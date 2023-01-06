ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Cavs Ramp Up Idea of Adding Talented Wing

But it’s become clear that they would like to add stability, reliability, and scoring at the small forward position. And you can hardly blame president of basketball operations Koby Altman if he does indeed feel that way. The Cavs had an opening at starting small forward before the season and still do. No one has stepped up to claim it.
Larry Brown Sports

Cavaliers set to get boost from return of notable veteran

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised to get some extra backcourt help as soon as Thursday with the return of a notable veteran. Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is targeting a return to action Thursday against Portland, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Rubio has not played in over a year due to a torn ACL in... The post Cavaliers set to get boost from return of notable veteran appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cleveland.com

What the Browns seem like they’re missing; Cavs trade options and Bojan Bodganovich: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Browns’ firing of defensive coordinator Joe Woods; and the Cavs’ trade prospects, among other topics. Plus, we answer some Hey Terry! questions on a name for the Browns’ defensive coordinator search; and their salary cap and Deshaun Watson.
