Woman shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Aaron Ellis with LMPD says the reports of a shooting on the 1400 block of Sale Avenue came in shortly after midnight Sunday. Officers found a woman with gun shot injuries when they got...
WLKY.com
Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 63-year-old woman shot to death in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was shot to death in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 63-year-old Paulette M. Ray, a Louisville resident. Police were called to the 1400 block of Sale Avenue, near...
WHAS 11
Family of missing Louisville mother remember her during birthday weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Knabel family marked yet another birthday for missing Andrea Knabel — apart from her family. "It's just hard to say, this is the fourth birthday without her," father Mike Knabel said. Andrea turned 41 years old on Saturday. The mother of two was 37...
WLKY.com
Family continues search for missing Louisville mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. “I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
wdrb.com
Scottsburg radio station owner dies at hospital after suffering stroke in Mexico
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana radio station owner died Sunday night after initially suffering a stroke in Mexico. Ray Rice's daughter, Amy Nichols, says he passed way around 7:30 p.m. "For those of you who prayed so hard, please know your prayers were felt and answered," Nichols said...
wdrb.com
Family of 69-year-old Caesars employee shot to death in Louisville begging for answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week into the new year, there have already been seven homicides in Louisville. The city's most recent victim was a 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings, who family members said was shot and killed early Friday morning as he was getting home from work. They described...
WHAS11
LMPD arrests woman accused of stealing mail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a woman for reportedly stealing mail. Police said Cheri Underwood stole mail from several people Dec. 22. When officers responded to a reported burglary in southwest Jefferson County, the victim said they had an "altercation" with her. When officers went to investigate,...
wdrb.com
Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night. Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m. It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to...
wdrb.com
Woman charged with abducting child from Austin school arrested again for domestic battery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman arrested last week for abducting a child from a school in southern Indiana is facing new charges. Last Monday (Jan. 2), Brittany Hurtt was arrested for allegedly kidnapping an 8-year-old girl from an elementary school playground in Austin, Ind. The child was returned safely...
wdrb.com
JCPS says student brought gun to Seneca High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents of students at Seneca High School were notified on Friday that a student brought a gun to the school. According to the letter to parents dated Jan. 6, 2023 and signed Principal Michael Guy, a student at the school reported seeing another student with a gun in his or her backpack.
Wave 3
Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday, January 7 would be Andrea Knabel’s birthday. The mother from Louisville has been missing since August 2019. Knabel was also a volunteer for Missing in America. She was last seen walking between family members’ houses in Audubon Park. Phone records show she arrived at her mother’s house around 2 a.m., but then left the area a short time later.
WLKY.com
Victim of shooting was founding member of Louisville music group Linkin' Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just days into the new year, gun violence has claimed six lives in Louisville. One of those was 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of Linkin Bridge, who coroners identified as the victim of a shooting in the Russell neighborhood. All four members of Linkin' Bridge...
wdrb.com
Family members to hold vigil Saturday marking birthday of missing Louisville mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of a missing Louisville woman will hold a vigil this weekend to honor her 41st birthday. Andrea Knabel disappeared in August 2019. Since then, her family has worked with Louisville Metro Police, private investigators and K-9 search crews trying to find the missing mother of two.
wdrb.com
Mt. Washington Police searching for 2 suspects in liquor store robbery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County. Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
Wave 3
Gun found on student at Seneca High School, JCPS officials confirm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on a student at Seneca High School on Friday morning. According to a letter sent to families, a student reported seeing another student with a gun in their backpack and reported it to authorities. Principal Michael Guy...
WLKY.com
Police investigating shooting on Bardstown Road in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot overnight in the Highlands, Louisville Metro police said. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road. That's where it changes from Baxter Avenue, near the post office and Starbucks. Police said EMS was called and transported...
Wave 3
Laundromat workers avoid disaster after SUV crashes into their building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An SUV plowed into a Louisville Laundromat early Sunday morning and barely missed hitting the people inside. That same SUV may also be tied to a drive-by homicide that happened minutes before. The shooting happened at a home on Sale Avenue around midnight Sunday morning. LMPD...
Comments / 5