Cocoa, FL

WESH

Orange County opening D-SNAP site for residents applying for food assistance

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's top headlines. Monday, an Orange County Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location is set to open. Orange County said the site will be open at the Camping World Stadium from Monday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. The hours...
luxury-houses.net

Casa del Mondo, A Grand Estate with Architectural Features from Around The World in Winer Park, Florida is Seeking for $16 Million

1220 N Park Avenue Home in Winter Park, Florida for Sale. 1220 N Park Avenue, Winter Park, Florida is a gated estate situated on Winter Park Chain of Lakes in the the most exclusive location in Twelve Oaks on a private road, originally designed with architectural features from around the world with amenities and features in the house that are unlike anything seen before. This Home in Winter Park offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1220 N Park Avenue, please contact Alison Mosley (Phone: 407-304-6458) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
WINTER PARK, FL
wqcs.org

McKee Botanical Gardens Hosts Jason Gamrath's Garden of Glass Exhibition

Vero Beach - Sunday January 8, 2022: McKee Botanical Garden will host Master Glass Artist Jason Gamrath's’ s Garden of Glass Exhibition from Friday, January 20 through Sunday, April 30, 2023. This colorful and thought-provoking exhibit celebrates the beauty and power in the natural world through the medium of...
VERO BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Firefighters rescue hawk, kitten in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. — Firefighters made two successful animal rescues in Oviedo this week. Seminole County first responders saved a hawk and a kitten on Thursday. According to a release, the county notified the Seminole County Fire Department to try to rescue a hawk that had gotten stuck in an alcove at Evans Elementary School in the morning.
OVIEDO, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach wants to help Seaside Grill

VERO BEACH - In a Dec. 19 memo to the Vero Beach City Council, City Manager Monte Falls asked if the city could grant new Seaside Grill lessees SW Hospitality Group, LLC a rent deferral of three months, from Jan.-March, with catch-up payments for deferred rent in April - June.
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

“Stand Down to Stand Up” event returns

BREVARD COUNTY — The 25th Annual Central Brevard “Stand Down to Stand Up” event, which aims to help homeless or distressed veterans and their families in a myriad of ways, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cocoa Armory, located at 308 N. Fiske Blvd. in Cocoa, according to a release.
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023

A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Joel Eisenberg

Longstanding Golden Corral Permanently Closing

Location will be demolished and redeveloped for student housing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BizJournals.com, and Google.com.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Adopt a puppy at Crooked Can Brewing Company this weekend

Crooked Can Brewing Company is welcoming Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue to downtown Winter Garden this weekend. Eight puppies will give complimentary puppy breath and kisses to locals in attendance. The 8-week-old puppies are expected to be Shepherd mixes and will be medium sized adult dogs. Although there is no...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

Orlando Fringe’s Winter Mini-Fest is Days Away

ORLANDO — For fans of Orlando Fringe, January promises to be a very exciting month. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Orlando Fringe officially opens its new Fringe ArtSpace in downtown Orlando, and that also launches the kickoff of Fringe’s 7th annual Winter Mini-Fest. “Mini-Fest is such a unique offering...
ORLANDO, FL
luxury-houses.net

10 Ocean Lane, One of Great Oceanfront Estates in Vero Beach on The Market for $27 Million

10 Ocean Lane Home in Vero Beach, Florida for Sale. 10 Ocean Lane, Vero Beach, Florida is an oceanfront compound was extensively reworked in 2018 with the finest finishes and furnishings, stunning grounds and outdoor spaces. This Home in Vero Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 10,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Ocean Lane, please contact Cindy J O’Dare (Phone: 772-713-5899) & Richard D Boga (Phone: 772-559-4800) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman hit by car in the parking lot of Sebastian Walmart

On Monday, an 84-year-old woman was hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Sebastian, Florida. Police say the woman, from Micco, was walking towards the discount department store when a vehicle, operated by a 74-year-old driver, made a left turn and struck her. According to the accident...
SEBASTIAN, FL
10NEWS

Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

These cool dogs and cats are up for adoption in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Looking for a new furry friend? The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has plenty of dogs and cats looking for their forever homes!. Click through the gallery below to see some of the adorable faces that want you to be their human:. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. To...
ORLANDO, FL

