Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.Mark StoneCape Canaveral, FL
On Christmas Day, two teenagers were discovered dead in the Palm Bay neighborhood known as "The Compound".EddyEvonAnonymousPalm Bay, FL
Related
Residents in West Orange County neighborhood find antisemitic flyers on doorstep
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A West Orange County neighborhood is outraged after dozens of flyers with antisemitic language ended up on people’s doorsteps Saturday. Many people found flyers with disturbing content related to the Jewish community. Neighbors said the people who were responsible for putting the flyers up...
WESH
Orange County opening D-SNAP site for residents applying for food assistance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's top headlines. Monday, an Orange County Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location is set to open. Orange County said the site will be open at the Camping World Stadium from Monday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. The hours...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
luxury-houses.net
Casa del Mondo, A Grand Estate with Architectural Features from Around The World in Winer Park, Florida is Seeking for $16 Million
1220 N Park Avenue Home in Winter Park, Florida for Sale. 1220 N Park Avenue, Winter Park, Florida is a gated estate situated on Winter Park Chain of Lakes in the the most exclusive location in Twelve Oaks on a private road, originally designed with architectural features from around the world with amenities and features in the house that are unlike anything seen before. This Home in Winter Park offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1220 N Park Avenue, please contact Alison Mosley (Phone: 407-304-6458) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
wqcs.org
McKee Botanical Gardens Hosts Jason Gamrath's Garden of Glass Exhibition
Vero Beach - Sunday January 8, 2022: McKee Botanical Garden will host Master Glass Artist Jason Gamrath's’ s Garden of Glass Exhibition from Friday, January 20 through Sunday, April 30, 2023. This colorful and thought-provoking exhibit celebrates the beauty and power in the natural world through the medium of...
Firefighters rescue hawk, kitten in Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. — Firefighters made two successful animal rescues in Oviedo this week. Seminole County first responders saved a hawk and a kitten on Thursday. According to a release, the county notified the Seminole County Fire Department to try to rescue a hawk that had gotten stuck in an alcove at Evans Elementary School in the morning.
hometownnewstc.com
Vero Beach wants to help Seaside Grill
VERO BEACH - In a Dec. 19 memo to the Vero Beach City Council, City Manager Monte Falls asked if the city could grant new Seaside Grill lessees SW Hospitality Group, LLC a rent deferral of three months, from Jan.-March, with catch-up payments for deferred rent in April - June.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
“Stand Down to Stand Up” event returns
BREVARD COUNTY — The 25th Annual Central Brevard “Stand Down to Stand Up” event, which aims to help homeless or distressed veterans and their families in a myriad of ways, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cocoa Armory, located at 308 N. Fiske Blvd. in Cocoa, according to a release.
fox35orlando.com
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
Longstanding Golden Corral Permanently Closing
Location will be demolished and redeveloped for student housing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BizJournals.com, and Google.com.
orangeobserver.com
Adopt a puppy at Crooked Can Brewing Company this weekend
Crooked Can Brewing Company is welcoming Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue to downtown Winter Garden this weekend. Eight puppies will give complimentary puppy breath and kisses to locals in attendance. The 8-week-old puppies are expected to be Shepherd mixes and will be medium sized adult dogs. Although there is no...
freelinemediaorlando.com
Orlando Fringe’s Winter Mini-Fest is Days Away
ORLANDO — For fans of Orlando Fringe, January promises to be a very exciting month. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Orlando Fringe officially opens its new Fringe ArtSpace in downtown Orlando, and that also launches the kickoff of Fringe’s 7th annual Winter Mini-Fest. “Mini-Fest is such a unique offering...
Central Florida tenant shoots landlord after dispute, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a landlord was shot in Sanford. On Saturday night, deputies responded to a shooting call on 120 South Crystal View. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the arrest report, Michael Matthews was...
luxury-houses.net
10 Ocean Lane, One of Great Oceanfront Estates in Vero Beach on The Market for $27 Million
10 Ocean Lane Home in Vero Beach, Florida for Sale. 10 Ocean Lane, Vero Beach, Florida is an oceanfront compound was extensively reworked in 2018 with the finest finishes and furnishings, stunning grounds and outdoor spaces. This Home in Vero Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 10,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Ocean Lane, please contact Cindy J O’Dare (Phone: 772-713-5899) & Richard D Boga (Phone: 772-559-4800) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
sebastiandaily.com
Woman hit by car in the parking lot of Sebastian Walmart
On Monday, an 84-year-old woman was hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Sebastian, Florida. Police say the woman, from Micco, was walking towards the discount department store when a vehicle, operated by a 74-year-old driver, made a left turn and struck her. According to the accident...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Locals scramble to fill void left by Petty's Meat Market closures
MELBOURNE — With the closing of the Wickham Road location in 2021, the empty hole left behind by Petty's Meat Market grew into a chasm when the Babcock Street store also shut its doors forever in October of 2022 after 46 years of service. Petty's Meat Market meant a...
10NEWS
Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
fox35orlando.com
These cool dogs and cats are up for adoption in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Looking for a new furry friend? The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has plenty of dogs and cats looking for their forever homes!. Click through the gallery below to see some of the adorable faces that want you to be their human:. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. To...
Orange County firefighter with PTSD fighting to get his job back after being terminated twice
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Matt McMahon is a proud U.S. Marine who wanted to continue serving the community. So he applied to work as a firefighter with Orange County Fire Rescue. He was hired in 2006. He enjoyed his career until he was terminated in 2021 after struggles with...
WESH
Brevard County residents concerned about safety at pedestrian crossings near beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in a Brevard County community are increasingly concerned about pedestrian crossings to the beach. They say drivers are ignoring signals. John Mauzer is one of them and has had his condo along A1A in Melbourne Beach for 20 years. One of his favorite...
Comments / 1