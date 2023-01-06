ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvih.com

Two Face Murder And Other Charges

Louisville Metro Police arrested two men in connection with a homicide case in the St. Denis neighborhood in December. Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls, 19, both from Louisville, were charged on Tuesday with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man accused of attempting to enter JCPS school building with weapon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after attempting to bring a weapon into a building shared with Jefferson County Public Schools on Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter sent home to J. Graham Brown School families, staff received information that an adult education student may attempt bring a weapon inside a building shared with Ahrens and Pathfinder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 men charged in connection to deadly St. Denis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested two men in connection with a homicide case in the St. Denis neighborhood in December. Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls, 19, both from Louisville, were charged on Tuesday with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Authorities release name of victim in January 2 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of a man shot and killed on January 2 in the Tyler Park neighborhood has been released. Louisville Metro police said officers called to the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue around 1:15 a.m. found the victim, Diunta Cross, 36, of Louisville, with gunshot wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 arrested in Southern Indiana in suspected drug-related death

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested in Southern Indiana after a woman dies from a suspected drug overdose on Tuesday night. Errol Reardon, 35, and Rachel Gibson, 33, both from Henryville, Ind., have been charged with dealing in a controlled substance causing death, dealing and possession of cocaine or narcotic drugs, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, according to the Indiana State Police.
HENRYVILLE, IN
953wiki.com

Two Arrested in Suspected Drug-Related Death

Washington County - Wednesday, January 11, 2023: Trooper Kyle Taylor arrested two people on multiple felony charges early Wednesday morning after a suspected drug-related death. Late Tuesday evening, Trooper Kyle Taylor responded to a possible drug overdose with deputies from the Scott and Washington County Sheriff's Departments. The residence is...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

LMPD: Man expected to survive after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane at about 7:15 a.m. and found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy