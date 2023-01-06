Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
It's no yolk: nationwide egg shortage rages on
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - If you have seen bare shelves where cartons of eggs are normally piled high, you're not alone. Grocery stores from San Francisco to Santa Cruz are eggless. Experts say the bird flu is to blame. The virus has wreaked havoc on the bird population across North...
KTVU FOX 2
Deceased woman found in submerged car, Sonoma sheriff says
The body of a 43-year-old woman was found in a car submerged in floodwaters in Forestville on Wednesday morning, the Sonoma County sheriff's office said. The victim, identified as Daphne Fontino of Ukiah, Calif., had apparently made an emergency call to say her car was filling with water on Tuesday, the sheriff said in a statement.
KTVU FOX 2
Public defender accuses SF DA of violating juvenile records law
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's Public Defender's Office is accusing the District Attorney of violating state law that protects juvenile records. The case in question involves the 15-year-old murder suspect who is accused of shooting and killing Japantown security guard Gavin Boston on Jan. 4. The public defender's office on...
KTVU FOX 2
In pictures: Destruction from storms lashing Bay Area
Felton Grove residents bracing for the next round of storms after destructive flooding. On Monday night, it's the calm before the next storm. Those who spoke with KTVU remember the Felton Grove floods of 1982 and 1998. They say they haven’t experienced anything like this since then, and unfortunately this time, they don’t know if or when the flooding will be over.
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly beating of Oakland man may have begun as a robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police were investigating the beating death of a man that may have begun as a robbery. On Sunday morning around 10:20 a.m., police were dispatched to 21st and Adeline streets in West Oakland. Police said they were called to investigate a report of a robbery. Investigators...
KTVU FOX 2
Critics blast new Alameda DA's decision to toss special circumstances in slayings
OAKLAND, Calif. - New Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is drawing criticism for her decision to toss special circumstances against a man charged in three slayings, including that of 9-year-old Michaela Garecht in Hayward back in 1988. David Misch, already a convicted killer, is awaiting trial on charges he...
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD announce $50,000 reward for information on visitor's Marina District homicide
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police Department on Monday announced authorization of a $50,000 reward for information about a man's homicide last summer. SFPD said they are looking for information that will lead to the identification and arrest of whoever is responsible for killing Samuel St. Pierre, 32. Police said officers responded to Alhambra and Scott streets in the Marina District on the night of June 19. There, they found the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. St. Pierre, who was said to be a visitor at the time of his killing, was pronounced dead at the hospital where he was transported.
KTVU FOX 2
50 Chihuahas rescued from 'filthy conditions' in Livermore
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Roughly 50 Chihuahuas were rescued from a home in Livermore. Police said the dogs were living in "filthy conditions" with many found in crates with no food or water. The dogs were rescued, cleaned, and vaccinated, and some were taken to veterinarians. Police said many of these...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years
NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
KTVU FOX 2
Setback for Oakland A's waterfront ballpark plans after grant not recommended
OAKLAND, Calif. - The dream of transforming Howard Terminal at the Port of Oakland into a new Oakland A's baseball stadium complex just got thrown a new curve ball. Oakland had agreed to publicly fund the infrastructure and transportation surrounding the privately funded 35,000-seat, 55-acre ballpark complex at the Port of Oakland.
KTVU FOX 2
The blessing Roberta Gonzales said in her driveway before a big rig overturned in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - It's no secret that longtime meteorologist Roberta Gonzales is both a consummate professional and a devout Christian. She's been forecasting the weather since 1981 and a Eucharist minister at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Pleasanton. And on Dec. 30, those two aspects of her life came to...
KTVU FOX 2
California governor tours storm-ravaged Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Hours after he unveiled the fact that California has a projected budget deficit of $22.5 billion in the state capitol, Gov. Gavin Newsom headed south on Tuesday to Santa Cruz County where he assessed how the torrential storms have ravaged the idyllic coastal beach side communities.
KTVU FOX 2
California reservoirs filling quickly from storms
Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
KTVU FOX 2
Palo Alto police investigating bomb threat written in middle school bathroom
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Police in Palo Alto say they are investigating a bomb threat written inside a middle school's bathroom on Tuesday. Police said dispatch received a call from school administrators at around 11:30 Tuesday morning about the threat was written inside a stall in the girls' bathroom at Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School at 480 East Meadow.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman dies in 'traumatic' stabbing, possible suspect arrested: Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman died after being stabbed early Wednesday, according to the Oakland Police Department. Officials said they arrived to the 1500 block of 8th Street about 12:38 a.m. and found a woman with traumatic stab wounds. Medical professionals were called and she was declared dead at the...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested after kidnapping, raping woman in downtown Mountain View, police say
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - A man was arrested for kidnapping and raping a woman after she got separated from her husband during a night out in downtown Mountain View. Police said Henry Bermudez, 32, brought the woman back to his apartment Saturday night and allegedly raped and assaulted her. She was found the next morning, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting near high school injures 2, second near zoo: Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least two people were injured Tuesday in two shootings in Oakland, according to the police. The Oakland Police Department said the first shooting happened Tuesday shortly after 2:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Ygnacio Avenue, just outside of Fremont High School. Both victims arrived at...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco supervisors select Aaron Peskin as board president after 17 rounds of voting
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Monday selected Aaron Peskin as its new board speaker following 17 rounds of voting. The process to select a new board president in San Francisco, the American city perhaps most associated with left-wing politics, echoed the days-long saga involving politicians on the other side of the aisle in the U.S. House of Representatives last week.
KTVU FOX 2
Dangerous winds, lightning likely in Napa County
Emergency officials in Napa County warn of 60 to 70 mph wind gusts during the overnight hours. This will likely include lightning. People are warned to stay indoors and stay away from windows. Meanwhile PG&E works to restore massive power outages throughout the area.
KTVU FOX 2
12-year-old Oakland girl missing for days: police
OAKLAND, Calif. - A girl who is considered "at risk" has been missing from Oakland for days, police said. Tania Bernubez of Oakland was last seen Thursday around midnight in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Officials did not have a description of her clothing but said she was wearing white and blue shoes.
