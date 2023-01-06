Read full article on original website
Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
After Death Of 5-Month-Old, Puna Woman Arrested
KALAPANA, Hawaiʻi - A 21-year-old Puna woman was arrested and charged with various domestic-related offenses following a violent altercation on December 31st. (BIVN) – A 21-year-old Puna woman was arrested and charged following an alleged violent altercation that occurred on the same day as the death of her 5-month-old son.
Big Island police investigate suspicious death of 5-month-old baby
Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell made the claim...
Hawai’i Island police seek public’s help locating 66-year-old missing woman
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Mary Raye of Pāhoa, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she requires medication for a medical condition. Raye was last seen in the area of Kalapana Gardens in Pāhoa on New Year’s...
Maui Ocean Center sea turtle rescue truck stolen
The Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute is reporting that their Sea Turtle Rescue truck was stolen overnight. According to the organization, the 2019 blue Toyota Tacoma truck could possibly still have the MOC logo on the hood and sides. The truck also had rescue and research supplies and tools that...
Fugitive owner of embattled semi-sub company arrested after attempting to flee by boat
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal authorities on Friday arrested the fugitive owner of an embattled Hawaii shipbuilding company who tried to flee Hawaii on his boat ahead of his hearing. Curtiss E. Jackson, 71, was wanted by U.S. Marshals on a federal arrest warrant for violating his terms of pretrial release.
Mother of victim in officer-involved shooting on Maui reacts to body cam footage
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- It was within a matter of seconds that his gun was drawn. A Maui police officer, responding to a call, shot and killed a 29-year-old Kahului man in the middle of a mental episode. The man's mother says her son had been in and out of...
Federal authorities: Ex-defense contractor who stole COVID funds lied to purchase $4.5M mansion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii businessman who stole pandemic aid funds and made illegal campaign contributions is facing even more trouble. Another grand jury indictment has been filed against Martin Kao, the former head of Martin Defense Group, once known as Navatek. In it, federal authorities accuse Kao of...
Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge
Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
Wreckage, flight crew of Hawai‘i Life Flight air ambulance that crashed on way to Big Island recovered
Federal authorities have recovered the wreckage of the Hawai‘i Life Flight air ambulance N13GZ that crashed Dec. 15, 2022, into the Maui Channel off the coast of Kaupo, Maui, while flying to Waimea on the Big Island to pick up a patient. The National Transportation Safety Board said the...
Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico
LORDSBURG, New Mexico-- U.S. Customs and Border Protection say a Border Patrol Agent was shot in the chest multiple times while on duty Thursday. The agent, assigned to the Lordsburg, New Mexico was shot by an occupant of a suspected smuggling vehicle on New Mexico Highway 146. The agent was able to return fire as the suspect's car The post Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
Maui man shows off his vintage Hawaii license plate collection, dating back to 1933
HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023) -- DHHL considering a departure from the current plans to develop more than 3,000 new housing lots and instead use the funds for down payment assistance or building rental housing for the tens of thousands on the waitlist. -- Hawaii's attorney general will not re prosecute the TMT protesters who blocked market Access Road in 2019.
‘Firework zones’ eyed following noisy, dangerous start to 2023
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state wants to work with the counties and first responders to establish “fireworks zones” in the wake of this year’s New Year’s celebrations, which resulted in a long list of injuries and one death. Gov. Josh Green said Monday that 10 to...
Wedding album with Oahu ties found in New York airport
A search is underway for the owner of a photo album that contains old wedding photos apparently taken in Hawaii.
Minnesota Highway Camera Catches Driver’s Desperate Escape Attempt After Crash
It took several people to contain this Minnesota driver after he crashed head-on into another vehicle recently. It took two rounds with a taser and several minutes of a foot chase along a busy and slippery Minnesota freeway to contain the suspect. Check it out below. According to the Facebook...
Hawaii advocates to march on Jan. 11 for National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and on Jan. 11 from 4-6 p.m., non profit Ho’ōla Nā Pua will host peaceful marches across the state to raise awareness about sex trafficking and care for children who have been exploited, For more information, visit this page.
Wailua house fire displaces two on Kaua‘i
Two residents have been displaced by a structure fire on Olohena Road in the Wailua Homesteads on Friday. The couple was not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to county officials. Firefighters were dispatched to the two-story home at approximately 10:30 a.m. Personnel...
BBB warns of scammers using popular sweepstakes to defraud Hawaii residents
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scammers are using a popular sweepstakes to defraud Hawaii residents. They claim they are calling from “Publishers Clearing House” telling victims they’ve won money and want to come over to their house. But before that, the victim is told to pay thousands of dollars in handling fees.
Hawaiʻi ends prosecution of kūpuna who protested Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea
On Tuesday, the State of Hawai’i announced it will not refile charges against more than two dozen kūpuna who were arrested for the obstruction of Mauna Kea Access Road in 2019 while protesting the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on land Native Hawaiians consider sacred. New Hawai’i...
