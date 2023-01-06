ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce

Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
NBC Miami

FTX Has Recovered $5 Billion Worth of ‘Liquid' Assets, Lawyers Say

FTX has recovered at least $5 billion of liquid assets, including cash, crypto and securities, attorneys told a Delaware bankruptcy judge. The crypto exchange was once valued at $32 billion but imploded after reports of financial impropriety, which led to criminal and regulatory probes and the arrest of CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Miami

Major Central Bankers Dispute Role in Tackling Climate Change as They Battle Inflation

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the Fed would not become a "climate policymaker" or get involved in matters beyond its congressionally established mandate. European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said the Frankfurt-based institution needs to become more climate friendly. Fellow ECB policymaker and National Bank of...
NBC Miami

Kelly Evans: Here Comes the Headfake

Have you noticed the markets seem pretty risk-on lately?. It's not just that the Nasdaq, the worst of the major indexes last year, is on track for a four-day win streak. You've also got copper--a leading global indicator--back to its highest levels since last June. Oil has rebounded to over $75 a barrel. The "FANG+" proxy, the FDN ETF, is up for the eighth time in the last nine trading days. Even crypto and meme stocks are flying!
NBC Miami

Powell Reiterates Fed Is Not Going to Become a ‘Climate Policymaker'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the central bank will not get involved in issues like climate change that are beyond its congressionally established mandate. Powell's remarks, delivered at a conference hosted by Sweden's central bank, follow calls from some Democrats for the Fed to play a more...
NBC Miami

Proposed Ban on Noncompete Clauses Could Affect ‘Every Business in the Country,' Says Attorney — What That Means for You

The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring workers to sign noncompete clauses. Approximately 30 million workers are bound by these agreements, which are meant to protect the investments companies have put into their businesses and employees. Without them, wages could rise by nearly $300...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Apple may add touch screens to Mac computers - Bloomberg News

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel. Amazon.com Inc will widely roll out a feature by end-January that allows online merchants outside its platform to use the e-commerce giant's payment and delivery services, as it takes on rising competition from Canada's Shopify Inc .
NBC Miami

Kelly Evans: Do They See What We See?

You know those sunny, beautiful days when everyone is scrambling to the grocery store because they know a blizzard is coming? That's exactly how markets feel right now. On the surface, everything looks great: inflation is receding, jobs and GDP are growing, even jobless claims are pretty low still. But the forecast says a massive storm is coming.

