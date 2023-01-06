ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft

Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

After Death Of 5-Month-Old, Puna Woman Arrested

KALAPANA, Hawaiʻi - A 21-year-old Puna woman was arrested and charged with various domestic-related offenses following a violent altercation on December 31st. (BIVN) – A 21-year-old Puna woman was arrested and charged following an alleged violent altercation that occurred on the same day as the death of her 5-month-old son.
KITV.com

Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell made the claim...
IDAHO STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Island police seek public’s help locating 66-year-old missing woman

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Mary Raye of Pāhoa, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she requires medication for a medical condition. Raye was last seen in the area of Kalapana Gardens in Pāhoa on New Year’s...
mauinow.com

Maui Ocean Center sea turtle rescue truck stolen

The Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute is reporting that their Sea Turtle Rescue truck was stolen overnight. According to the organization, the 2019 blue Toyota Tacoma truck could possibly still have the MOC logo on the hood and sides. The truck also had rescue and research supplies and tools that...
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge

Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
HILO, HI
KVIA ABC-7

Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico

LORDSBURG, New Mexico-- U.S. Customs and Border Protection say a Border Patrol Agent was shot in the chest multiple times while on duty Thursday.  The agent, assigned to the Lordsburg, New Mexico was shot by an occupant of a suspected smuggling vehicle on New Mexico Highway 146. The agent was able to return fire as the suspect's car The post Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
LORDSBURG, NM
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui man shows off his vintage Hawaii license plate collection, dating back to 1933

HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023) -- DHHL considering a departure from the current plans to develop more than 3,000 new housing lots and instead use the funds for down payment assistance or building rental housing for the tens of thousands on the waitlist. -- Hawaii's attorney general will not re prosecute the TMT protesters who blocked market Access Road in 2019.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Firework zones’ eyed following noisy, dangerous start to 2023

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state wants to work with the counties and first responders to establish “fireworks zones” in the wake of this year’s New Year’s celebrations, which resulted in a long list of injuries and one death. Gov. Josh Green said Monday that 10 to...
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Wailua house fire displaces two on Kaua‘i

Two residents have been displaced by a structure fire on Olohena Road in the Wailua Homesteads on Friday. The couple was not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to county officials. Firefighters were dispatched to the two-story home at approximately 10:30 a.m. Personnel...
hawaiinewsnow.com

BBB warns of scammers using popular sweepstakes to defraud Hawaii residents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scammers are using a popular sweepstakes to defraud Hawaii residents. They claim they are calling from “Publishers Clearing House” telling victims they’ve won money and want to come over to their house. But before that, the victim is told to pay thousands of dollars in handling fees.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy