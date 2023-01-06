Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
kdal610.com
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police: Man Stabbed Girlfriend, 20, In Lincoln Park
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating a stabbing of a 20-year-old woman who they say was caused by her boyfriend. FOX 21 got a tip about this crime and reached out to the police department around 4 p.m. Monday after not receiving a press release about any such crime. Details were eventually released after FOX 21 had to specifically tell the department’s public information officer that the crime was believed to have happened in the morning.
740thefan.com
Juvenile arrested after stealing car in Duluth
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (KFGO/KDAL) – A juvenile is facing charges of fleeing an officer and possession of a stolen vehicle after stealing a car in Duluth and getting caught in Hermantown, Minnesota. An officer in Hermantown saw the car driving carelessly and determined it was recently stolen from Duluth. The...
FOX 21 Online
Man Convicted Of Killing Katie Poirier In 1999 Dies In Prison
MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — The man convicted of killing Katie Poirier in Moose Lake in 1999, has died while serving life in prison, according to a family member of Poirier’s who confirmed Blom’s death with Fox 21. Donald Blom, 73-years-old had served 23 years of his life...
KARE
WDIO-TV
Break-in at post office in Esko, several stolen packages and mail
Early Tuesday morning, there was a break-in at post office in Esko, resulting in several stolen packages and mail. Marilyn Miller, a resident in Esko talked about this incident is a scary concern to many in the community. “They did break in and they went into the post office. The boxes of the residents that went there and they did some damage and stuff, some of the equipment won’t work. So it sounds like they might have to lock all the doors at night for a while.” Miller said.
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Missing Superior Teen Found
UPDATE (Jan. 10, 12:15 p.m.) — The missing 15-year-old girl from Superior has been found safe in a different state, according to the Superior Police Department. Destiny Stubblefield supposedly left her house with a friend last week and did not return home when expected. Through investigation police found she was in another state and notified that state’s authorities who then found her.
WDIO-TV
Two arrested after an overnight assault in Duluth
Duluth police said three people have been treated for injuries after a stabbing from early Friday morning. Officers were called out around 3:30am to the 1200 block of W Arrowhead Road. The report was that two suspects broke into a home and stabbed people inside. A 53-year-old woman, 32-year-old woman,...
FOX 21 Online
Youth Photography Club is Back at the DAI
DULUTH, Minn.– The new year means new opportunities as the Youth Photography Club is back at the Duluth Art Institute. The club welcomes teenagers 13 and older, and it doesn’t matter if they’ve never picked up a camera before or if they’ve been doing so for years.
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
FOX 21 Online
Gitchee Gumee Tattoo Opens New Location on London Road
DULUTH, Minn. – Gitchee Gumee Tattoo has found a new home after its previous building experienced serious damage from a fire in October. Now located on London Road in Duluth, the shop officially opened its doors on January 5th. Compared to the old space, staff says the new space...
northernnewsnow.com
kfgo.com
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
trfradio.com
One Person Injured in Single Vehicle Roll-Over
A Hibbing area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Monday morning in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Kaitlyn Krishell Metzer, (24) was injured when the northbound 2003 Ford Expedition in which she was a passenger entered the ditch on Highway 169 near Scenic Highway in Taconite, and rolled on to the passenger side. The driver, Tylar Andrew Zook, (27) of Morehead, North Carolina suffered no apparent injury in the accident reported just after 7am.
FOX 21 Online
Canal Park Business Looking For Information Or Tips On Burglary Suspect
It's sad to see a small business get hurt like this in Duluth. For the second time, they've been burglarized and they are looking for the public's help. Lake Superior Art Glass is located at 357 Canal Park Drive in Duluth, Minnesota. They posted a Facebook update on Tuesday night asking for any tips on the person in the photo, or any tips on a vehicle that might have been behind the business.
See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore
Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
Comments / 2