Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming
In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
Bleacher Report Says ‘Nope’ for Vikings on Sunday
The Minnesota Vikings are fashionable upset suspects this weekend in the NFC’s Wildcard Round. Minnesota is matched up against the New York Giants, a team that lost to the Vikings under three weeks ago by just three points. And Bleacher Report is one of the entities choosing the Giants...
Justin Jefferson Fires Up Another Beefy Achievement
For the first time in NFL history, players voted on their own All-Pro team in 2022, and the winners were announced on Wednesday. The guidelines for NFLPA All-Pro awards are straightforward — players vote for players. Quarterbacks vote for quarterbacks, cornerbacks vote for cornerbacks, etc. Only one Viking earned the achievement in 2022 — and predictably, that was wideout Justin Jefferson.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
The Vikings Have a Brand New Captain
Brian O’Neill was lost for the season in Week 17 during a horror-film game at the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings were thoroughly embarrassed 41-17 by the Packers, a team that would lose one week later to the Detroit Lions and subsequently miss the postseason. While O’Neill’s injury...
Former Vikings QB Expects MIN to Lose vs. Giants
NFL pundits and personalities are racing the Wildcard docket of football games to nominate potential upsets, and the Minnesota Vikings are a popular victim. The Vikings host the New York Giants on Sunday, a New York team that hasn’t reached the postseason since 2016. Minnesota is a three-point favorite to advance onward in the playoffs.
Justin Jefferson Quietly Broke 86-Year-Old Record
Justin Jefferson’s 2022 regular season was among the best in NFL history. He broke all kinds of Vikings records, and some of his numbers are just mind-blowing. The list of broken records includes the most single-season receiving yards (passing Randy Moss) and receptions (passing Cris Carter) in Vikings franchise history. He also had the most receiving yards in a player’s first three seasons. In addition, Jefferson set the new mark for the most receiving yards in a regular-season game in franchise history with 223 against Detroit.
Vikings Playoff Opponent and Time Revealed
The Minnesota Vikings finished 13-4 in head coach Kevin O’Connell’s maiden voyage after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. About seven hours later, the NFL revealed the Vikings opponent, date, and time at U.S. Bank Stadium next weekend — the New York Giants on Sunday, January 15th, at 3:30 pm CST.
It’s Playoff Time after Win No. 13 in Chicago
Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings checked all their boxes on Sunday in Chicago. They finished this exciting regular season on a high note with a 29-13 victory to gain win No. 13 (for only the third time in franchise history). They finished with a 4-2 divisional record and a sweep of the Bears. The starters got good work in a strong first half. Kirk Cousins was sharp, and Justin Jefferson had four more catches for 38 yards to finish his historic season as the league leader with 128 catches for 1,809 yards.
Jefferson Did Something Moss and Carter Couldn’t Do
The Minnesota Vikings employed two of the greatest wideouts in the history of the NFL. Cris Carter and Randy Moss are both Hall of Famers. The former is widely considered the greatest Vikings receiver ever. The latter is regarded as one of the, if not the single greatest, receivers in the sport ever.
All of It: The Vikings Year-End Offense Stats from 2022
Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the 2022 Minnesota Vikings offense by the numbers. This is the year-end edition. The Vikings finished the regular season with a 13-4 record and will host the New York Giants this weekend in the playoffs. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell fired up the best season in...
Damar Hamlin and the Painful Humanity of the NFL
A 24-year-old man nearly lost his life on a football field just over a week ago. Damar Hamlin, a second-year safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed after what seemed like a typical NFL tackle and suffered cardiac arrest. CPR was administered to a young man whose NFL dream was just beginning.
Vikings List of 2023 Opponents Is Official
The dark underbelly of a marvelous Minnesota Vikings season played out after week 18 — the team will face a first-place schedule in 2023. That’s how it goes for teams at the top of divisions, and Minnesota will indeed encounter a trickier schedule in 2023 than in 2022 (on paper, anyway). The Vikings won the NFC North for the first time since 2017, will visit the playoffs for the first time since 2019, and conducted the best season from a first-year head coach in franchise history. Minnesota finished 13-4 this season, a five-game improvement from 2021– the season that caused the franchise to move on from its general manager and head coach.
The NFL’s Top QBs of 2022: Year-End Rankings, 1 thru 33
The following scores are “good” for the 2022 NFL regular season. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings. The...
Vikings ‘Playoff Power Ranking’ Isn’t Very Flattering
The Minnesota Vikings certainly didn’t “limp into the playoffs” or anything of the ilk. How can a team with a 13-4 record pull that off?. The Vikings lost to the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 in a game that could’ve come close to eliminating Green Bay from postseason contention. But the Detroit Lions took care of that task one week later. Meanwhile, Minnesota righted the ship in Chicago on Sunday, defeating the Bears after Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell played starters in the 1st Half with hopes of erasing the sour taste from the Green Bay loss. The plan worked.
PFF Has a Bold ‘Shots Fired’ Moment for Vikings Draft Season
The Minnesota Vikings “second season” starts Sunday versus the New York Giants, but because 18 NFL teams have been eliminated from the “first season,” mock draft season has arrived. And in a bold move out of the gate, Pro Football Focus theorizes a quarterback for the...
Vikings Players’ Reactions to Win No. 13
On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings came away from Soldier Field with win number 13 after a 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. In a game that resembled a preseason affair by the end as head coach Kevin O’Connell made good on his promise to get everyone involved, the Vikings always looked like comfortable winners.
Vikings and Bears both Winners at Soldier Field
Vikings Territory Breakdown: Vikings and Bears both winners. In the end, Vikings and Bears were both winners. The Vikings beat the Chicago Bears handily and escaped without any significant injuries, the Bears locked down the number one pick in the 2023 Draft for the first time since 1947 and I enjoyed my first trip to Soldier Field for a game (along with my son who lives there), sitting in the eighth row of the end zone on a balmy 34-degree day in Chicago in January. Heck, the biggest cheer we heard at the venue, which held as much Purple as Orange and Blue, was from a group of Bears huddled around a phone when the final score from the Houston-Indianapolis game came across. Bears fans had just lost and won in a matter of moments.
