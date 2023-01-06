ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

foxwilmington.com

Wilmington police recover over 50 bags of heroin and arrested after attempted traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Over 50 bags of heroin were recovered and one man was arrested after an attempted vehicle stop on Sunday, Jan. 8. “As officers activated their emergency lights, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled down an alley. A perimeter was established and he was eventually located in the 700 block of Ann Street. 46-year-old David Allen Ward of Wilmington was taken into custody without further incident. Following a search, officers located more than fifty bags of heroin,” said the Wilmington Police Department in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

WPD: Violent crime down in 2022, one murder remains unsolved

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The number of violent crimes in Wilmington decreased in 2022 compared to the year before, according to WPD Chief Donny Williams. In his annual report to the city council Monday morning, Williams said despite a 15-20 percent decrease in the department’s deployable workforce in 2022, officers still responded to 149,922 calls.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing person. 24-year-old Anthony John Balkus IV was last seen on January 5th along Market Street. He is described as being 5′ 10″ tall, with green eyes and brown hair. If...
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

Longs man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug charges

LONGS, S.C. (WPDE) — A Longs man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to drug charges. Tabais Goodman, 34, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office.
LONGS, SC
WECT

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released a missing person report for 26-year-old Ashley Nichole Garner. According to the CCSO, she is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a flower-pattern white shirt and white jeans with a backpack and bag. In surveillance footage, she was seen getting into an older model truck or SUV. She was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 7.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Teens Found Safe at Lake

After a long cold night, the missing teenagers at Lake Waccamaw turned up safe early Monday morning. Officials said the two teenagers were reported missing Sunday evening at Lake Waccamaw. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said the juveniles were last seen at the dam at Lake Waccamaw around 6:30 to...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC DMV advises residents be on lookout for scam

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several law enforcement agencies have recently reported many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation”. According to the DMV, the scammers are encouraging targeted individuals to click on a link to pay...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to auction off unclaimed property

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a deal on household items, tools, or bikes, you might find it in an unlikely place. Your local Sheriff’s Office. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has posted on social media that it will soon be auctioning off some of the unclaimed items it has collected as evidence that are no longer needed.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

Highway in NC closed due to hazardous conditions

MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials closed a portion of U.S. Hwy. 117 South Tuesday morning after “several motor vehicle accidents” happened amid hazardous conditions stemming from what was determined to be a prescribed fire nearby. The closed portion extends from Sheffield Road near Magnolia to Brooks Quinn Road near Rose Hill. The accidents started happening […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

