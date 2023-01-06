ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally

Newly elected Minnesota state Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, suggested Gov. Tim Walz should be jailed and called COVID-19 vaccines a “death shot” during a rally at the state Capitol on Thursday. “I’m not anti-vaccine but I’m anti-COVID-vaccine. It’s not a vaccine, it’s a death shot,” Wesenberg said during the demonstration, which was filmed by […] The post New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
WGAL

Incoming Pennsylvania U.S. senator John Fetterman to be sworn in

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania's newly elected U.S. senator, John Fetterman, will be sworn into office on Tuesday. Fetterman will be taking one of Pennsylvania's two U.S. Senate seats today. Fetterman, who was Pennsylvania's Democratic lieutenant governor, defeated Republican Mehmet Oz in the November midterm elections. Fetterman will be taking the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State

Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
GEORGIA STATE
People

Marine Vet Announces Missouri Senate Campaign with Dig at Josh Hawley: 'Keep On Running'

In an ad announcing Lucas Kunce's campaign, a Hawley look-alike runs down a road while wearing a suit and blue tie — a nod to the Missouri senator's now-infamous run through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 Marine veteran Lucas Kunce announced his 2024 campaign for U.S. Senate with a dig at his soon-to-be opponent, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley. In the ad, released Friday, a Hawley look-alike runs down a road while wearing a suit and blue tie — a nod to the senator's now-infamous run through the...
MISSOURI STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC News

First openly transgender woman executed in Missouri

A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River. McLaughlin's fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.Jan. 4, 2023.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Ill. House passes assault weapons ban, abortion protection bills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois House passed two bills early Friday morning, January 6 during the lame duck session. Near 1 a.m., the House passed legislation banning military-style assault weapons with a 64 to 43 vote. Democrats have been working to gain public support in passing Senate Bill 2226,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIBW

Kansas leaders move to block endangered listing of lesser prairie chicken

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders in both Kansas and Oklahoma have moved to block the listing of the lesser prairie chicken on the Endangered Species Act. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says that he and Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), James Inhofe (R-Okla.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) along with U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann (R-KS), Jake LaTurner (R-KS), Ron Estes (R-KS), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Frank Lucas (R-OK) and Stephanie Bice (R-OK), joined together to officially introduce a Congressional Review Act joint resolution of disapproval to strike down the recent listing of the lesser-prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy