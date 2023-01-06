ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

44-year-old man sentenced for 2020 Clifton Forge murder: Attorney

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Attorney for Alleghany County said a 44-year-old was sentenced for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder on Monday. Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in the Alleghany County Circuit Court on Monday to life in the penitentiary suspended after serving an active sentence of 35 years for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder, the commonwealth attorney said.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Joyce Mahan Crider

Joyce Mahan Crider, 79, of Gretna died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born April 10, 1943 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of Virginia Blair Mahan of Gretna and the late John Ray Mahan. She was predeceased by a grandchild, Kevin Andrew Crider; a brother, Otis Melvin Mahan and a brother-in-law, M.E. “Pat” Mease. Mrs. Crider graduated from Climax High School in 1961 and worked in the tobacco fields on her family’s farm for many decades. She was a full-time mother and retired from AAA.
GRETNA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A car chase through Roanoke ended with an arrest Tuesday night. Roanoke Police said a wanted man led officers on a chase through the city after speeding from a traffic stop. Malcolm Harrison was wanted on three charges from an incident in June, according to Sgt....
ROANOKE, VA
schillingshow.com

Video: Dangerous daredevil panhandler menaces Barracks Road

The Barracks Road intersection with Emmett Street is becoming more dangerous by the day. Principally, lives (and cars) are threatened by a roving street beggar, Michael Anthony Jones, with whom local law enforcement is well acquainted. To the concerned public, he’s known as “Clappy” or alternatively, “the Barracks Road Barker.” But, whatever the moniker, he’s a menace.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman sentenced for abducting child in 2021

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Alleghany County woman who abducted a child from a church in Giles County has been sentenced to prison time. Nancy Fridley pleaded guilty to charges of abduction of a child and child neglect in July of 2022. Fridley was sentenced to 25 years in...
wfmynews2.com

Man stabs two women inside home after altercation in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wiinston-Salem police responded to East Sixteenth Street in reference to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m. Monday. They found Tracy Kellum, 48, and Leanne Cutlip, 38, inside suffering from stab wounds and cuts. Futher investigation revealed that they got into an altercation with William Cundiff, Jr.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfxrtv.com

Bald Eagle dies from contagious influenza in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke says it received the first known case of a bald eagle to test positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). Officials say the eagle was found dead in Carvins Cove on Sunday, Dec. 8. They report the eagle was...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Hurt, Brett Justin

Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Trust House for those without homes in Roanoke closes January 31st

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trust House in Roanoke, a residential facility for “unhoused individuals, families, and veterans,” will close January 31, according to parent company ARCH Services. ARCH’s board of directors in Roanoke voted to suspend services at Trust House, saying the decision came “after months of efforts—ultimately...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg house fire causes $20k in damages

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left crews working overnight on Garfield Avenue. Firefighters say they responded to the house fire on the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday night. The response continued into the early morning...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Man claims gunshot, police discover he’s wanted

UPDATE – Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense. Further investigation into this incident revealed that no evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. After a thorough medical examination, it was discovered that there was also a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound. Additionally, the victim’s statements to Detectives and Officers revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy