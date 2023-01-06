Read full article on original website
Related
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
Stocks rally on traders’ final moves ahead of inflation data
NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday as investors make their final moves ahead of a highly anticipated report on inflation, one that could show whether Wall Street's rising optimism recently has been warranted or overdone. The S&P 500 was 1.1% higher in afternoon trading...
Kelly Evans: Here Comes the Headfake
Have you noticed the markets seem pretty risk-on lately?. It's not just that the Nasdaq, the worst of the major indexes last year, is on track for a four-day win streak. You've also got copper--a leading global indicator--back to its highest levels since last June. Oil has rebounded to over $75 a barrel. The "FANG+" proxy, the FDN ETF, is up for the eighth time in the last nine trading days. Even crypto and meme stocks are flying!
Treasury Yields Fall as Traders Look Ahead to Key Economic Data
U.S. Treasury yields declined on Wednesday as traders readied for key economic data releases due later this week that could provide fresh insights into the state of the U.S. economy. The 10-year Treasury was trading at around 3.572% after falling by around 5 basis points. The yield on the 2-year...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: CarMax, Salesforce, Coinbase and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. CarMax — Shares of the used car seller slid 4.8% after JPMorgan downgraded them to underweight, saying investors aren't fully pricing in the risks surrounding the company and hope for a recovery looks "premature." CarMax fell 53% in 2022 but has risen 18% since its disappointing quarterly results in December.
Jerome Powell: Stop stirring the inflation pot
The first indication of this continuing inflation decline would be a climbing stock market, followed by anticipatory reductions in mortgage rates.
NBC Chicago
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
The Nasdaq is on a hot streak. Wells Fargo dramatically pulls back from the mortgage business. Stephanie McMahon steps down at WWE as Vince McMahon returns. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. The Nasdaq is warming up. There are still...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0