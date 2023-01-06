ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok trend alert: See how stylish teens transform their parents

By GMA Team
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3Ep8_0k5o4HKT00

You're never too old to try... a beanie? The latest trend on TikTok involves stylish teens raiding their closets to swap their parents' cardigans with crop tops in mini makeovers.

TikTok user Bella, who goes by the username "bellarmrz," shared an example of the trend in a Dec. 21 post , which has since gone viral with over 1 million views.

"turning my mom into me," she wrote in a caption, as her mom swapped out her green hooded sweatshirt for an oversized black jacket, a white crop top and light blue baggy jeans with white sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ms3N7_0k5o4HKT00
Jinny Ann - PHOTO: TikTok trend "Turning My Mom into Me" is taking over the app.

With posts garnering more than 300 million views, "Good Morning America" brought in style expert Preston Konrad, along with a few teens and their parents, to help put together fresh new outfits -- for any age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9jvo_0k5o4HKT00
ABC News - PHOTO: Lanette Reed, Kim Sebastian and John Giordano show off their TikTok-inspired outfits on "Good Morning America."

Brianna Reed brought her mother Lanette Reed to learn another way to layer and bring '90s style back in 2023.

Konrad dressed Lanette Reed in a classic '90s pairing with a turtleneck underneath a sweater, baggy jeans, and lug sole boots.

Lanette Reed said she loved her new look. "[It's] very comfortable," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433Zr4_0k5o4HKT00
ABC News - PHOTO: Lanette Reed's outfit brings '90s style back with a turtleneck layered over a sweater.
MORE: Why the ‘90s heat reactive trend is burning up TikTok

Next, Caroline Sebastian brought her mother Kim Sebastian to demonstrate how to dress up and dress down leather.

"We popped her in this great double-breasted leather [blazer]," Konrad explained. "Leather is something you can wear with jeans, over a dress. You don't have to be scared of it."

"We went a little risky with the crop top but ... it looks amazing with this wide leg pant. And then we stole these boots from [Caroline's] closet, this chunky boot, just to give that lug sole feel and a little extra height," Konrad added.

"I feel sassy," Kim Sebastian said of her fun outfit, adding she may even borrow some more items from her daughter's closet "when she goes back to college."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MySOV_0k5o4HKT00
ABC News - PHOTO: Kim Sebastian's new look includes a double-breasted leather blazer.
MORE: Meet the woman behind TikTok's famous 'Jessie' voice

Finally, father-son duo Johnny Giordano and his father John Giordano showed how athleisure can be comfortable and stylish at the same time.

Konrad outfitted the elder Giordano in slim joggers, a henley with a hooded knit button-down, a Phillies jersey, and a pair of New Balance sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Xv3H_0k5o4HKT00
ABC News - PHOTO: John Giordano said he felt "fresh" in his layered athleisure look with a Phillies jersey.

"John's usually in his work gear so we wanted to give him that cool athleisure vibe but on the slimmer end of things. The trend is a little bit more tailored," Konrad said.

"I'm feeling fresh, looking good," the dad said of his younger look.

