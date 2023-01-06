CULLMAN, Ala. – This year’s Cullman County Basketball Tournament is fast approaching, and the county head coaches gathered at the Cullman County Schools Central Office Wednesday afternoon to determine the seeding. Both the Raiders and Lady Raiders of Good Hope finished 6-0 in county play to earn the top seeds in the varsity girls’ and boys’ tournaments while in the JV Girls division, the Cold Springs Lady Eagles earned the top seed with a record of 3-1 and on the JV Boys side, the Fairview Aggies posted a 5-0 record in the county to claim the No. 1 seed in...

