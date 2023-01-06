Read full article on original website
Huggins Would be ‘Totally Shocked’ if Jose Perez’s Appeal Clears Before Baylor Game
WVU head coach Bob Huggins was asked on Tuesday if Jose Perez’s appeal would be cleared before the Baylor game. Huggins didn’t hold back his thoughts on the NCAA taking their time. “First of all, I’d be totally shocked [if it got cleared by tomorrow] and that it’s...
Jalen Bridges Talks Return to Morgantown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Tomorrow night, Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia Mountaineers forward Jalen Bridges will return home for the first time as an opposing player for the Baylor Bears when West Virginia (10-5, 0-3) plays Baylor (10-5, 0-3). Bridges, a 6’7 junior, is averaging 8.9...
WVU blows out TCU for second Big 12 win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — West Virginia has clawed back to even in the Big 12. The Mountaineers earned their second league win on Tuesday after dominating TCU 77-45 at the WVU Coliseum. The home team pulled away behind a collaborative second half in which 11 Mountaineers contributed to the scoring load. “I thought our young ladies […]
Neal Brown on the Verge of Making Another Terrible Decision
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following the 2021-2022 season, Neal Brown decided that it was finally time to hire a legitimate offensive coordinator to call plays for the Mountaineers by hiring Graham Harrell, who was the offensive coordinator at USC prior to coming to Morgantown. “Since the end of the...
WVU’s Final Ranking for 2022
The West Virginia Mountaineers finished the 2022 season with a 5-7 overall record and a 3-6 record in Big 12 play. It was the team’s third losing season in four years under Head Coach Neal Brown – good enough for a tie-for 8th place in the conference (with Oklahoma and Kansas).
Reese Smith Commits to Group of 5 School
Former WVU wide receiver Reese Smith has found a new home. The Kentucky native announced Tuesday evening that he will be transferring to Liberty University. Smith played for the Mountaineers for three seasons and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He grabbed 42 passes for 457 yards and two touchdowns during his time in Morgantown.
Two Former Mountaineers Commit to Liberty
LISTEN: The Big 12 is as advertised, so WVU has to change its ways
Big 12 play resumes tonight after the initial eight days and three games produced incredible combat and telling stats that define the competition. West Virginia came out 0-3, though, to dig a hole that won't be easy to escape. The work begins Wednesday against Baylor, which is also 0-3. But how much of this start is the result of being in the best conference in the country? How much has to do with the WVU and its shortcomings?
WVU "a no-brainer" for new transfer commitment
On Sunday afternoon, Tennessee State transfer Davoan Hawkins committed to West Virginia. A short time later, the newest Mountaineer caught up with EerSports to explain his decision, and admitted that he didn't need to waste time visiting any other programs after his official visit to Morgantown over the weekend. "It...
Former WVU Quarterback Commits to New School
Former WVU Quarterback Trey Lowe has announced where he will be finishing his collegiate career. After spending time with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Lowe will be transferring to Liberty University of the Sun Belt Conference. Over five seasons, Lowe has accumulated 1,632 passing yards on a 55.8% completion percentage....
WVU knocks off No. 21 Pitt in Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH, Pa. –The West Virginia University wrestling team used an 18-4 run to cruise past No. 21 Pitt by a score of 24-11 inside the Fitzgerald Field House on Sunday afternoon. “It’s big for our program when you are wrestling a ranked opponent,” fifth-year head coach Tim Flynn said...
The Knights tumble their way to OVAC Cheering Championships
WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)– With the OVAC Cheering Championships right around the corner, squads are buckling down and perfecting their routines. The Wheeling Central Catholic Maroon Knights are no exception. Senior Anna Hester says her squad is full go until they hit the mat. Everyone sees a snip bit of what we do. They don’t see […]
Celebrity chef visits WVU for new restaurant opening
Internationally-known chef Aarón Sanchez visited West Virginia University for the grand opening of a new campus dining option.
New stores are coming to the Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
WVDOH: These 3 bridges on I-79 are getting replaced
The West Virginia Division of Highways has accepted bids to replace three bridges on Interstate 79 in Marion and Monongalia counties.
Tasty Tuesday: Grilled Club Café
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Grilled Club Café in Clarksburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
NCWV teacher, aide receive awards during state ceremony
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year Jessica Grose received awards on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Amber Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown. She is...
West Virginia state senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
