In an ad announcing Lucas Kunce's campaign, a Hawley look-alike runs down a road while wearing a suit and blue tie — a nod to the Missouri senator's now-infamous run through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 Marine veteran Lucas Kunce announced his 2024 campaign for U.S. Senate with a dig at his soon-to-be opponent, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley. In the ad, released Friday, a Hawley look-alike runs down a road while wearing a suit and blue tie — a nod to the senator's now-infamous run through the...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO