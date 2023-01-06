Read full article on original website
Louisville Metro Police arrested two men in connection with a homicide case in the St. Denis neighborhood in December. Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls, 19, both from Louisville, were charged on Tuesday with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after attempting to bring a weapon into a building shared with Jefferson County Public Schools on Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter sent home to J. Graham Brown School families, staff received information that an adult education student may attempt bring a weapon inside a building shared with Ahrens and Pathfinder.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested two men in connection with a homicide case in the St. Denis neighborhood in December. Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls, 19, both from Louisville, were charged on Tuesday with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just ten days into the New Year, Louisville Metro Police are investigating another deadly shooting that left 2 dead and another injured in the Russell neighborhood. First Division officers responded to the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. A spokesman for the department...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of a man shot and killed on January 2 in the Tyler Park neighborhood has been released. Louisville Metro police said officers called to the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue around 1:15 a.m. found the victim, Diunta Cross, 36, of Louisville, with gunshot wounds.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Neighbors shared more about a Hardin County couple facing abuse charges after a 5-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Kentucky State Police said they were contacted on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. regarding a boy brought into Baptist Health Hardin with “suspicious injuries.”
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested in Southern Indiana after a woman dies from a suspected drug overdose on Tuesday night. Errol Reardon, 35, and Rachel Gibson, 33, both from Henryville, Ind., have been charged with dealing in a controlled substance causing death, dealing and possession of cocaine or narcotic drugs, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, according to the Indiana State Police.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People living in a Fern Creek apartment complex are sounding the alarm after dozens of shots were fired in a late evening drive-by. A grandmother who doesn't want to be identified says she's lived at the Vines at Stony Brook apartments for nearly a decade. She...
Washington County - Wednesday, January 11, 2023: Trooper Kyle Taylor arrested two people on multiple felony charges early Wednesday morning after a suspected drug-related death. Late Tuesday evening, Trooper Kyle Taylor responded to a possible drug overdose with deputies from the Scott and Washington County Sheriff's Departments. The residence is...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a 63-year-old woman was shot to death over the weekend -- but that's not the only crime scene that unfolded in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood that night. Around the same time as a deadly shooting on Sale Avenue, just after midnight on...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was shot to death in the Highlands earlier this year. The 36-year-old victim has been identified as Diunta Cross. According to information from Louisville Metro Police, Cross was found with a gunshot wound...
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Mount Washington Police are asking for help finding two suspects who robbed a liquor store. Cut Rate Liquor on Delania Drive was broken into sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday morning. Security camera footage shows a pair of people got away with...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane at about 7:15 a.m. and found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
MADISON, Ind. — A man was arrested in Madison, Indiana after police said he left meth at a business and then came back to ask if anyone had found it. The Madison Police Department said it responded to the unnamed business on January 7 after an employee reported finding a bag of meth in the […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on Monday in connection to a shooting back in October in the Parkland neighborhood. Quannus Taylor-Moore, 20, was charged with attempted murder for the shooting in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue on Oct. 31, 2022. Police were called to the...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police in Mt. Washington are seeking two individuals in connection to a liquor store robbery on Sunday morning. Between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said two white adult men broke into Cut Rate Liquor Store on Delania Drive, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood early Sunday morning has been identified by the coroner's office. Paulette Ray, 63, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday a little after midnight in the 1400 block of Sale Avenue. That's about a...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman arrested last week for abducting a child from a school in southern Indiana is facing new charges. Last Monday (Jan. 2), Brittany Hurtt was arrested for allegedly kidnapping an 8-year-old girl from an elementary school playground in Austin, Ind. The child was returned safely...
SCOTTSBURG, In. (WAVE) - The 34-year-old woman accused of kidnapping a child from a Southern Indiana elementary school playground was released from jail Saturday after posting bond. One day later, Brittany Hurtt was arrested again on a domestic battery charge. Two judges have now made it harder for Hurtt to...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An SUV plowed into a Louisville Laundromat early Sunday morning and barely missed hitting the people inside. That same SUV may also be tied to a drive-by homicide that happened minutes before. The shooting happened at a home on Sale Avenue around midnight Sunday morning. LMPD...
