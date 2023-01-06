ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
Who Was the Worst President in U.S. History?

Anyone who pays attention to American history and politics has probably wondered: Who was the worst president ever? Since 1980, the Siena College Research Institute (SCRI) has been trying to come up with a definitive answer by periodically surveying more than 140 presidential scholars, historians and political scientists. "The scholars...
What Does the Speaker of the House Do?

Second in the line of presidential succession after the vice president, the speaker of the House occupies a central role in the U.S. government. But what is it that a speaker actually does?. Most people think the speakership is a party office. It's not. The speaker is selected by the...
White House spars with reporters over Biden classified documents questions

The White House on Wednesday sparred with reporters over questions surrounding classified documents found in a former private office belonging to President Biden. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the first press briefing since the discovery of documents became public on Monday, avoided answering questions on why the administration didn’t inform the public sooner […]
Crinkle Crankle: The Serpentine Wall With a Funny Name

Strolling through the countryside — more in the U.K. than in America — your eyes may be drawn to the visual appeal of the undulating garden walls snaking along the landscape. "What a waste of brick," you may think, assuming a straight wall would be more cost-effective. But, au contraire. Those wavy borders — called crinkle crankle walls, oddly enough — offer more than a visual aesthetic. They're quite practical and protective, as well.
What Do A.M. and P.M. Stand For?

Many parts of the world use a 24-hour clock — instead of 1 o'clock in the afternoon, someone in Turkey or Brazil might tell you it's 13:00 hours. But in places that use the 12-hour clock, like the United States, we use the concept of a.m. and p.m. Contents.
