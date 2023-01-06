ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Pandemic SNAP benefits to end in Massachusetts

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cEMvr_0k5o1xma00

BOSTON, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — After years of federal pandemic funds helping families afford food in Massachusetts, those emergency assistance programs are coming to an end. Due to the omnibus bill recently passed by Congress, the state must stop the additional SNAP emergency allotment in February.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

This means that households will receive their last payment on March 2. SNAP emergency allotments have allowed households to receive the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household size, with a minimum benefit amount of $95 a month.

The federal funds currently bring over $95 million to the state each month, supporting more than 630,000 households to buy food.

New ARPA allocations tackle housing, SUNY, parks

The state has launched a new website to help residents plan for the end of these temporary benefits. Over the next several months, individuals and families should explore any optional expenses that may increase their regular SNAP benefits.

Optional expenses may include:

  • Medical costs over $35 a month for anyone in a SNAP household who is 60 or older or has a disability
  • Increasing housing costs
  • If one is working, looking for work, or in school, tell the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) about any child or disabled adult care costs.
Report shows NYS hospitals in “critical condition”

Households can tell DTA about these changes by uploading information via the agency’s free mobile app and online portal DTA Connect , calling the DA Assistance Line at (877) 382-2363 , visiting a local DTA office, or working with one of the department’s over 100 SNAP outreach partners . SNAP outreach partners are local community organizations who work with DTA to help people apply for and maintain their SNAP benefits.

Also, Massachusetts households who get SNAP benefits automatically can participate in the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP). HIP puts money back on an EBT card when SNAP is used to buy local fruits and vegetables from HIP farm vendors, up to $40, $60, or $80 a month depending on household size. Find a HIP vendor at DTAFinder.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 28

default-avatar
KKennedy1
4d ago

ALL of the New Immigrants NEED Housing and Taxpayer Housing Subsidies. We have enough Homeless already increasing on a daily basis. What Immigrant can afford a $2,500 apartmnet?....They can't without Taxpayer subsidies.,

Reply
4
Casey Murphree
4d ago

With Bidenski inflation and printing of money, MANY families can barely make it on the additional - - stock up with basics

Reply
5
default-avatar
KKennedy1
4d ago

Bring MILLIONS more indigent People into the USA. That will help everyone's outrageous housing costs, food costs, insane electric bills, and Biden's new Home oil heating costs. Low skill paying jobs will NEVER pay for any of these costs.

Reply(1)
3
Related
WCVB

Mass. lawmaker proposes bill to allow human composting

BOSTON — An unusual subject is getting some attention from at least one Massachusetts lawmaker: whether or not you should have the right to have your body composted after you die. A push is underway to bring human composting to Massachusetts. "I'm wanting to introduce the legislation because I...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ValueWalk

Is Tax Relief From Massachusetts Coming? This Is What Gov. Healey Said

Massachusetts taxpayers could get some tax relief soon. Gov. Maura Healey and top lawmakers recently talked about sending tax relief from Massachusetts to residents. However, whether or not the tax relief will actually happen depends largely on key metrics, the lawmakers signaled. Tax Relief From Massachusetts: What Is Gov. Healey...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Massachusetts’ 15 Community Colleges Could Soon Be Free

Top Massachusetts Democrats are talking about free community college for residents of the Commonwealth. It's an idea floated by new Governor Maura Healey and by newly re-elected Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka. In her inaugural address, Healey said the cost of free community college is an "investment in our people."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

It’s Illegal to Put These Items in Your Trash Can in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is adjusting to new laws surrounding trash that seem to have some unintended consequences. Since new regulations surrounding the disposal of mattresses went into effect back in November, there have been reports statewide of illegal dumping. It seems some residents would rather take the risk of being caught dropping unwanted mattresses in sneaky spots than to pay the fee to get them properly handled.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises

CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
CHELSEA, MA
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam

There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nepm.org

It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different

It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It’s a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not...
BOSTON, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul announces $1B mental health investment

Experts say nearly one in five adults in the U.S. live with mental illness. Part of Hochul’s State of the State addressed the new initiative to combat mental health and get people the help they need. "It’s about time, lets get it done! We can do this together. Lets get it done. Our people need this," said Governor Hochul on Tuesday.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy