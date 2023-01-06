Read full article on original website
Pulaski County Man Arrested After Violent Incident In November
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports a man is facing several charges following a violent incident in November of 2022. An indictment was issued for 48-year-old Sean Campbell. Campbell was charged with kidnapping, strangulation and persistent felony offender. Officials say Campbell forced his wife into his car near their Science Hill home and took her to a local motel. At the motel, officials say Campbell assaulted her. Police say another man, who was staying at the motel and was an employee of Sean Campbell, was able to step in and stop Campbell. His wife was able to run and hide in a bathroom. She was later taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and treated for her injuries. Over the weekend, police noticed Campbell on Ash Street in Ferguson. He was arrested and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Laurel County Woman Arrested For Fraudulent Use Of A Credit Card
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Julia Rae Davis age 57 of Paris, KY on Thursday afternoon January 5, 2023 at approximately 3:20 PM. The arrest occurred at a motel in southern Laurel County approximately 9 miles South of London after Sgt. Mehler was dispatched to a complaint of illegal use of a debit/credit card and that the person allegedly using it was staying there.
Armed And Dangerous Whitley County Man Arrested
Police say an “armed and dangerous” Whitley County man was found and arrested. Officers say 25-year-old Brady Bowman was accused of shooting at a family member and leaving the Pleasant View area in a car. The car was later found on Little Wolf Creek Road, but officials said Bowman got out of the car and fled on foot. Bowman was eventually found on top of a mountain in a tree stand. He was taken into custody and charged with wanton endangerment, but officials say other charges are pending. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested after assaulting police officer
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron confirmed one man is facing several charges following a domestic violence incident. On Sunday, deputies responded to a domestic violence complaint on Coopersville Road. At the scene, they found a woman standing outside with “obvious marks on her face”. Deputies...
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to drivers on Sunday. Officials said someone installed blue flashing lights on their car, and the person is reportedly stopping other cars in southern Laurel County. The person is not a police officer, and...
Inmate assaults deputy jailers in Adair County
An inmate reportedly assaulted two deputy jailers at the Adair County Regional Jail over the weekend. According to Columbia Police, 43-year-old Ryan Dudgeon, an inmate at the Adair County jail, is now facing two counts of assault third degree after he reportedly assaulted two jail staff members as they entered his cell Saturday afternoon.
A Tennessee man who sported a sheriff's vest and pulled over multiple people to conduct bogus traffic stops was arrested for impersonating an officer: police
Jackson Jones, 19, was arrested in Oklahoma and was charged with transporting an open container and impersonating an officer, police say.
Traffic stop in Pineville yields drugs and trafficking charges for a Tennessee man
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 2:50pm, Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Ford Taurus after it was seen not giving turn signals on two separate occasions at Long's Pic Pac. After making contact with the driver, 58-year-old Howard Wilson of Russellville, Tennessee, and...
Pulaski County Woman Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges Following Search Warrant
An update from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office:. Sheriff Bobby Jones reports on Tuesday January 3, 2023, at approximately 7:25 P.M. a Pulaski County woman was arrested following a search warrant. The incident began when Detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, who were conducting an investigation...
Laurel County Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shotgun At Moving Vehicle
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Buster William Grubb age 42 of East Bernstadt. The arrest occurred in London following an investigation conducted by Deputy Brown who investigated the complaint of a male suspect allegedly discharging a firearm three times on Highway 30 at Hal Rogers Parkway intersection at a targeted vehicle driven by a male subject the day before. Deputies were able to recover the shotgun at a residence allegedly used in the incident.
Man Killed In Deadly London Crash
The London Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday morning crash. Police say the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY-192. Investigators say a 2022 Ford Ranger driven by Melissa Smith was trying to make a left turn onto KY-192. Police say as she made the turn, Smith collided with a 2021 Ram 1500, driven by Christopher Murray. Smith was flown to UK Medical Center with serious injuries. Murray was taken to St. Joseph London for his injuries. A passenger in the Ford, 53-year-old Larry Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Laurel County Police Find And Return Long Lost Letters
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Detectives Bryon Lawson and Robert Reed found some letters, many not yet opened, while purging outdated files at the Sheriff’s office in London. Through investigation and with assistance from Angelika Weaver, the Williamsburg City Police Victim’s Advocate, they determined that the letters had been stolen in a burglary many years ago. The letters date back as as far as 1964. They had been sent from Johnny Philpot to his wife while he was in Vietnam serving in the military. With help from Weaver, Philpot’s son, who is also named Johnny Philpot, was tracked down and the letters were returned to him. His father is still living and the letters will be returned to him by his son. Sheriff Root said that it was his privilege and honor to see that the letters made their way back to Mr. Philpot.
Pulaski County deputies searching for missing girl
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Melissa Davis, 14, was last seen by family Tuesday on Glover Road in Eubank.
Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking following Traffic Stop
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on numerous felony charges including drug trafficking. On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:06 pm Deputy Derek Dennis observed a pickup truck making a traffic violation while turning from Kentucky Highway 3106 onto No-Knox Drive. When Deputy Dennis turned around to conduct a traffic stop the pickup had entered the parking lot of the Trade Way Shopping Center. When Deputy Dennis activated his emergency equipment to make a traffic stop the driver failed to stop and pulled out in front of several vehicles on Main Street from the shopping center. The vehicle then turned onto Harper Drive where Deputy Dennis was able to block the pickup causing it to stop. While placing the driver under arrest a glass smoking pipe with residue commonly used with illegal narcotics was located on that person. Deputy Dennis deployed his K-9 Unit Deputy Dunya for a free air sniff around the pickup truck. Deputy K-9 Dunya alerted the driver’s door area. A search of the pickup resulted in a black box being found under the driver’s seat which contained a bag of suspected methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 22.5 grams, several new plastic baggies commonly used with illegal drug sales, a set of digital scales with drug residue and 2 metal spoons. The bag of suspected methamphetamine tested positive to be methamphetamine once tested on the Sheriff’s Office Tru-Narc identifying equipment.
Tennessee man told deputies he threw puppies off bridge because shelters ‘could not take them’
A man admitted to throwing six puppies over the Bone Camp Bridge into a frozen lake in Sunbright last week.
KSP investigates fatal crash in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday evening crash. The crash involved three cars, and it happened around 6:30 p.m. on KY-90 near Frazier Road in Wayne County. Officials said Mark K. Hinkle, 62, lost control of his 2012...
Officer, civilian injured in Oneida collision
ONEIDA | Two people were injured in an accident here Friday evening that involved a Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputy responding to a call and a private vehicle. None of the injuries were said to be life-threatening, but one of the occupants of the private vehicle — retired educator and coach Ted Williams — was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
Law Enforcement In Laurel County Announce New Drug Interdiction Task Force
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has announced the launch of a new drug interdiction task force. Laurel County Sheriff John Root, London Police Chief Chuck Johnson, and Appalachia HIDTA Executive Director Vic Brown, made the announcement, as the task force is a joint venture between the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and the London Police Department with the funding from Appalachia HIDTA, which means High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas.
Pulaski Co. woman in recovery gives back to community through hot dog stand
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Pulaski County woman addicted to drugs and alcohol says she hit rock bottom when she was sentenced to jail. She is now out, has her own business, and is serving some of the same people who locked her up. Stephanie Kennedy’s dark past goes...
Abandoned mobile home lost in fire at Bybee
Waco Fire & Rescue and Madison County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Drowning Creek Road near the Madison Estill County line Sunday night around 6. Responders reported heavy fire coming from the windows of the structure upon arrival. Residents in the area confirmed the structure was a...
