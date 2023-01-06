Major Texas doughnut chain opens first Maryland store in Anne Arundel County

A major Texas-based doughnut chain has just opened its first restaurant in Odenton, Anne Arundel County, and has big plans to open more shops throughout Maryland.

Shipley Do-Nuts has more than 330 restaurants throughout the South, and offers more than 60 types of "do-nuts," as well as " kolaches " (savory breakfast rolls filled with meat, typically sausage), hot coffee and cold brew. The company says its bestseller is the signature hexagon-shaped glazed do-nut, which "creates a lighter, fluffier texture and a glaze that provides just the right amount of sweetness."

The Odenton restaurant is located at the roundabout at 1099 Annapolis Road. The 1,827-square-foot shop has indoor and outdoor seating available (weather permitting), plus a drive-thru, and is open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The chain confirmed that it ultimately hopes to open 25 locations in Maryland. Franchisee John Egan signed a development deal in the spring of 2022, together with Shipley Do-Nuts owners Brian Lemek Jr., and Peter Lemek.

Egan said in a press release:

“The Odenton location has great visibility, and we think Marylanders are going to flip when they taste their first Shipley do-nut – it’s simply The World’s Greatest Do-Nut,” said franchisee John Egan. “It’s a big responsibility to introduce a legacy brand like Shipley to a new market. Our first priority is to offer our guests an outstanding experience that will keep them coming back time and again.”

The company also has agreements in place to open more than 350 new locations throughout Texas, Georgia, Maryland, Tennessee, Florida and Colorado over the next five years.