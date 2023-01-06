It will never be this way again for this group of Giants, and on one level that’s a good thing. No matter what happens this Sunday at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, or wherever else January (and, dare we even say it, February) may bring them, these Giants — the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll Giants, and whatever pieces of the core remain going forward — will never have a season quite like this one. Pat Riley gave a name to a season like this nearly 30 years ago. He called it “The Innocent Climb.” “A team of unselfish members, without any impressive success, begins an...

