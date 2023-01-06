ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids firefighters put out attic fire in 1st Ave. SW home

Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids crews responded to a fire Monday at a home that's under renovation. According to a press release Monday, the fire department was called to the scene of a two-and-a-half story residential structure fire in the 1100 block of 1st Ave. SW. just before 4:45 p.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
One dead after rear-ending semi along Interstate 380

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after rear-ending a semi heading north along Interstate 380 Tuesday. An Iowa State Patrol crash report says traffic slowed down just south of the Swisher exit for a towing operation at 11:25 Tuesday morning. When the semi slowed down, a vehicle crashed into the back of the trailer.
SWISHER, IA
More information expected to be released Monday after deadly 15-vehicle pileup on I-80

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two people are dead and several others are injured after a 15-vehicle pileup in icy conditions on Interstate 80 near Iowa City Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened after several drivers lost control on the icy highway and collided around 5:45 a.m. Nine of the vehicles involved in the crash were semitrailer trucks.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa City bus stop project looking for artists

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Public Art Advisory Committee and the South District Neighborhood Association are issuing a call for emerging artists to design, fabricate, and install a new bus stop bench along Highway 6 East, just east of Heinz Road. The emerging artist will lead the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Woman suing state, claims that UIHC operation left her with permanent damage

Iowa City — A Le Clair Woman is suing the state, claiming that a cervical cancer operation left her with a bowel perforation and charred colon. On March 11, 2023, Tiffany Lunsford went to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for a hysterectomy, salpingectomy, ovarian cystectomy, pelvic lymph node dissection and cystoscopy.
IOWA CITY, IA
Wheel Try It Workshop kicks off at Iowa Ceramics Center & Glass Studio

Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Ceramics Center & Glass Studio (ICCGS) hosted their Wheel Try It Workshop, the studio's most popular in-depth workshop. Ellen Kleckner, Executive Director at ICCGS, says ICCGS is a non-profit art center that's focused on bringing community and creativity together. Studio staff say...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell declares January Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Mayor of Cedar Rapids Tiffany O'Donnell signed a proclamation Tuesday afternoon declaring January as Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness month. Mayor O'Donnell joined Chains Interrupted, a nonprofit Cedar Rapids organization dedicated to putting an end to human trafficking, Mercy Medical Center and St. Luke's hospital at City Hall in Cedar Rapids to spread awareness on the issue.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa City maintains federal floodplain management rating

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The City of Iowa City has been classified as a Class 6 for floodplain management by the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Community Rating System (CRS). The CRS is a voluntary federal incentive program to recognize and encourage community floodplain management practices exceeding the minimum...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa City Area Chinese Association hosting Lunar New Year Gala January 22

Iowa City — The Iowa City Area Chinese Association will be hosting a 2023 Lunar New Year Gala from 4-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 22 at the Englert Theatre. Activities will include music and dance performances ranging from traditional Chinese drum performances to modern K-pop dance featuring the ICACA, University of Iowa Chinese program, and University of Iowa School of Music. The event will also feature speeches on the Lunar New Year.
IOWA CITY, IA
Z102.9's annual Wedding Show draws attention at the DoubleTree

Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, Z102.9 held their Annual Wedding Show at the DoubleTree by Hilton Cedar Rapids Convention Complex. Claire Duffy and Eric Hanson, Morning Show Hosts with Z102.9, say brides, grooms, and couples from across eastern Iowa attended the event. Iowa's News Now spoke with Hanson to...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Northern Iowa earns 75-67 victory against Murray State

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bowen Born scored 13 of 23 points after halftime and Northern Iowa beat Murray State 75-67 on Tuesday night. Born shot 7 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line for the Panthers (9-8, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Logan Wolf shot 5 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Cole Henry shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.
MURRAY, KY

