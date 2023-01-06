Read full article on original website
Video: Texans Are Begging For This New Secret Whataburger Item
There's nothing quite like creating your own masterpiece for lunch when you're a cook in a restaurant. You've got all of the ingredients at your disposal most of the time you're sick of the basic stuff on the menu because you've had it a million times. You start getting creative and coming up with all kinds of stuff that regular patrons never get to have.
Will Texans Be Forced To Give Up Their Gas Stoves?
The next big fight in Washington, D.C. could be about one of your favorite kitchen appliance. The US Consumer Product Safety Commissioner in an interview with Bloomberg, said that using gas stoves can be a "hidden hazard". That could mean a ban of gas stoves in the future across the...
10 Polarizing Texas ‘This or That’ Questions
Texans are very opinionated people which can be both a blessing and a curse. An unexpected perk of this quality is the entertainment that ensues when two people with opposing views go head to head on a topic that isn't really that important. Whether it is a food preference, a...
Is It Legal To Drive With Your Hi-Beams On All The Time In Texas?
Have you ever just been shy of a full-on road rage incident because some inconsiderate person was hitting you with hi-beams? Then some of this information may be for you. We've all been on the highway and had someone "forget" and come right at us, blinding us with their hi-beams. Then there are the times when you have someone driving behind you and they put the twin spotlights right on your rearview mirror. Either instance is terrible, but have you asked yourself, "is it illegal?"
Want To Be On Yellowstone? There’s A Texas Casting Call
Now, this just made me ready to take a drive for this. Do you love the show? Are you ready to show off your western side on tv or maybe wear a bonnet? I have good news for you. You could be joining the Yellowstone world. They are hosting a casting call in Texas.
