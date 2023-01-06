ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Evans: Here Comes the Headfake

Have you noticed the markets seem pretty risk-on lately?. It's not just that the Nasdaq, the worst of the major indexes last year, is on track for a four-day win streak. You've also got copper--a leading global indicator--back to its highest levels since last June. Oil has rebounded to over $75 a barrel. The "FANG+" proxy, the FDN ETF, is up for the eighth time in the last nine trading days. Even crypto and meme stocks are flying!
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: CarMax, Salesforce, Coinbase and More

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. CarMax — Shares of the used car seller slid 4.8% after JPMorgan downgraded them to underweight, saying investors aren't fully pricing in the risks surrounding the company and hope for a recovery looks "premature." CarMax fell 53% in 2022 but has risen 18% since its disappointing quarterly results in December.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

The Nasdaq is on a hot streak. Wells Fargo dramatically pulls back from the mortgage business. Stephanie McMahon steps down at WWE as Vince McMahon returns. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. The Nasdaq is warming up. There are still...
