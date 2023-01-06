‘Big Mouth Loser’: Prince Harry Trashed By Taliban After Detailing 25 Kills During Afghanistan Deployment In Bombshell Tell-All

MEGA

Prince Harry infuriated members of the Taliban after writing about his second tour of duty in Afghanistan, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In his bombshell tell-all Spare , Harry wrote about the 25 enemies he killed that he labeled “chess pieces."

The verbiage did not please the Islamists who called Harry a “big mouth loser.” Sources connected to the Taliban spoke to Daily Mail and laughed at Harry’s book.

They told the outlet they had won in the end after recapturing the country in 2021. The Taliban then ripped Harry for fleeing his “grandmother’s palace” and for his ongoing family drama.

In another chapter, Harry criticized the American military for the use of small bombs. He believed larger bombs could kill more of the enemy. Daily Mail spoke to Taliban commander Molavi Agha Gol, 32 who accused Harry of looking for attention.

“We are still here ruling but he has fled to his grandmother's palace. He's a big mouth loser who has been trying to get attention,” Gol said.

“I do not even believe what he said about the Mujaheddin. He is a loser and scared to go to a combat zone. We made history by kicking him and his army out of our homeland and he should be very angry about that.”

He added, “Do not believe whatever losers tell you. I see news about him a lot on my Facebook feed and really think he's gone mad and needs a doctor immediately."

“Even if he believes [that he killed 25 Taliban], our martyred Mujaheddin are in heaven, but his invading friends are burning in hell and I really hope I was in Helmand when he was there, to make him understand what real chess pieces are,” he said. “'f he's a real man and not a f------ loser, come to Afghanistan again.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in the book, Harry also accused his brother William of physically attacking him during a 2019 meeting.

William made it known he did not like Meghan Markle which led to a verbal back and forth. Harry wrote, “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.” William has yet to respond to the allegations.