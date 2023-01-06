Bismarck Police asking for help identifying theft suspect

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man who is a suspect in multiple theft cases.

Photo Courtesy: Bismarck Police Department

If you have information police are asking that you contact Detective Roman at (701) 223-1212, or to remain anonymous, text BISPD with the tip to 847411 or submit an online tip here .

