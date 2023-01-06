Read full article on original website
Related
Return of Boris Johnson poses biggest threat to Keir Starmer becoming PM, Labour strategists warn
Labour strategists have warned Sir Keir Starmer that the return of Boris Johnson as Tory leader poses the biggest threat to his chances of entering Downing Street.
Rishi Sunak warned waiting list pledge will fail without NHS pay rise as he calls for ‘radical’ action
Rishi Sunak has called for “bold and radical” action to fix the NHS crisis as the leader of Britain’s nursing union warned he cannot meet his waiting list pledge without addressing pay.The prime minister told health and social care leaders during an emergency summit in Downing Street on Saturday that it was a “collective responsibility” to free up hospital beds and slash ambulance waiting times. But Ms Cullen said his pledge will fail unless he gives her members a pay rise. She warned Mr Sunak the public would back nurses over the government if any were sacked as part of...
US News and World Report
UK PM Sunak Hopes for 'Constructive' Talks With Trade Union Leaders
LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was hoping for constructive talks with trade union leaders next week, as thousands of workers in industries from rail to healthcare take strike action in disputes over pay. "We want to have a grown up, honest conversation with all...
Rishi Sunak warns MPs will have to justify donations amid new revelations
Rishi Sunak has warned MPs will have to “justify” their political donations to their constituents following the latest round of revelations. Politicians “should be a no doubt that the public will pay close attention”, Downing Street also said. Amid concerns over a lack of transparency and where some of the money flowing into Westminster is coming from, the prime minister also warned MPs must keep to the rules on earnings outside parliament. The accounts show Theresa May is one of the highest earners in parliament, alongside shadow foreign secretary...
UK strikes to continue after govt's talks with unions fail
LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain will face more strikes by workers demanding higher pay after meetings between ministers and trade unions on Monday failed to end a wave of stoppages across sectors from healthcare to transport.
Junior doctors vote on whether to walkout in March in row over pay
Thousands of junior doctors in England will start voting on Monday on whether to strike over pay in the latest outbreak of industrial unrest sweeping the country.Around 45,000 members of the British Medical Association (BMA) are being balloted, with the result due at the end of February.The BMA has told the Government if there is a yes vote, junior doctors will begin their action with a 72-hour “full walkout” in March.It urged the Health Secretary to meet doctors and negotiate a solution to avoid strikes.The association said Steve Barclay is the first Health Secretary for over 50 years to continue...
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
Sean Patterson: Assassination of Brit, 33, in Jamaica was ‘contract killing ordered from UK’, senior cop reveals
THE assassination of a British personal trainer in Jamaica was ordered from the UK, a senior cop said last night. Sean Patterson, 33, was shot by the pool of his holiday villa on Monday, three days after arriving on the Caribbean island. A man of 34 arrested on suspicion of...
BBC
South Sudan: Journalists held over film of president appearing to wet himself
Six journalists in South Sudan have been arrested over the circulation of footage appearing to show President Salva Kiir wetting himself, media rights groups say. In December, a video shared on social media appeared to show Mr Kiir urinating on himself as the national anthem played at a function. Six...
Suella Braverman plans to ditch key Windrush pledges
Exclusive: UK government set to implement hardline commitments to fast-track detention and removal of migrants
BBC
Ukraine refugees' law change plea for foreign cars
Refugees who fled the war in Ukraine in their cars have pleaded for a law change to keep driving them in the UK. Newer foreign cars can be used for six months before they must be registered and issued with GB licence plates. The Department for Transport said the requirement...
Appeal goes out to find people entitled to perform a variety of roles at King Charles's coronation
A special unit - the Coronation Claims Office - has been set up to help decide who can perform what roles at King Charles III's Coronation.
Union leaders to meet rail minister in bid to secure deal to end strikes
Talks aimed at resolving the rail workers dispute will be held on Monday after a week of disruption to services because of strikes.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and Aslef took industrial action which crippled services, with only one in five trains running between Tuesday and Saturday.Union leaders will meet rail minister Huw Merriman as they continue to insist the Government is blocking a deal to end the long-running row over pay, jobs and conditions.Transport Secretary Mark Harper denies the allegation, saying he is facilitating talks between unions and employers.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Today I...
NHS staff have to work harder to ‘justify’ more pay, Steve Barclay tells furious unions
Planned strikes by NHS workers looked set to go ahead after trade union leaders branded talks with Steve Barclay over pay “bitterly disappointing” and an “insult”.Mr Barclay used Monday’s meeting to say that any pay increase would have to involve greater “productivity and efficiency” from staff – with Unite branding it “outrageous”.But in a potentially significant move, the health secretary also told unions he will consider their calls for a one-off payment ahead of review looking at next year’s pay settlement starting in April.A source close to Mr Barclay told The Independent: “A one-off payment was raised by the unions and...
Only one in five British trains to run on final day of planned strikes
Industrial action over pay and working conditions has caused almost four weeks of disruption
Covid scientist jailed for two years over road death of talented artist
A Covid scientist has been jailed for two years for knocking down and killing a talented artist while speeding in the City of London.Ibnu Rizwan, 29, was driving at some 30mph on the 20mph Minories road when he hit David Joseph Evans, 32, early on August 8 2021.Earlier that evening, Rizwan, an epidemiologist specialising in Covid and monkeypox data, had been doing boxing training.He met up with friends in Tooting, south London, shared a bottle of Jack Daniels and Pepsi and tried unsuccessfully to get into a club.Rizwan then hired a Zip car to drive five other friends to a...
Unite ambulance workers to stage further strike
Another strike by ambulance workers has been announced in the bitter dispute over pay and staffing.Unite said its ambulance members will walk out on January 23.The union said it will work with local trusts to ensure life and limb emergency cover.More than 2,600 ambulance workers in the West Midlands, North West, North East, East Midlands and Wales will be involved in the walkout.The general public must be as mystified as our ambulance workers as to why the Government is not moving heaven and earth to solve this disputeOnay Kasab, UniteUnite said the strike marks an escalation in the dispute as...
BBC
Retired Tameside estate agent raises £200,000 to house 40 Ukrainian refugees
A retired estate agent has raised £200,000 to help him find homes for 40 Ukrainian refugees in Tameside. Steve Gooderson, 64, and his wife Jackie have helped 18 families with rent-free accommodation in houses in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester. The refugees' rent has been paid for a year in the...
BBC
Bristol University activist finishes 'plogging' tour of 30 cities
An environmentalist has picked up 360kg (56 stone) of rubbish during a 'plogging' tour of the UK. Vivek Gurav wants to inspire others to take up plogging, which is the act of picking litter while running, like he did in India and Bristol. Mr Gurav visited 30 cities during his...
BBC
Biafra quest fuels Nigeria conflict: Too scared to marry and bury bodies
A spate of gruesome killings, kidnappings and extortion rackets has left residents of south-eastern Nigeria living in fear. An armed group is fighting for the region's independence but the line between its campaign and criminality has become increasingly blurred. The unrest has forced people to flee villages where they led...
Comments / 0