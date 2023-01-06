Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloomfield Township burglar makes off with more than $8,000 worth of stuff
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary that happened in Bloomfield Township of Crawford County between Oct. 30, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022. According to a PSP report, a burglar broke into a locked metal shed on Westside Drive by breaking a small window. Inside, the burglar took a 2019 Suzuki ATV, […]
Woman sentenced after bomb threats incident at local Walmart
She received 18 months probation.
Deputies investigating counterfeit bills used at local bar
The bartender was given five counterfeit $20 bills.
Bristolville man arrested after feds, state terror investigators report school threat
A 19-year-old from Bristolville is learning that federal, state, and local law enforcement take a dim view of making threats to shoot up a school, even if the person who made them says he wasn’t serious. According to report from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the...
FBI notifies Trumbull County sheriff of online threat
A Bristoville man was arrested after police say he made an online statement about shooting up a school.
Struthers man imprisoned for dragging, slamming Niles woman now on trial for animal cruelty
A Struthers man is in prison for beating a woman in Trumbull County went on trial this week for animal cruelty. It was this past October that a visiting judge sentenced 29-year-old George Panno III to three to 4-and-a-half years in prison after Panno pleaded guilty to felonious assault, kidnapping, endangering children, and domestic violence.
State Police Calls: Passenger of Crashed Vehicle Found to Be in Possession of Heroin
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin responded to a residence on Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a report of loud noises coming from inside one of the apartments at 2:39 p.m. on Saturday, January 7. Responding troopers...
Police identify body found in Edinboro Lake
Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake. According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Pennsylvania State Police have identified […]
Sharon community mourns 17-year-old homicide victim
The Sharon community is mourning after 17-year-old Gavin Beighley was shot and killed Saturday night.
State Police Calls: Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check. According to Corry-based State Police, a known subject purchased a plow by check for $7,389.26 from a business on State Highway 8 in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County.
Two shootings in the Pittsburgh area leave two victims dead
Over the past 24 hours, police responded to two shootings around the greater Pittsburgh area. Police are investigating a homicide that happened last night in Sharon, Mercer County. Police say 17-year-old Gavin D. Beighley was found with
Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
Erie Co. Coroner rules death of man hit by train as accidental
Body found in North East, police investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found in North East this morning. Police presence could be seen at the North East Moose Family Center Sunday. Police at the scene said that the body of a 54-year-old man from Ripley, New York, was found inside of a truck deep in the woods behind the Moose […]
Franklin man charged with homicide by vehicle
A Franklin man is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with a crash last year in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a Franklin woman who was a passenger in his vehicle. Mercer state police identified the driver as Robert Nicholson, 34, and police said...
Oil City Woman Accused of Threatening Man With Razor-Type Tool During Domestic Dispute
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly throwing tools at a man and threatening him with a razor-type tool during a domestic dispute in Oil City. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Holly Delp, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Thursday, January 5.
State Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Crawford County on Saturday. It happened at a location on Sportsman Rd. in Summit Township around 5:24 p.m. Troopers said it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 45-year-old male victim from Erie was taken to UPMC Hamot for medical treatment,...
Erie man hit by train, police investigating
An Erie man is dead after being struck by a train in the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to authorities, this happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Greengarden and W. 16th St. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook tells us the 38-year-old man was sitting on the tracks but was not able […]
Structure Fire on Loomis St in Ripley
A structure fire was reported on 12 Loomis Street in Ripley this morning. Ripley fire department would later request assistance from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Team to conduct an origin and cause investigation. It was determined the fire was caused by the unsafe use of a...
