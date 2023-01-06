ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s U.S. House delegation finally sworn into office

The four Republicans from Iowa who were elected to serve in the U.S. House were sworn into office at about a quarter ’til one on Saturday morning. The four Iowans supported Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House Speaker throughout last week as McCarthy negotiated and made concessions to try to win the support of 20 House Republican hold-outs. First district Congresswoman Marianette Miller-Meeks of LeClaire recorded a video early Saturday, after a 15th and successful vote for speaker had concluded.
