Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
“Everybody panicked and flipped out”: Lauren Boebert’s “confusion” prompted angry GOP confrontation
Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrive before the House reconvened Friday night following 13 rounds of voting for speaker earlier in the day during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
Who Was the Worst President in U.S. History?
Anyone who pays attention to American history and politics has probably wondered: Who was the worst president ever? Since 1980, the Siena College Research Institute (SCRI) has been trying to come up with a definitive answer by periodically surveying more than 140 presidential scholars, historians and political scientists. "The scholars...
What Does the Speaker of the House Do?
Second in the line of presidential succession after the vice president, the speaker of the House occupies a central role in the U.S. government. But what is it that a speaker actually does?. Most people think the speakership is a party office. It's not. The speaker is selected by the...
WJTV 12
White House spars with reporters over Biden classified documents questions
The White House on Wednesday sparred with reporters over questions surrounding classified documents found in a former private office belonging to President Biden. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the first press briefing since the discovery of documents became public on Monday, avoided answering questions on why the administration didn’t inform the public sooner […]
Jill Biden lesion surgery 'is proceeding well and as expected'
First lady Jill Biden's had Mohs outpatient surgery Wednesday to remove a lesion above her right eye following a cancer screening. Her doctors recommended it be removed and checked for any signs of cancer.
Republicans push bill to prevent expanding the size of the Supreme Court
Congress is gearing up for a fight over the size of the Supreme Court. Republicans want to prevent court packing but some Democrats are hoping to block their bill.
Crinkle Crankle: The Serpentine Wall With a Funny Name
Strolling through the countryside — more in the U.K. than in America — your eyes may be drawn to the visual appeal of the undulating garden walls snaking along the landscape. "What a waste of brick," you may think, assuming a straight wall would be more cost-effective. But, au contraire. Those wavy borders — called crinkle crankle walls, oddly enough — offer more than a visual aesthetic. They're quite practical and protective, as well.
What Do A.M. and P.M. Stand For?
Many parts of the world use a 24-hour clock — instead of 1 o'clock in the afternoon, someone in Turkey or Brazil might tell you it's 13:00 hours. But in places that use the 12-hour clock, like the United States, we use the concept of a.m. and p.m. Contents.
HowStuffWorks
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT
HowStuffWorks explains thousands of topics, ranging from the flu to black holes to conspiracy theories, with video and illustrations so you can learn how everything works.https://www.howstuffworks.com
Comments / 0