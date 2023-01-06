Big 12 play resumes tonight after the initial eight days and three games produced incredible combat and telling stats that define the competition. West Virginia came out 0-3, though, to dig a hole that won't be easy to escape. The work begins Wednesday against Baylor, which is also 0-3. But how much of this start is the result of being in the best conference in the country? How much has to do with the WVU and its shortcomings?

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO