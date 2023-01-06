ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Inside The Celtics

The Latest on Who's in and Who's Out for Wednesday's Celtics-Pelicans Game

Wednesday's matchup between the Celtics and Pelicans represents the start of the first back-to-back Boston's had since Robert Williams made his season debut. During his pregame media availability, Celtics' bench boss Joe Mazzulla confirmed that Williams will not play against New Orleans and that ...
Larry Brown Sports

Jay Williams gets roasted for apparently campaigning for 1 job

ESPN NBA analyst Jay Williams attracted some negative attention Wednesday after he seemed to pretty obviously campaign for one specific job in college basketball. Williams tweeted Wednesday that he always considered Georgetown basketball to be “a dream job.” The tweet came seemingly out of the blue, with no context to it. So people keep asking... The post Jay Williams gets roasted for apparently campaigning for 1 job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Post

Giants’ playoff ‘innocence’ is joy to watch that won’t last long

It will never be this way again for this group of Giants, and on one level that’s a good thing. No matter what happens this Sunday at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, or wherever else January (and, dare we even say it, February) may bring them, these Giants — the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll Giants, and whatever pieces of the core remain going forward — will never have a season quite like this one. Pat Riley gave a name to a season like this nearly 30 years ago. He called it “The Innocent Climb.” “A team of unselfish members, without any impressive success, begins an...
