WSET
44-year-old man sentenced for 2020 Clifton Forge murder: Attorney
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Attorney for Alleghany County said a 44-year-old was sentenced for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder on Monday. Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in the Alleghany County Circuit Court on Monday to life in the penitentiary suspended after serving an active sentence of 35 years for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder, the commonwealth attorney said.
WSLS
Carilion psychiatrist provides insight after police say Virginia 6-year-old shot his teacher
ROANOKE, Va. – After a school shooting in Virginia where police say a six-year-old intentionally shot his teacher, the same question keeps being asked: how could this happen?. 10 News spoke with a local psychiatrist to get answers to that question on the minds of parents across the Commonwealth.
chathamstartribune.com
Joyce Mahan Crider
Joyce Mahan Crider, 79, of Gretna died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born April 10, 1943 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of Virginia Blair Mahan of Gretna and the late John Ray Mahan. She was predeceased by a grandchild, Kevin Andrew Crider; a brother, Otis Melvin Mahan and a brother-in-law, M.E. “Pat” Mease. Mrs. Crider graduated from Climax High School in 1961 and worked in the tobacco fields on her family’s farm for many decades. She was a full-time mother and retired from AAA.
WDBJ7.com
Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A car chase through Roanoke ended with an arrest Tuesday night. Roanoke Police said a wanted man led officers on a chase through the city after speeding from a traffic stop. Malcolm Harrison was wanted on three charges from an incident in June, according to Sgt....
wfxrtv.com
Wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell runs for his seat against 25-year-old politician
On Tuesday, voters will decide on a new delegate to represent Virginia's 24th District. Wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell runs for his …. On Tuesday, voters will decide on a new delegate to represent Virginia's 24th District. FAA Update: ground order lifted. After an overnight outage affected the Notice...
Augusta Free Press
Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years
A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
schillingshow.com
Video: Dangerous daredevil panhandler menaces Barracks Road
The Barracks Road intersection with Emmett Street is becoming more dangerous by the day. Principally, lives (and cars) are threatened by a roving street beggar, Michael Anthony Jones, with whom local law enforcement is well acquainted. To the concerned public, he’s known as “Clappy” or alternatively, “the Barracks Road Barker.” But, whatever the moniker, he’s a menace.
WDBJ7.com
Woman sentenced for abducting child in 2021
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Alleghany County woman who abducted a child from a church in Giles County has been sentenced to prison time. Nancy Fridley pleaded guilty to charges of abduction of a child and child neglect in July of 2022. Fridley was sentenced to 25 years in...
wfmynews2.com
Man stabs two women inside home after altercation in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wiinston-Salem police responded to East Sixteenth Street in reference to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m. Monday. They found Tracy Kellum, 48, and Leanne Cutlip, 38, inside suffering from stab wounds and cuts. Futher investigation revealed that they got into an altercation with William Cundiff, Jr.
wfxrtv.com
Bald Eagle dies from contagious influenza in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke says it received the first known case of a bald eagle to test positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). Officials say the eagle was found dead in Carvins Cove on Sunday, Dec. 8. They report the eagle was...
wfxrtv.com
Monte Durham of 'Say Yes to the Dress' gives preview of Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show
Monte Durham talks to WFXR's Amanda Kenney and Evan Johnson about the latest bridal trends and the upcoming Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show at the Berglund Center. Monte Durham of ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ gives preview …. Monte Durham talks to WFXR's Amanda Kenney and Evan Johnson...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
NRVNews
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
WSET
House fire at intersection of 12th Street and Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A home was in flames at the intersection of 12th Street and Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg Tuesday night. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that the call came in at 11:04 p.m. Firefighters said the fire was in the upper level of the home and...
WDBJ7.com
Trust House for those without homes in Roanoke closes January 31st
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trust House in Roanoke, a residential facility for “unhoused individuals, families, and veterans,” will close January 31, according to parent company ARCH Services. ARCH’s board of directors in Roanoke voted to suspend services at Trust House, saying the decision came “after months of efforts—ultimately...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Co. Sheriffs ask for the community’s help in solving theft
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man that might be involved in a theft on Sandy Ford Road on Jan. 3. Details about the incident are limited at this time. The Bedford County Sheriff’s...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg house fire causes $20k in damages
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left crews working overnight on Garfield Avenue. Firefighters say they responded to the house fire on the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday night. The response continued into the early morning...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department receives funds for Real Time Crime Center and other safety upgrades
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department will soon be seeing some upgrades to increase safety for the community. They recently received around $700,000 from the state to install a Real Time Crime Center, a backup dispatch center, and a Ballistic Identification System. The Real Time Crime Center will...
cardinalnews.org
The Launch Place in Danville is one of the top angel investors in the Southeast U.S.
The Launch Place has invested in over 20 tech startups in the Dan River Region since it formed in 2005. The evolution of the Danville-based organization has taken it from a small business consulting service to a leading angel investor in this part of the country. Under its initial name,...
wfirnews.com
Man claims gunshot, police discover he’s wanted
UPDATE – Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense. Further investigation into this incident revealed that no evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. After a thorough medical examination, it was discovered that there was also a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound. Additionally, the victim’s statements to Detectives and Officers revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault.
