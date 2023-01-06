Read full article on original website
Currency Experts Are Turning Bullish on the Euro as Europe Looks to Hold Off a Recession
"The euro is trading within its late December range, but incoming data since the beginning of 2023 suggest to us that it should be stronger," Steve Englander, head of global G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered, said in a note Monday. Incoming data trends suggest a need for continued hawkishness...
Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce
Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
World Bank Makes Big Cut to Its 2023 Growth Outlook, Says Globe Is ‘Perilously Close' to Recession
The World Bank slashed its 2023 global economy growth outlook to 1.7% for 2023 from its earlier projection of 3%. It would mark "the third weakest pace of growth in nearly three decades, overshadowed only by the global recessions caused by the pandemic and the global financial crisis," the World Bank said.
FTX Has Recovered $5 Billion Worth of ‘Liquid' Assets, Lawyers Say
FTX has recovered at least $5 billion of liquid assets, including cash, crypto and securities, attorneys told a Delaware bankruptcy judge. The crypto exchange was once valued at $32 billion but imploded after reports of financial impropriety, which led to criminal and regulatory probes and the arrest of CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
European Markets Head for Positive Open as Investors Looks Ahead to U.S. Inflation Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a higher open as investors gear up for more inflation data this week, with U.S. consumer price data for December due Thursday. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasized the need for the central bank...
Major Central Bankers Dispute Role in Tackling Climate Change as They Battle Inflation
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the Fed would not become a "climate policymaker" or get involved in matters beyond its congressionally established mandate. European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said the Frankfurt-based institution needs to become more climate friendly. Fellow ECB policymaker and National Bank of...
Kelly Evans: Here Comes the Headfake
Have you noticed the markets seem pretty risk-on lately?. It's not just that the Nasdaq, the worst of the major indexes last year, is on track for a four-day win streak. You've also got copper--a leading global indicator--back to its highest levels since last June. Oil has rebounded to over $75 a barrel. The "FANG+" proxy, the FDN ETF, is up for the eighth time in the last nine trading days. Even crypto and meme stocks are flying!
Charts Are ‘Screaming' That It's Not Too Late to Buy Homebuilder Stocks, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that investors still have a chance to buy homebuilder stocks before a possible run-up. “The charts are screaming that it’s not too late to buy the homebuilders. In fact, you should still be buying them hand over fist,” he said. CNBC's...
Powell Reiterates Fed Is Not Going to Become a ‘Climate Policymaker'
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the central bank will not get involved in issues like climate change that are beyond its congressionally established mandate. Powell's remarks, delivered at a conference hosted by Sweden's central bank, follow calls from some Democrats for the Fed to play a more...
Tesla, Uber, Amazon, Starbucks: The 2023 Just 100 List Biggest Gainers, Losers and Surprises
Banks made the most impressive progress on the 2023 Just 100 list, but across the total 951 companies scored, there were other notable moves. Tesla continues to improve its performance on some key issues of importance to the American public, though it remains far from being a leader. New research...
FTX's Venture Backers Included Patriots Owner Robert Kraft and Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones, New Filings Show
FTX's shareholders included entities connected to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and hedge fund titan Paul Tudor Jones. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried attracted a host of high-profile investors, who often continued to pour money into the crypto exchange over successive rounds. New filings show that investors ranged from small...
Ubisoft Cancels Three Games and Slashes Targets, Citing ‘Worsening Macroeconomic Conditions'
Ubisoft said it expects 2022 net bookings to come in at 725 million euros ($779.4 million), lower than an earlier target of 830 million euros. The French video game publisher cited poor performance of its Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023 titles, as well as a challenging economic environment.
Proposed Ban on Noncompete Clauses Could Affect ‘Every Business in the Country,' Says Attorney — What That Means for You
The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring workers to sign noncompete clauses. Approximately 30 million workers are bound by these agreements, which are meant to protect the investments companies have put into their businesses and employees. Without them, wages could rise by nearly $300...
Apple may add touch screens to Mac computers - Bloomberg News
Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel. Amazon.com Inc will widely roll out a feature by end-January that allows online merchants outside its platform to use the e-commerce giant's payment and delivery services, as it takes on rising competition from Canada's Shopify Inc .
Kelly Evans: Do They See What We See?
You know those sunny, beautiful days when everyone is scrambling to the grocery store because they know a blizzard is coming? That's exactly how markets feel right now. On the surface, everything looks great: inflation is receding, jobs and GDP are growing, even jobless claims are pretty low still. But the forecast says a massive storm is coming.
