Early Tuesday morning, there was a break-in at post office in Esko, resulting in several stolen packages and mail. Marilyn Miller, a resident in Esko talked about this incident is a scary concern to many in the community. “They did break in and they went into the post office. The boxes of the residents that went there and they did some damage and stuff, some of the equipment won’t work. So it sounds like they might have to lock all the doors at night for a while.” Miller said.

