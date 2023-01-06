Read full article on original website
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO FEATURE SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Brenham ISD Special Olympics will be this week’s topic on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Special Olympics Coordinator Angela Moore will visit with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning to discuss the Special Olympics program. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05 a.m. on...
WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
NOMINATIONS DUE THURSDAY FOR WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER’S ANNUAL AWARDS
The nomination window closes tomorrow (Thursday) for the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s yearly awards program. Nominations for the Man and Woman of the Year, Small Businesses of the Year and Nonprofit of the Year are due to the Chamber by 5 p.m. tomorrow. Nomination forms are available at...
Impressive! The World’s Longest Car Wash Is In This Texas Town!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
SEVERAL SPOTS ON BRENHAM, BURTON SCHOOL BOARDS UP FOR ELECTION IN MAY
Similar to the city council elections of Brenham and Burton, Brenham and Burton ISDs have several trustee positions that will be on the ballot come May 6th. For the Brenham School Board, the seats of Dr. Michael Altman, Susan Jenkins, Kelvin Raven and the vacant position of former trustee Mark Schneider will be up for election.
TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY
Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
KENJURA TO RUN FOR MAYOR OF BRENHAM
A Brenham City Councilmember and former Blinn College trustee is running for mayor of Brenham. Atwood Kenjura on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the position of mayor. Current Mayor Milton Tate announced on Monday that he would not seek re-election. Kenjura has been on the Brenham City Council since 2021...
LADIES LIONS CLUB DONATES TO BURTON BRIDGE MINISTRY
The Burton Bridge Ministry received a donation from the Washington County Ladies Lions Club for their client pantry program as part of the club’s hunger service project. Suzie Tommaney, who is an officer for the Burton Bridge Ministry, accepted the $272 donation. This donation was raised from a money...
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
ROAD CLOSURES START THURSDAY FOR FELDER ROAD, HEINECKE ROAD
Washington County Engineering and Development Services will begin road closures tomorrow (Thursday) for two northeast county roads. Felder Road will be closed for bridge replacement beginning at 8 a.m. The closure will be between the addresses of 2405 and 2730 Felder Road, and will last approximately two months. Felder Road...
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
TWO KILLED IN CRASH NEAR NAVASOTA
Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County. The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near County Road 409, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2016...
CITY OF BURTON SEEKING NEW TRASH COLLECTION PROVIDER
The City of Burton is looking to change trash collection providers. On Tuesday, the Burton City Council agreed to go out for bids or proposals for the city’s trash services. City Secretary Angela Harrington said the city is experiencing problems with its current provider, Texas Commercial Waste out of Bryan, and wants to obtain a more reliable partner.
CUBETTES CONTINUE DISTRICT PLAY AT MAGNOLIA WEST
The Brenham Cubette Basketball Team is on the road tonight (Tuesday) at Magnolia West. Brenham is coming off this past Friday's 55-53 win over Montgomery. The Cubettes are currently 12-10 on the season and 3-2 in district. Magnolia West is coming off a loss to College Station that dropped them...
The iconic Best Stop Supermarket coming to Katy
ACADIANA, LOUISIANA (Covering Katy News) - The Best Stop Supermarket has been a staple in Acadiana, Louisiana, since 1986, serving up classic Cajun meats, and soon there will be a franchise in Katy. “In a few short months, Hot Boudin will be available to you at 806 Katy Fort Bend...
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS DISCUSS ARPA PROJECTS, LAKE SOMERVILLE EMS STATION, MORE IN WORKSHOP
Washington County Commissioners went through several workshop items at a lengthy meeting this (Tuesday) morning. Among the topics of discussion were projects the county intends to fund with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars. Commissioner Candice Bullock said the county has spent just under $900,000 in ARPA funding and still has about $6 million left. Projects that are being considered a priority by the court are a storage facility for county records and upgrades to the jail kitchen.
TRAFFIC ALERT | Complete roadway closure after 200 gallons of diesel spills in Montgomery County
HOUSTON (KIAH) I-45 Southbound remains closed. Stop and go speeds seen on the frontage road. An 18-wheeler accident and hazmat spill occurred early this morning on I-45 southbound at Shepard Hill Road. It continues to be investigated, and the freeway inbound is completely closed. After the crash, 200 gallons of...
TATE WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION AS BRENHAM MAYOR
Brenham Mayor Milton Tate will not run for re-election after nearly 20 years of leadership. Tate provided a statement this (Monday) morning to KWHI formally announcing his decision to not seek another term. Tate has served as mayor since September 2003 after winning a special election following the death of former mayor Walter Schwartz.
