Two years after Hawley’s objection, Blunt advances changes to election certification
“I think there are a couple of areas there that really need to be clarified,” said retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican.
Missouri governor says execution of Amber McLaughlin to go forward Tuesday evening
The execution is the first this year in the United States. Missouri is one of four states with executions scheduled thus far in 2023, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
Hawley Mocked on Jan. 6 Anniversary as Veteran Announces Bid to Oust Him
"Missourians deserve a U.S. Senator who's willing to stand and fight," the candidate said after video showed Hawley running from the mob.
Missouri Republican pushes for constitutional change to recognize same-sex marriages
A Republican state lawmaker says it is time to alter a 2004 constitutional amendment to say legal marriages are between "two individuals."
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Congress passed a bill removing a bust from the Capitol of the Supreme Court justice who authored an infamous decision denying citizenship to Black Americans
The bill passed both chambers by voice vote, and former Chief Justice Roger Taney's bust is now set to be replaced by a bust of Thurgood Marshall.
‘They will come after me,’ Joni Ernst says after Iowa GOP groups punished her for marriage vote
DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, said that she stands behind her vote to support the federal Respect for Marriage Act, despite censures for her actions by seven GOP county parties. Here’s what is included in the Respect for Marriage Act. Eleven other Republican senators supported the bipartisan […]
New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally
Newly elected Minnesota state Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, suggested Gov. Tim Walz should be jailed and called COVID-19 vaccines a “death shot” during a rally at the state Capitol on Thursday. “I’m not anti-vaccine but I’m anti-COVID-vaccine. It’s not a vaccine, it’s a death shot,” Wesenberg said during the demonstration, which was filmed by […] The post New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
WGAL
Incoming Pennsylvania U.S. senator John Fetterman to be sworn in
WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania's newly elected U.S. senator, John Fetterman, will be sworn into office on Tuesday. Fetterman will be taking one of Pennsylvania's two U.S. Senate seats today. Fetterman, who was Pennsylvania's Democratic lieutenant governor, defeated Republican Mehmet Oz in the November midterm elections. Fetterman will be taking the...
The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State
Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
California Democrats bring back concealed carry bill in renewed push for gun safety
Lawmakers are also bringing back bills to limit solitary confinement use and decriminalize psychedelic drugs.
Marine Vet Announces Missouri Senate Campaign with Dig at Josh Hawley: 'Keep On Running'
In an ad announcing Lucas Kunce's campaign, a Hawley look-alike runs down a road while wearing a suit and blue tie — a nod to the Missouri senator's now-infamous run through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 Marine veteran Lucas Kunce announced his 2024 campaign for U.S. Senate with a dig at his soon-to-be opponent, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley. In the ad, released Friday, a Hawley look-alike runs down a road while wearing a suit and blue tie — a nod to the senator's now-infamous run through the...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
First openly transgender woman executed in Missouri
A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River. McLaughlin's fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.Jan. 4, 2023.
Illinois Senate passes assault weapon ban bill, likely version to be signed into law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Senate passed their version of an assault weapon ban Monday evening. The bill is different from the Illinois House of Representatives’ bill that was voted on Thursday. Some differences include raising the legal magazine size for handguns from 10 to 15, requiring currently owned guns to be registered with […]
KFVS12
Ill. House passes assault weapons ban, abortion protection bills
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois House passed two bills early Friday morning, January 6 during the lame duck session. Near 1 a.m., the House passed legislation banning military-style assault weapons with a 64 to 43 vote. Democrats have been working to gain public support in passing Senate Bill 2226,...
WIBW
Kansas leaders move to block endangered listing of lesser prairie chicken
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders in both Kansas and Oklahoma have moved to block the listing of the lesser prairie chicken on the Endangered Species Act. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says that he and Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), James Inhofe (R-Okla.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) along with U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann (R-KS), Jake LaTurner (R-KS), Ron Estes (R-KS), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Frank Lucas (R-OK) and Stephanie Bice (R-OK), joined together to officially introduce a Congressional Review Act joint resolution of disapproval to strike down the recent listing of the lesser-prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act.
