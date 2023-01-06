Read full article on original website
Crypto Exchange Binance Plans 15%-30% Hiring Spree in 2023 Even as Rivals Slash Jobs
Binance is planning a hiring spree in 2023, CEO Changpeng Zhao said Wednesday, taking somewhat of a contrarian view as crypto firms lay off huge swathes of staff. Rival exchanges have been forced to cut large parts of their workforce after nearly $1.4 trillion was wiped off the crypto market in 2022.
Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce
Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
FTX Has Recovered $5 Billion Worth of ‘Liquid' Assets, Lawyers Say
FTX has recovered at least $5 billion of liquid assets, including cash, crypto and securities, attorneys told a Delaware bankruptcy judge. The crypto exchange was once valued at $32 billion but imploded after reports of financial impropriety, which led to criminal and regulatory probes and the arrest of CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
European Markets Are Higher as Investors Look Ahead to U.S. Inflation Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher as investors gear up for more inflation data this week, with U.S. consumer price data for December due Thursday. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.6%, with most sectors and major bourses posting gains. Retail stocks saw...
South Korea Shares Eye-Opening Covid Statistics to Defend Its New Rules for Travelers From China
South Korea on Tuesday hit back at claims that its Covid rules for Chinese travelers are "discriminatory," saying more than half of its imported cases are coming from China. In a response to CNBC, Seung-ho Choi, a deputy director at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that up to 80% of "imported confirmed cases" in South Korea are coming from China.
'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500
Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Goldman Sachs is laying off 3,200 employees. Bob Iger tells Disney employees to work at the office four days a week. Georgia Bulldogs repeat as college football champions. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. A little momentum. The Nasdaq put...
Kelly Evans: Here Comes the Headfake
Have you noticed the markets seem pretty risk-on lately?. It's not just that the Nasdaq, the worst of the major indexes last year, is on track for a four-day win streak. You've also got copper--a leading global indicator--back to its highest levels since last June. Oil has rebounded to over $75 a barrel. The "FANG+" proxy, the FDN ETF, is up for the eighth time in the last nine trading days. Even crypto and meme stocks are flying!
Think Twice Before Buying the Top 10 ETFs of 2022: ‘It Doesn't Work That Way in Investing'
Last year was a brutal one for investors. The S&P 500 gave up more than 18% in 2022, and the broad bond market surrendered 13%. But over short periods, there's a good chance at least one exchange-traded fund is still performing well. ETFs are baskets of stocks that track the performance of a market index but trade inexpensively on an exchange like a stock, making them popular choice among retail investors.
Paul Tudor Jones, Hedge Fund Billionaire, Wants to Do Away With ‘ESG'
The "E" in ESG, for environmentally focused efforts, including climate disclosure, has become one of the most polarizing topics across the financial and legislative landscape. Paul Tudor Jones, billionaire hedge fund manager and the co-founder of nonprofit Just Capital, says workers should be the focus of ESG discussions, not the environment.
The West's Oil War Against Russia Is Starting to Take Its Toll — Sparking Calls for Tougher Measures
Russia's revenue from fossil fuel exports collapsed in December, according to a new report, significantly hampering President Vladimir Putin's ability to finance the war in Ukraine. "The EU's oil ban and the oil price cap have finally kicked in and the impact is as significant as expected," said Lauri Myllyvirta,...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Tesla, Expedia and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Meme stocks — A group of so-called meme stocks skyrocketed Wednesday as retail investors jumped into speculative trades again. Bed Bath & Beyond rallied 38% to trigger the trend in morning trading Wednesday. Shares of GameStop, the original star of 2021′s meme-stock mania, climbed about 5%. AMC Entertainment soared 15%.
Treasury Yields Fall as Traders Look Ahead to Key Economic Data
U.S. Treasury yields declined on Wednesday as traders readied for key economic data releases due later this week that could provide fresh insights into the state of the U.S. economy. The 10-year Treasury was trading at around 3.572% after falling by around 5 basis points. The yield on the 2-year...
Elon Musk's $182 Billion Net Worth Drop Breaks Guinness World Record
Elon Musk can add a new title to his resume: Guinness World Record holder. The "Technoking" of Tesla made it into the record books thanks to an abysmal 2022 which saw his fortune shrink by $182 billion, the organization announced Friday in a release that cited data from Forbes. Guinness...
Sweden Is Facing Its ‘Day of Reckoning' as House Prices Plummet
House prices in Sweden have risen fairly reliably over the last decade, but now they are tumbling. The fall in property prices is not surprising given the "dysfunctional" nature of the market, according to Stefan Ingves, the former governor of the central bank Riksbank. Some economists anticipate a 20% downturn...
