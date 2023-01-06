ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, PA

YourErie

Body of Ripley, NY man found in truck in North East woods

Police continue to investigate after a body was found in North East Sunday morning. Police were called to the 12,000 block of E. Main St. in North East on Sunday, Jan. 8 after the body of a man was discovered inside a truck deep in the woods. It was determined that the victim was 54 […]
RIPLEY, NY
YourErie

Police identify body found in Edinboro Lake

Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake. According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Pennsylvania State Police have identified […]
EDINBORO, PA
explore venango

Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Body found in North East, police investigating

Police are investigating after a body was found in North East this morning. Police presence could be seen at the North East Moose Family Center Sunday. Police at the scene said that the body of a 54-year-old man from Ripley, New York, was found inside of a truck deep in the woods behind the Moose […]
RIPLEY, NY
venangoextra.com

Franklin man charged with homicide by vehicle

A Franklin man is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with a crash last year in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a Franklin woman who was a passenger in his vehicle. Mercer state police identified the driver as Robert Nicholson, 34, and police said...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Threatening Man With Razor-Type Tool During Domestic Dispute

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly throwing tools at a man and threatening him with a razor-type tool during a domestic dispute in Oil City. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Holly Delp, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Thursday, January 5.
OIL CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Crawford County on Saturday. It happened at a location on Sportsman Rd. in Summit Township around 5:24 p.m. Troopers said it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 45-year-old male victim from Erie was taken to UPMC Hamot for medical treatment,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie man hit by train, police investigating

An Erie man is dead after being struck by a train in the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to authorities, this happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Greengarden and W. 16th St. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook tells us the 38-year-old man was sitting on the tracks but was not able […]
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Structure Fire on Loomis St in Ripley

A structure fire was reported on 12 Loomis Street in Ripley this morning. Ripley fire department would later request assistance from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Team to conduct an origin and cause investigation. It was determined the fire was caused by the unsafe use of a...
RIPLEY, NY

